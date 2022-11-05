Defiance scored in all three phases of the game in its final home game of the season, winning for the second time in three weeks on a windy Saturday at Justin Coressel Stadium on Senior Day over Manchester, 24-21.
The Yellow Jackets (2-7, 2-4 HCAC) built up a commanding 24-7 halftime lead, aided by a defense that picked off Spartan QB Eric James twice in the first two quarters and three times on the day and a quick answer to an early Manchester touchdown. Following a TD run by Manchester running back David Smith, speedy freshman and Lima native Da’Realyst Clark returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to paydirt to tie things up at 7-7 with 8:29 in the first quarter. DC drove 80 yards in nine plays, capped by a three-yard TD run by Machari Bighams to take the lead with 11:19 until halftime.
On Manchester’s next drive, the Spartans (1-8, 1-5 HCAC) seemed to have an answer as Smith racked up 47 yards rushing on a promising drive to the DC nine but a James pass was picked off by Brian Murat at the Jacket two and the senior defensive back raced 98 yards to the endzone for a 14-point swing and a 21-7 lead. DC ran the final 3:44 off the clock after a Spartan punt and kicker Zeke Sanchez converted a short field goal to put Deifance up 24-7 through two stanzas.
In the second half, DC was held scoreless with a three-and-out, an interception, a three-and-out, a lost fumble and a punt. That offensive stagnancy allowed the visitors to claw back into things with a touchdown drive to start the second half capped by a 13-yard Smith TD and an 86-yard drive late in the third quarter to get the Spartans within a field goal.
However, the Jacket defense held firm in the fourth quarter by forcing a turnover on downs and a punt with 8:25 left in the ballgame. Manchester never touched the ball again after that punt at the 8:25 mark as DC ran 17 plays from their own 16 to the Manchester redzone before running out the clock.
Jacket quarterback Jordan Ambrose had 167 yards passing and a team-high 53 rush yards, completing a 71-yard pass to sophomore Deyante Fowler, while freshman Cooper Sloan had 50 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Smith finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns for Manchester, which suffered its eighth straight loss.
DC will finish the regular season on the road with a chance to end on a winning streak as the Jackets travel to 2-7 Bluffton (2-4 HCAC) on Saturday Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The Beavers also won their second game in three weeks on Saturday with a 27-9 win over Anderson.
MU DC
First Downs 19 16
Rushing Yards 41-222 38-177
Passing Yards 204 167
Total Yards 426 344
Passing 14-24-3 13-25-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 2-7 11-91
Manchester 7 0 14 0 - 21
Defiance 7 17 0 0 - 24
M - Smith 4-run (Mason kick).
D - Clark 85-kick return (Sanchez kick).
D - Bighams 3-run (Sanchez kick).
D - Murat 98-interception return (Sanchez kick).
D - Sanchez 19-field goal.
M - Smith 13-run (Mason kick).
M - Smith 2-run (Mason kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Manchester - Smith 34-202; James 4-19; Love 3-1. Defiance - Sloan 13-50; Bighams 10-36; Ambrose 8-53; Villa 4-0; Clark 2-36; Deisler 1-2. PASSING: Manchester - James 14-24-3-204. Defiance - Ambrose 13-23-0-167; Pearson 0-2-1-0. RECEIVING: Manchester - Hall 8-76; Melvin 2-96; Smith 2-21; Powell 1-10; Lesure 1-2. Defiance - Rome 4-32; Bighams 2-18; Brown 2-18; Clark 2-16; Recker 2-12; Fowler 1-71.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.