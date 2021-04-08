The Defiance College football team looks to make it two wins in a row, both on the season and against its opponent, as the Yellow Jackets head to Bluffton Saturday to face the Beavers.
Defiance won back “The Hammer” after claiming a 10-7 win to end the 2019 fall season.
Defiance is coming off its best offensive output in four seasons when the Jackets improved to 2-3 when they closed the home portion of the spring season with a 42-19 win over Anderson.
Bluffton comes in at 3-3. The Beavers won its first three games of the season, and have since dropped three straight. Last week, the Beavers fell to Mt. St. Joseph, 47-21.
Freshman quarterback Darnell Thomas stepped in for Zachary Nobis (Bryan) last week for the Beavers. So far this season, Darnell has completed 6-of-19 passes for 94 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception. He has also run for 121 yards.
Running the football is a strength for Bluffton. The Beavers come in averaging 388.8 yards a game, with 226.8 coming on the ground. They are led by senior back Darian Greenley, who had run for 644 yards in five games for an average of 128.8 a game.
Greenley, however did not see any action last week against MSJ. Instead, sophomore Travon Mason stepped up and ran for 109 yards on 11 totes.
On defense, freshman defensive back Montez Archer Jr. has been a beast for the Beavers. He leads the team with six interceptions, with all of them coming in the first two weeks of the season. He picked off three passes against Manchester and three against Anderson.
Archer is also a dangerous returner, averaging 26.3 yards on 17 kickoff returns and 23 yards and a score on eight punt returns.
On defense, the Beavers are allowing 382 yards a game, with 184 coming through the air and 198 on the ground.
Two local products have seen some action this season for Bluffton. The top tackler for the Beavers is sophomore linebacker Brady Hauenstein with 43 tackles. He also has one interception. Pettisville product Justin Rupp has seen time as both a kicker and punter. The junior is 5-for-5 on extra points and is also averaging 33.6 yards per punt.
Defiance comes in with some accolades as freshman Nazavious Williams, who ran for 181 yards and two scores last week, was named the HCAC Athlete of the Week on offense, plus was named to the D3football.com team of the week.
Williams stepped in when starter and fellow freshman Tyshaun Freeman was battling an injury.
Sophomore quarterback Daylon Lange stepped up and has his best effort of the season. In five games, Lange is 73-of-146 for 858 yards with 5 TDs and 5 interceptions. Last week, Lange tossed for 276 yards and two scores.
Like Bluffton, Defiance also has a dangerous return man in senior Terry Geiger. Geiger leads the team with 251 receiving yards, plus is averaging 16 yards on eight punt returns and 16.9 yards in kickoff returns.
The game will be the 96th meeting all-time between the two rivals, with Bluffton holding a slim 47-46-2 advantage. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.