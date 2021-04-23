Now that the spring season is complete, and with the opportunity to look back on it, Defiance College football coach Manny Matsakis sees some growth out of a Yellow Jacket team that went 2-5 during the season.
"Now that the season is over, you look at it, what was this spring for us," questioned Matsakis. "Obviously, you are trying to win every time you step on the field. For us, it was an opportunity to get experience for guys to give them an understanding of what it is to be a Yellow Jacket and play our brand of football. It was a learning process throughout the spring, one that I know our guys got. The expectation moving forward is to come back and to have a really good season in the fall."
Matsakis will have a good group of experienced players to come back in the fall. On offense, sophomore quarterback Daylon Lange attempted every pass the Yellow Jackets threw this spring. He finished the season 101-of-194 for 1,230 yards with 8 TDs and 6 interceptions. In the backfield, two backs who tore through defenses will look to return in freshmen Tyshaun Freeman (466 yards, 5 TDs) and Nazavious Williams (397 yards, 4 TDs).
Defiance will lose its top receiver in Terry Geiger, but juniors Anthony Amison (14 catches, 205 yards) and Machari Bighams (12 catches, 103 yards), plus freshman Salah Edwards (12 catches 182 yards) should be able to fill that void.
The Yellow Jackets have had some leaders step up on defense as well. Lineman Richard Pope IV led the HCAC in sacks with seven, plus linebacker Thomas Coltrain finished his sophomore year with a team-high 49 stops. He'll also have junior Justin Caballero (34 tackles) back as a linebacker.
In the secondary, sophomore Ja'qway Janvier (3 INTs) and junior Darrell Walker (2 INTs) look to improve in the fall.
"It's all going to take improvement and they've all made improvements," Matsakis said of the group. "They improved in the fall and winter an then they improved this spring. I commend those guys for sticking with it, staying the course and improving."
The improving has led to better results on the field. After two lopsided losses to Rose-Hulman and Hanover (currently a combined 8-1) to start the campaign, the Yellow Jackets rebounded to win two of its next three games.
"Offensively and defensively, they see when we play our game, we can with the better teams in the league," said Matsakis. "Take away Rose-Hulman and Hanover early, I still think we have the ability to play with those teams in the fall. Would it be a tall order, it could be. A lot of it depends on our enthusiasm right now as a team and taking that into the offseason. I believe these guys genuinely understand we are close and we have closed the gap on talent with some of the top half teams in the league, which was not the case in 2019."
The offseason will also be an offseason unlike any other. Instead of waiting through the winter to get to spring practice, the players and coaches will take a short break before ramping up practice again to start a traditional football season in fall. Mataskis had some words of advice for his players looking train on their own until then.
"I would say take a little time for yourself, about a week or so, then come back and get after it," said the veteran coach. "Train hard and recover well. Some guys will just train real hard and they'll break their bodies down because they don't get its half train hard and half recovering smart."
Also, unlike previous years, some players are looking to stay in town and work out throughout the summer, which could prove to be beneficial when play opens up this fall.
"They want to stick around," Matsakis said of the current players. "They are looking for jobs so they can stay here on campus and train together, and that is a bond that can really be helpful come the fall. The good thing is, the guys who want to do this, are some of our model players. Guys you know are here for the right reasons. That kind of leadership is what you need to build a championship-caliber program."
The pieces seem to be in place for a successful team, and Matsakis believes that with some work, the Yellow Jackets can be successful in the fall.
"There are certainly areas of improvement we need to make between now and when we open up Sept. 2 in Columbus, on a Thursday night against Capital," said the DC coach. "I'm looking forward to that. We have our work cut out for us, but it's all very doable. Barring some unforseen disaster of some type, I think we have the plans and coaches in place to do this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.