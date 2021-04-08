CARMEL, Ind. – Defiance College freshman superback Nazavious Williams (Hudson, Fla./Fivay) was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week on the offensive side of the ball in football, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon after a vote of its sports information directors.

Additionally, Williams was selected as one of two running backs on the D3football.com Team of the Week on Tuesday morning for games played between April 1-3. It marks the first time he has received either honor.

In Defiance’s 42-19 win over HCAC foe Anderson University last Saturday, Williams ran 19 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. In a reserve role, he averaged 9.5 yards per rush, scoring touchdowns on runs of 32 and 74 yards.

Besides claiming the HCAC award, Williams’ breakout game also earned him national recognition as a member of the D3football.com Team of the Week. The Team of the Week, the website’s weekly honor roll, is in its 22nd season of honoring the top performers at each position from the previous week.

Within the conference, Williams ranks 10th in both total rushing yards (206) and rushing yards per game (51.5).

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play an HCAC contest at rival Bluffton this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

