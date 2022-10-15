FRANKLIN, Ind. — Despite finishing with 400 yards of offense yet again this season, Defiance came up short of a win in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Franklin as the host Grizzlies pulled away for a 48-19 win over the Jackets.
DC (0-6, 0-3 HCAC) lost a fumble on its third play from scrimmage at its own 29 to set up Franklin’s only touchdown of the first quarter but starting early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies (3-3, 3-0 HCAC) found their offensive rhythm with an 11-play, 78-yard touchdown drive and followed a DC turnover on downs with a 12-play, 70-yard TD drive to take a 20-0 lead.
DC finally found the scoreboard with 2:46 in the first half with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Seth Pearson to Tawann Rome but Definace only got as close as 28-12 in the third quarter as Franklin rattled off three straight second-half scores to seize control, including a 60-yard interception return.
Tyshaun Freeman recorded 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground for DC while Pearson had two TD passes to Rome. Garrett Cora had a nose for the endzone for the Grizzlies with two touchdown catches in the first half, finishing with 198 yards rushing and a TD.
DC will return home for the first time since Oct. 1 with a 1:30 p.m. tilt against Anderson (0-6, 0-3 HCAC) at Coressel Stadium.
DC FC
First Downs 19 25
Rushing Yards 44-196 48-287
Passing Yards 205 158
Total Yards 401 445
Passing 13-33-1 17-26-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties 8-70 2-30
Defiance 0 6 6 7 - 19
Franklin 6 21 7 14 - 48
F - Cora 14-pass from Ross (kick failed).
F - Cora 8-pass from Ross (Baldin kick).
F - McKinney 30-pass from Ross (Baldin kick).
D - Rome 49-pass from Pearson (kick failed).
F - Cora 14-run (Baldin kick).
D - Freeman 3-run (kick failed).
F - Johnson 3-run (Baldin kick).
F - Winburn 4-pass from Ross (Baldin kick).
F - Wilkerson 60-interception return (Baldin kick).
D - Rome 8-pass from Pearson (Sanchez kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Freeman 20-142; Pearson 8-6; Watts 7-11; Warren 3-14; Brown 3-13; Clark 1-6; Sloan 1-4; Martin 1-0. Franklin - Cora 27-198; Ross 6-(-13); Jennings 5-43; Thompson 4-33; Johnson 3-29; Downing 1-7; Team 1-(-1); Winburn 1-(-9). PASSING: Defiance - Pearson 12-30-1-205; Watts 1-2-0-0; Warren 0-1-0-0. Franklin - Ross 17-26-0-158. RECEIVING: Defiance - Brown 4-11; Rome 3-70; Clark 2-47; Sloan 2-26; Martin 1-45; Bighams 1-6. Franklin - Wright 3-23; Moore 3-17; McKinney 2-28; Dallape 2-24; Winburn 2-23; Cora 2-22; Hatfield 1-9; Tharp 1-7; Joy 1-5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.