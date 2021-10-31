For the second straight week, Defiance College found itself in a competitive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference battle as Franklin invaded Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Saturday having won back-to-back games following a three-game losing skid.
Though the Yellow Jacket defense held Franklin under 300 yards and forced two turnovers, DC was held scoreless for the final 55 minutes of the game in a 13-7 home setback.
The Jackets (1-7, 1-4 HCAC) took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays and 4:25, capping the opening trek with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Ambrose to Amin Shaheed to draw first blood.
Franklin’s next two possessions were 12 and 10 plays, respectively, but did not result in an endzone trip as the Jackets held the Grizzlies (5-3, 3-2 HCAC) to field goals of 40 and 28 yards out to take a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
That stanza saw DC and Franklin record three punts each before Defiance had a promising shot at some points before the half, driving into Grizzly territory on a 13-yard Jordan Ambrose run and completions to running back Tyshaun Freeman. A fourth-down pass was incomplete with 22 seconds left at the Grizzly 44 but the Jackets got another break on the very next play.
Maurice Brewer ripped the ball free from Franklin QB Kai Ross at the Grizzly 46 where standout Richard Pope IV recovered to give the Jackets another shot. A heave to the endzone with two seconds left in the half was intercepted and the Jackets led by the narrowest of margins at the break.
Defiance again dodged a bullet early in the second half as a fourth-and-one play at the Jacket 36 was snuffed out, giving the Grizzlies prime field position. Two plays later, a Ross pass downfield was picked off by senior Justin Caballero and returned to the DC 37.
Following a DC three-and-out, Franklin finally broke through with a scoring drive sthat started at the Jacket 43. After a crucial 15-yard targeting penalty, running back Garrett Cora broke the plane for a one-yard TD dive at the 7:34 mark of the third quarter to put the Grizzlies up 13-7.
Franklin reached the DC 22 on its next drive of the third period but Derek Baldwin missed a 39-yard field goal attempt to keep the game within reach. DC threatened with Isiah Watts in at quarterback early in the fourth quarter as two runs totaling 22 yards from Machari Bighams and a six-yard completion to the 5-10 senior wideout got the Jackets to the Franklin 32. A seven-yard loss and two incompletions stalled the drive, however, as DC was forced to punt.
A trip to the DC 20 again resulted in a missed field goal by Franklin but the Jacket offense had no answer with another punt. Finally, a broken play allowed the DC defense to force Ross into a nine-yard loss and burning through their three timeouts allowed the Jackets to force a Franklin three-and-out that used just 35 seconds.
Daniel Budwah returned a punt to the DC 30 with 2:07 left in regulation. Ambrose gained six yards on a run play but on fourth-and-four from the DC 46, Ambrose was sacked by Franklin’s Jireh Ojata to all but end the game.
Freeman led the DC rushing attack with 98 yards on 16 carries while Shaheed finished with four receptions for 51 yards and the first-quarter score.
Brewer’s defensive effort led the day with nine tackles and the forced fumble while senior Rigo Villa had eight tackles and Thomas Coltrain had seven.
The Yellow Jackets will take to the road against Anderson (0-8, 0-5) in the penultimate game of the year on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Indiana before returning home on Nov. 13 for a home tilt with rival Bluffton (2-6, 1-4 HCAC).
FC DC
First Downs 20 15
Rushing Yards 45-108 38-140
Passing Yards 182 94
Total Yards 290 234
Passing 14-27-1 13-32-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties 3-15 13-108
Franklin 6 0 7 0 - 13
Defiance 7 0 0 7 - 7
DC - Shaheed 29-pass from Ambrose (Markevich kick).
FC - Baldin 40-field goal.
FC - Brown 28-field goal.
FC - Cora 1-run (Brown kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Franklin - Cora 25-83; Ross 12-9; Seim 5-20; Team 3-(-4). Defiance - Freeman 16-98; Ambrose 12-(-3); Bighams 6-31; Watts 2-10; Moody 2-4. PASSING: Franklin - Ross 14-27-1-182. Defiance - Ambrose 12-29-1-88; Watts 1-3-0-6. RECEIVING: Franklin - Gibson 9-148; McKinney 2-12; Cora 1-10; Mueller 1-7; Corwin 1-5. Defiance - Shaheed 4-51; Hall 3-12; Freeman 3-12; Bighams 2-10; Edwards 1-9.
