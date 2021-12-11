LARAMIE, Wyo. — When Garrett Crall decided to attend the University of Wyoming as a preferred walk-on to their football team, it was admittedly a “shot in the dark,” according to the Hicksville native.
But easy hasn’t been the norm for Crall, even at Division VII Hicksville, and that has been the fuel for an unlikely run from small-town football leader to a core veteran for five seasons with the Wyoming Cowboys’ defensive line.
Crall, a 2016 Hicksville graduate and former all-Ohio football player, now enters his final season with the program after playing as a freshman and competing for five years in Laramie, gaining an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
But Crall’s journey to Division I football started from a much more unlikely point.
START IN HICKSVILLE
Crall wasn’t the typical can’t-miss middle school athlete that everyone had pegged for high school and college stardom.
In fact, nine years later, Hicksville head football coach Lucas Smith has trouble recalling what Crall was like as a freshman. Smith knew he was pretty big, standing at 6-5 and 190 pounds, but he didn’t get much playing time on an Aces squad that went 6-4.
“If I’m being honest, I don’t really remember him as a freshman and that’s pretty typical,” Smith said. “I think we had a pretty good team his freshman year so I really wasn’t too worried about him.”
It didn’t take long for Crall to get noticed though. In his sophomore season, he started on the offensive line at right tackle, the first of many positions that he would play at Hicksville.
That mentality of being able to play anywhere on the field, was just the beginning of the molding of a versatile football player who would one day use that versatility to vault himself onto a Division I college football team.
His junior season, the Aces moved Crall to quarterback where he flourished, throwing for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing 687 yards and five scores. He also played on the defensive side as well at all three levels.
“On defense, we played him at defensive end. He played some linebacker for us and played some safety for us just kind of too. It just depended on the game plan for that week and where we wanted him and what we were trying to stop,” Smith said.
Playing all of these positions in just two years at the varsity level is one of the biggest factors in which Crall believes led to his future success.
“I honestly do think that one of the things that translated the most was having played so many positions in high school,” explained Crall, 23. “It kind of required me to see the field in a lot of different ways. When I got to college I had already been used to seeing the field from different different angles, different perspectives.”
“If anyone’s ever watched any of the Wyoming games, they’ll notice that he’s the one defensive lineman that they drop into coverage on a regular basis. That’s because he can play that coverage spot while playing some linebacker and safety, a little bit in high school,” Smith said.
Crall at the time he didn’t know that. He wanted to win football games and it was something that in his junior season at the helm, Hicksivlle didn’t do enough of going 5-5 and missing out on the playoffs.
The losing continued at the beginning of Crall’s senior season, with a week one 27-20 loss to Archbold in which Crall accounted for all three Hicksville scores. Two in the air and one via the ground.
The loss awoke something in Crall, something that was always there, but never on a vocal level.
“His senior year is when he really started to become that vocal leader for us,” Smith said. “We lost to Archbold in week one and after that, he grabbed the bull by the horns and said, ‘I’m in charge and people are going to do things my way.’”
“I remember losing that game and I remember how much it hurt the seniors in that locker room,” Crall said. “By no means were we the most talented guys but the one thing about us was we all worked really hard, whether it was in the summer, or wherever we did, we all worked really hard.
“So we weren’t gonna allow for a season of mediocrity, and we were gonna push everything we possibly had out of us.”
Crall went on to put up some more eye-popping statistical numbers throwing for 1,420 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 900 yards and 15 scores. This time he led the Aces to an 8-2 record and the No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 24.
But the Aces were upset in the first round in a double-OT thriller against Tiffin Calvert. Crall accounted for four of the five Ace scores but also threw four interceptions, the last one clinching the victory for the Senecas.
It was certainly a brutal way to end his high school career, but Crall was raised in a certain way. He understood that this loss wouldn’t define his time at Hicksville.
“I remember being taught that there’s more than just football. Coach Smith really made it that way,” explained Crall. “It was a family thing. It wasn’t just show up and play on Friday and to try to win games. It meant a lot more to a lot more people than just that so that’s really what I remember a lot of.”
COLLEGE FUTURE
Crall really wasn’t aware of the possibility of playing college football until his senior season when it was brought up to him. He always had a dream of serving in the military, and still does, but he chose to pursue college football.
“He didn’t realize how good he could be until about halfway through his senior year when he kind of realized that he is that leader and he can play and that’s kind of when he decided to really pursue that college football plan,” Smith said.
Crall never attended any college camps and was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball). He wasn’t getting any offers from any Division I schools and for him it was Division I or bust.
The end of that game meant the end of his chances to show his ability on the football field. But unknowingly at the time to Crall, it wasn’t the end of doing things that got the attention of football coaches.
“After he throws the interception to end the game. Garrett gathers himself and then still prays for everyone after the game, both teams and coaches, the fans and everyone out there,” explained Smith. “I told that story to (Wyoming head) coach (Craig) Bohl and he goes, ‘Man, he sounds exactly like the kind of kid we want.’”
That, along with Crall’s obvious athletic ability, led Wyoming to offer him as a preferred walk-on, a position where a player’s roster spot is guaranteed for that season but a scholarship is not.
Needless to say, traveling over 1,000 miles to a college where a scholarship isn’t guaranteed was risky. But that didn’t scare Crall.
“I was taking a total shot in the dark with it, but the thing about me is I wanted a challenge so I was fine with it,” explained the former Ace. “I didn’t want to stay in small town Hicksville right after high school. I wanted to go see things, do things and make a story for myself.”
A challenge is what he got, as his coaches told him that this would be the toughest thing he ever did. And they were right, but sitting in the middle of War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Crall knew that he couldn’t give up.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to quit. I remember just sitting up in the stadium and just reminding myself why I came here and it was all clear to me. From then on I’ve just been pushing myself day by day,” Crall said. “I knew it was gonna be a challenge, but I was up for it and I knew coming out here there was no one really to give me advice. It was just one of those things where I had to pave the way myself and figure it out as I go.”
Figure it out he did.
After redshirting his freshman season, Crall came onto the scene in 2017 as a defensive end, totaling 33 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. After that season, he learned that he would be put on full scholarship, achieving what he set out to do.
But he wasn’t done yet.
In 2018, Crall recorded 38 tackles and led the team with 4.5 sacks as the Cowboys finished 8-5 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with senior QB and current Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
In 2019, Crall was fifth on the team with 55 tackles while adding 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Entering his senior year amidst a pandemic-shortened season, Crall was named captain. It was a huge feat for a player from Hicksville that wasn’t even guaranteed a place on the team just four years prior.
“I know it was hard and most people would think it’s impossible,” Crall said of being named captain. “I think the thing that helped was to just keep going every day and I came here to do exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a guy that turned out to be a really good player here and prove some people wrong. But mostly to prove to myself that I can do anything I set my mind to and I think I did that.”
Crall only played three games due to injury and in turn opted to use his “COVID year” to come back for a sixth season in 2021. Crall’s final campaign has seen the former Ace total 41 tackles, 4.5 for loss and one sack while being named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference.
FUTURE NOT FINISHED
Being a captain and a member of the all-conference team wasn’t even on the mind of Crall when he stepped on campus in Wyoming, but neither was playing Division I football when he was at Hicksville.
“So many of us would just be content just being on a Division I team, or to just get put on scholarship,” said Smith. “I feel like so many people would just stop whenever they personally were content. But Garrett, once he achieves something he wants to check that box and then kind of move on to the next one.”
As time went on, those boxes were certainly checked, and for Crall there are still more left open.
“I’m still going to be pursuing football and seeing what I can do to get to the next level,” said the Cowboy vet. “That’s been my goal for a while now and I’m just going to see where this road takes me. I want to keep playing and live out a dream doing that.”
It’s going to be another challenge for Crall, who isn’t projected to be drafted, but challenges are nothing new to him.
“I’ve always been the kind of guy that has been counted out. Being a walk on and having not that many opportunities to play across the country,” Crall said. “I’m not a guy that they look at as a first-round pick but I’m going to go in with the same confidence that I have anywhere else I’ve been and just keep trying to prove people wrong.”
He doesn’t have to prove his coach wrong, though
“I learned a few years ago to ever underestimate, not not just Garrett, but anyone that gets given the right opportunity. I think it goes to show that if anyone has the right work ethic and the mentality and the character, once they’re given an opportunity to succeed, if they’ve got those other qualities there, they’re going to get themselves a chance to make it,” Smith said.
Crall’s Wyoming career has one more game remaining as the Cowboys’ 6-6 finish qualified them for the Idaho Potato Bowl against Kent State on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
But no matter how the rest of his football career goes, he’ll never regret taking that ‘shot in the dark’ six year ago.
