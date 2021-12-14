With six of its eight football schools in the state of Ohio, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference is naturally predisposed to having some area faces competing on the NCAA Division II gridiron.
After the fall 2021 season, Defiance County has put its name on the map in the G-MAC and nationally as well.
Former Ayersville and Tinora standouts Dauson Dales and Logan Bailey recently wrapped up decorated careers on the football field for Ohio Dominican and Findlay, respectively, with plenty of hardware to show for it.
Dales, a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker, was named the G-MAC’s 2021 Player of the Year, marking the first time a defensive player has ever won the league’s top honor. The former Pilot all-Ohioan also set the ODU and G-MAC record for career tackles with 376 in his four-year career with the Panthers while setting a single-season school record with 122 takedowns in 2021, finishing his career in Columbus with three first-team all-conference honors and twice being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Not to be outdone, Bailey was honored in his final season for the Orange and Black of Findlay as the 2016 Tinora grad and Oiler senior was named the G-MAC’s 2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Bailey, a 6-5, 325-pound tackle, has been named first team all-conference four times, and finished his career with 45 consecutive starts and 49 starts in 52 career games as an anchor for a powerful offensive attack at Findlay.
Both Defiance County grads also have earned national recognition as both were named to the Division II Conference Commisioner’s Association all-Region team as first team selections, setting both Dales and Bailey up for all-America honors at the D-II level.
But with all the hardware and fanfare aside, the two former prep and college rivals are grateful for their gridiron careers.
Both took advantage of the NCAA’s ruling to award an extra year of eligibility for athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken on even higher roles of leadership in their respective squads.
“That extra year was a huge blessing, nothing but a blessing,” said Dales, who finished with 122 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six pass break-ups as a senior for ODU. “I’ve been very fortunate to find my niche in Columbus and Ohio Dominican and contribute to a very successful program … I just took the mindset that (2021) was an extra year to be here with my friends and play the best game in the world. It ended up being an amazing year for us and I was blessed to have a healthy season.”
“There were so many weird things going on (through the pandemic), whether it was football or school, to keep us distracted but it’s about continuing to work hard and pursuing my goals,” added Bailey. “I feel like the relationships and bonds with my coaches and teammates have grown even stronger.”
2021 marked a solid season for both local grads as Bailey’s Oilers finished 8-4 and 6-1 in conference play to claim the regular-season league title and a spot in the D-III NCAA Tournament, where they lost a 38-31 nailbiter to Shepherd in the first round of the postseason.
Dales’ Panthers were a solid 7-4 (4-3 G-MAC), the fifth straight winning season for the program in Dales’ five seasons at linebacker.
Playing on opposite sides of the ball has allowed the two to match up on multiple occasions as Findlay outslugged ODU 21-14 in overtime this fall to earn Bailey his first win against the Panthers, snapping a four-year win streak by Dales’ squad.
“I don’t talk much smack but it’s always cool to keep that rivalry. I was glad to get that win against Dauson, we’ve been part of rivalries for a long time,” said Bailey with a laugh. “Even after all the accolades, Dauson and I texted each other to congratulate each other.”
Added Dales: “It means so much, I love competing against Big Bails, he’s a heck of a football player. This rivalry between Ayersville and Tinora has carried over with Findlay and Ohio Dominican and he’s made me a better football player every year I’ve gone against him.
“It’s such an honor and blessing to represent northwest Ohio, Defiance County, the GMC; not everybody gets the opportunity to play at this level and represent this area.”
That chance to represent the area on the collegiate level is not something that’s lost on the standouts.
“A lot of athletes get overlooked from smaller schools that college coaches may not know about,” said Dales. “Us putting our names out there for Defiance County from our careers, hopefully out there that name of Defiance might stick out to someone and get someone else a chance.”
“Whenever I play, I’ve always thought I represented northwest Ohio in our program,” noted Bailey. “Sometimes it’s hidden gems from our area that don’t get seen.”
Both players were first team all-Ohio athletes at their respective high schools and carry the support from the area and from the communities with them at the next level.
“Having the support system that we get from northwest Ohio and the Ayersville and Tinora communities is unbelievable,” added Dales. “My dad’s been my biggest fan … he promised me he’d be at every single game, no matter where it was but when he took back over at ayersville, he looked me in the eye and told me he still would. When I tell you he’s been at every single game, he’d do film at 2-3 a.m., flew down to Valdosta, Ga. for a noon start, hop on a plane after an hour and go home and make a practice plan for his team. It’s been a true blessing to have him as a coach, a dad and a cheerleader and motivator in college.”
Both players have eyes on continuing their careers in the medical profession with Bailey using his extra year of eligibility to not only earn a master’s degree but even higher as the former Ram is in the final stages of a doctorate degree in physical therapy.
“It’s always been a running joke on the team, O-line guys would joke with me as the old guy on the team or call me Doc and stuff,” admitted Bailey. “Not many people get to that point (of schooling) but COVID was a blessing in disguise and gave me an extra year of scholarship to help pay for school. I thought about trying to compete at the next level but two or three years ago I herniated three disks in my back and I’ve got torn ligaments in my ankles so I think that’s out of the question.”
Meanwhile, Dales still has eyes on a future in football. The former Pilot and Panther competed in the FCS Bowl on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla., an all-star game for top lower-level college players that gives NFL and Canadian Football League scouts a chance to see those players in action.
“When you’re part of a program or company and you believe in it so much, you become a walking ambassador for it,” said Dales. “I’ve been in some awesome cultures, whether at Ayersville or ODU and I do my best to be a walking ambassador for those programs. God’s given me his beautiful grace to allow me to do this and I’m excited to compete and see where I compare. If something comes from it, that’s great, but if not, I’ve got my whole life ahead of me.”
If football isn’t the next step, Dales has a plan to move to St. Louis, Mo. in the new year to attend chiropractic school at Logan University.
