ALFRED, N.Y. — Despite out-gaining host Alfred State by 169 yards, tallying 27 first downs and recording just one turnover, Defiance fell short of earning its first win under head coach Bill Nickell in a 42-33 loss to the Pioneers in western New York on Saturday.
For the Jackets (0-3), the 33 points marked the most scored since a 42-19 win over Anderson in the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season. DC got off to a solid start, scoring touchdowns on two of its first three drives and getting points on three of its first five to take a 16-14 lead into the half. The lead went to as much as 19-14 with 8:48 in the third quarter on a 28-yard Zeke Sanchez field goal but from there, Alfred State (2-2) rattled off three straight touchdowns to go from five points down to 16 points up.
QB Jordan Ambrose found Tawann Rome for his second touchdown connection of the day with 4:58 left in regulation to cut the Pioneer lead to 35-25 but Alfred State running back Josh Graham took the first play to paydirt following a failed onside kick for a dagger of a 47-yard touchdown run.
DC drove 75 yards in 15 plays and 4:39 to score on an eight-yard TD run by Ambrose with eight seconds to go.
DC out-gained the Pioneers 327-119 through the air but were out-rushed 209-170. The Jackets’ numbers were solid, converting 8-of-16 third down chances and winning the time of possession battle 33:45 to 26:15 but surrendered five sacks to the Pioneer defense.
Ambrose finished with a career-high 327 pass yards and two TDs on 20-of-36 passing with no interceptions while rushing for 52 yards on 19 totes with another score. Running back Tyshaun Freeman nearly hit the century mark with 96 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries while Paulding graduate and Ohio Northern transfer Jacob Deisler added 22 yards on four totes. The sophomore Rome caught seven passes for 112 yards and two TDs while senior Machari Bighams had 112 yards on four receptions. Linebacker Thomas Coltrain tied for the team lead with six tackles after missing DC’s loss to Kalamazoo last week. V’Sean Palmer added six tackles while Rigo Villa had five tackles and a sack.
DC ASU
First Downs 27 16
Rushing Yards 47-170 37-209
Passing Yards 327 119
Total Yards 446 328
Passing 6-9-1 23-35-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 8-70 2-30
Defiance 7 9 3 14 - 33
Alfred State 7 7 7 21 - 42
D - Rome 27-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
A - Class 20-run (Fontaine kick).
D - Freeman 1-run (kick failed).
A - Napoleon 39-pass from Horvath (Fontaine kick).
D - Sanchez 29-field goal.
D - Sanchez 28-field goal.
A - Napoleon 50-pass from Horvath (Fontaine kick).
A - Palmer 7-run (Fontaine kick).
A - Ba 12-pass from Horvath.
D - Rome 30-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
A - Graham 47-run (Fontaine kick).
D - Ambrose 8-run (pass good).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Freeman 24-96; Ambrose 19-52; Deisler 4-22. Alfred State - Palmer 22-101; Josh Graham 10-101; Class 2-15; Horvath 2-(-6); Team 1-(-2). PASSING: Defiance - Ambrose 20-36-0-327. Alfred State - Horvath 7-11-0-119 RECEIVING: Defiance - Rome 7-112; Bighams 4-112; Martin 2-28; Recker 2-24; Clark 2-22; Scott 1-13; Brown 1-10; Freeman 1-6. Alfred State - Napoleon 3-96; Graham 2-8; Ba 1-12; Porzucek 1-3.
