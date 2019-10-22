OBERLIN — The Defiance College women’s cross country team made the trip to Oberlin College on Saturday for the 2019 Inter-Regional Rumble.

Carmen Caldwell was the lone representative in Purple and Gold. The freshman competed in the women’s open 6k and recorded a time of 35:21.0. The Michigan native’s time tops her season-best 6k by nearly three minutes.

Defiance will next be in action Sunday, Nov. 3 as it travels to Terre Haute, Ind. for the 2019 HCAC Championships.

