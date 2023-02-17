Senior night at the Weaner Center saw a tale of two contests as the Defiance College women’s basketball team were able to pull of a 85-82 double overtime victory over rivals Bluffton while the men fell 63-42.
Women
For the Lady Yellow Jackets, it took double overtime, and a first half comeback that saw Defiance down 28-22 headed to the break, but they were able to come away with their first win over their rivals Bluffton since 2019, 85-82.
Defiance (9-16, 4-12 HCAC) honored five seniors in Taylor Steinbrunner, Taylor Day, Nicole Sims, Lexie Sparks and Lauren Criblez in front of a packed Weaner Center crowd.
Heading into the fourth quarter the Jackets trailed 50-44 and had not led the entire game after going down 17-7 to start the contest. They ultimately trailed by 10 again with just over five to play in the game.
But Defiance roared back with an 8-0 run that saw freshman Kalista Friday knock down a three and Sparks get the next five. Defiance later trailed 61-56 with 58 seconds left to play but freshman Addy Allen knocked down a three, DC got a stop and then Friday made two free throws to send it to OT.
In overtime, DC led by three with a minute to play, but the Beavers got two free throws and a three from Sammy Shardo to put Bluffton ahead 70-68 with nine seconds left. The Jackets got a shot but it was off, Cait Good cleaned it up however and got to the free throw line, making both to send the game to a second OT.
It was here where Defiance took full control, leading by four but they again needed a Good offensive board, and this time a putback, to put them ahead 84-82 with 12 seconds left. The Jackets were finally able to get a defensive stop, and send McKenzie Cooper to the line who made one to give the Jackets a rivalry victory.
Friday led DC with 21 points off the bench while Cooper notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sparks had 12 points while Good had nine points and 13 rebounds.
Sammy Shardo led Bluffton and all scorers with 23.
Men
The Defiance men saw themselves knotted at six with Bluffton at the first media timeout of the contest and out of that timeout, the Yellow Jackets went on a near ten minute scoring drought, and subsequently letting the Beavers go on an 11-0 run that put them in a 17-6 hole they could never dig themselves out of.
Defiance (7-18, 2-16 HCAC) were able to get the Bluffton lead down to as little as three with just over 12 minutes to play in the game but the Beavers ran away with it in the end, picking up their second season sweep over DC in three seasons.
The Yellow Jackets shot a porous 15-of-55 (27%) from the field and 6-of-30 (20%) in the loss. Landen Swanner had 11 points off the bench to lead the Jackets while Jabryis Heidelburg scored 10.
Dejsani Beamon, Grant Johnson, Heidelburg, Marell Jordan, Te Jones, Kiewaun Graham and Jerome Johnson were all honored on senior night for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan, the 10th all-time leading scorer in Defiance history did not play in the final two games for DC due to injury.
At halftime of the men’s game, former Crescent-News writer Al Smith was honored by the college for his work covering DC athletics during his time at the paper. Smith was a 42-year employee of The Crescent-News, covering a pair of NAIA National Tournament berths under head coach Marv Hohenberger while also serving as an award-winning outdoor columnist, among other roles. Smith was presented an award by DC president Dr. Richanne Mankey with his family in attendance.
Women
BLUFFTON (82) — Smith 11; Neuhart 2; Zender 6; Fitzpatrick 6; Prigge 14; Henry 11; Shardo 23; Columber 6; Fenstermaker 3; Smith 0. Totals: 27-85 14-18 82.
DEFIANCE (85) - Criblez 6; Sims 0; Sparks 12; Day 5; Steinbrunner 6; Clark 4; Friday 21; Cooper 15; Mowen 0; Allen 7; Brinkman 0; Good 9. Totals: 31-79 16-24 85.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 14-31 (Shardo 5-8, Henry 3-3, Fitzpatrick 2-4, Prigge 2-4, Coulumber 2-7), Defiance 7-14 (Friday 3-6, Cooper 2-2, Good 1-2, Allen 1-1). Rebounds: Bluffton 42 (Fitzpatrick, Fenstermaker 8), Defiance 58 (Good 13). Turnovers: Bluffton 12, Defiance 14.
Bluffton 17 11 22 11 9 12 — 82
Defiance 9 13 22 17 9 15 — 85
Men
BLUFFTON (63) — Bruns 0; Martin 6; Stammen 9; Wheeler 14; Rose 3; Ketner 2; Robson 2; Cromwell 0; Rogers 8; Ringer 15; Stokes 4. Totals: 21-50 18-28 63.
DEFIANCE (42) - Lewis 4; Johnson 3; Heidelburg 10; Jones 8; Johnson 3; Beamon 0; Gelhausen 0; McCorkle 0; Conrad 0; Wojciechowski 0; Graham 3; Swanner 11; Segulin 0; Brooks 0. Totals: 15-55 6-11 42.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 3-14 (Rose 1-4, Stammen 1-1, Ringer 1-1), Defiance 6-30 (Swanner 3-5, Johnson 1-3, Johnson 1-8, Heidelburg 1-1). Rebounds: Bluffton 47 (Martin 17), Defiance 31 (Swanner 9). Turnovers: Bluffton 13, Defiance 12.
Bluffton 26 37 — 63
Defiance 17 25 — 42
