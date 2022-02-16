Defiance men’s and women’s both played at Earlham on Tuesday night with the women pulling out a 83-74 victory at home and the men falling on the road 67-60.
The women (14-8, 9-6 HCAC) saw a track meet as 83 points is their second-highest single-game total of the season while the 74 points given up to the Quakers (1-19, 1-10 HCAC) is the most they have given up in a loss on the season.
The result was career-high point totals for Taylor Steinbrunner and Lexie Sparks as they each eclipsed the 20-point mark.
Steinbrunner had 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Sparks had 21 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from three.
Taylor Day did a little bit of everything notching 10 points, five assists and five rebounds on the day. Nysha Speed two points away from another double-double as she notched eight points and 12 rebounds, leading the Yellow Jackets in the latter.
As one could probably guess, both teams shot the ball well as a team as Defiance shot 32-of-73 (44 percent) from the field and 11-of-30 (37 percent) from three. Earlham was 22-of-68 (43 percent) from the field, but found it difficult to score from distance going 3-of-15 (20 percent).
The Yellow Jackets lost the turnover battle 15-10 but out-boarded the Quakers something fierce grabbing 48 rebounds to the opposing 30. The Yellow Jackets also tripled the Quakers in assists with 21 to their seven.
The men (10-10, 8-6 HCAC) got out to an early 14-4 lead to begin the first half but a 10-0 run tied things at 14 and that 10-0 run stretched to 25-9 to end the half and give the Quakers (10-11, 6-8 HCAC) a 29-23 halftime lead.
It was a deficit that the Yellow Jackets just were never able to overcome as Earlham ultimately stretched the lead out to 11 with just six minutes to go.
Tyler Andrew led the way with 20 points in the game and six rebounds. Marell Jordan added 17 points and led the way with 8 rebounds.
Both teams will be back in action on the road Saturday in a doubleheader with rival Bluffton to close out the regular season. The women are scheduled to tip at one with the men’s tip following after.
EARLHAM (74) - Bright 30; Gibson 19; Brooks 8; Bradford 6; Trenshaw 6; Runyon 5; Helmkamp 0; Ryle 0. Totals: 29-68 3-15 13-15 - 74.
DEFIANCE (83) - Steinbrunner 30; Sparks 21; Day 10; Speed 8; Cooper 7; Criblez 4; Brinkman 3; Paul 0; Francis 0; Hunt 0; Good 0. Totals: 32-73 11-30 8-15 - 83.
Three-point goals: Earlham - Gibson 2, Brooks. Defiance - Steinbrunner 5, Sparks 2, Brinkman, Cooper. Rebounds: Defiance 48 (Speed 12), Earlham 30 (Bright 7). Assists: Earlham 7 (Runyon, Helmkamp, Gibson 2), Defiance 21 (Day 5). Steals: Defiance 6 (Brinkman, Francis 2), Earlham 9 (Bradford 3). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Earlham 10.
Earlham 22 19 18 15 - 74
Defiance 22 20 25 16 - 83
