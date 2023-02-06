With just two weeks remaining in each of the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball season’s, both are hoping to finish the season strong and gain momentum heading into the offseason.
It’s been a difficult season for both, with the losses piling up with far more commonality than the wins, but there is still more to be achieved this season, even if making the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Tournament isn’t on the list.
Men
The men have two games to play this week, both on the road as they’ll travel to Anderson on Wednesday and Terre Haute to play Rose-Hulman on Saturday.
Last week resulted in two more losses for the Yellow Jackets men (6-15, 1-13 HCAC) but plenty of playing time for freshman as well as some lofty accomplishments gotten by fifth-year senior Marell Jordan.
Jordan joined the top 10 scorers in Defiance College basketball history with a 24-point performance in an 88-76 loss to Transylvnia on Saturday. It also put him over 1,500 points and he is just the fifth Yellow Jacket to do that in the NCAA era.
“I think it was very cool for him to get that recognition. It’s not easy to score as much as he has in his career,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said. “Transylvania did a great job, they stopped the game and recognized him, their coach brought him the game ball which I thought was really classy.”
Some younger players saw some admittedly more minor accomplishments in their careers as well as Ayersville product and freshman Jakob Trevino picked up his first start of the season with freshman Ried Jury, who had started the previous nine games sitting out with an injury.
Another freshman in 6-foot-9 center Cole Wojciehowski saw a career high of 31 minutes in the loss, blasting his previous high of 19 minutes out of the water. He scored 12 points and grabbed a career high nine rebounds as well.
Being able to get these young players the playing time they need in order to develop while also figuring out how to get veterans some minutes continues to be a focus for Gibson.
“We have a whole lot of confidence in this freshman class and they are going to be really good down the road,” Gibson said. We want to finish this season with integrity and building for the future but also get those seniors time when we can. It’s not just about the young guys, we want to develop the future but get those seniors some playing time as well.
At Anderson on Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets will hope to knock off the tied for first place Ravens (13-8, 11-3 HCAC) at their place after coming shockingly close to knocking off a then HCAC undefeated Ravens squad back at the Weaner Center on January 11th.
The Yellow Jackets led late in that game but were ultimately taken to double overtime where they were beaten on a Tate Ivanyo buzzer beater, falling 91-88.
Ivanyo will be the focus of the Defiance defense which is still statiscally the worst in the HCAC at 78.6 points per game given up, almost four points below that of ninth-place Manchester. Ivanyo comes into the contest as the conference’s second-leading scorer (17.7 ppg) only behind that of Jordan (19.6 ppg).
In their impressive 77-58 home win over Franklin on Saturday, the sophomore piled up 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting from distance, while also grabbing seven rebounds and three assists. He’s top ten in the conference in scoring, rebounding (6.1 rpg, 8th), field goal percentage (47.8%, 5th), three-point percentage (42.1%, 3rd) and free throw percentage (82.1%, 3rd).
“They are a team that can really get downhill, they have a lot of guys that are cutters,” Gibson said. “For us it is not just focusing on one guy rather than focusing on our principles and guarding the way they attack. They want to get downhill and that’s something that we’ve struggled with.”
Flanking Ivanyo though will be an impressive young cast that has helped the Ravens to the second-highest scoring average in the conference at 77.5 points per contest.
Camden Smith presents himself as a scoring threat (14.6 ppg) while also proving himself one of the best facilitators in the HCAC as well (3.1 apg, T-7th). Jordan Galis (8.8 ppg, 39% 3P), Bryson Huckeby (8.4 ppg, 33% 3P), Elijah Mattingly (8.3 ppg, 41% 3P) and Alex Hunt (7.8 ppg, 32 % 3P) all provide the necessary shooting ability from the outside. The Ravens only have one senior on their roster which averages 4.4 minutes per game.
Then on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will take on Rose-Hulman (12-9, 9-5 HCAC) in their last road contest of the season. The Fightin’ Engineers come into the contest sporting a three-game win streak that includes a blowout 81-55 win over Bluffton on Saturday and 57-52 downing of Earlham on Wednesday.
Rose-Hulman is statistically the second-best defensive team in the HCAC at 65.6 points per game allowed. They do that by honing the conferences’s best rebounding margin (+6.7) and the fourth-best turnover ratio (+1).
Offensviely, they are led by senior Max Chaplin, who had his way with the Yellow Jackets at the Weaner Center on January 14th scoring a career high 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep in the 77-57 win for Rose-Hulman.
On the season he averages 13.8 points per game 40% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from deep while fellow senior Miles McGowan holds the conferences second-best field goal percentage at 53% and is second on the team with 12 points per contest.
Terry Hicks (9.9 ppg, 32% 3P) and Bradley Harden (9 ppg, 44% 3P) each provide solid shooting and scoring as well.
“What we are seeing is that we are really competing and we are fighting hard. There just seems to be a three minute stretch where we are just getting behind,” Gibson said. “We have to make sure we don’t have lapses because they are a veteran team that really does a nice job of taking advantage of your mistakes. ”
Women
As for the women, they are coming off a week in which they saw two games go about the opposite possible way they could have gone.
First, on Wednesday the Yellow Jackets (7-13, 2-10 HCAC) were rather warm from the field going 36-of-61 (59%) from the field and 6-of-15 (40%) from deep in a 90-63 win over Manchester. Taylor Steinbrunner had a career-high 31 points, Taylor Day added 20.
Then on Saturday, DC was brought back to earth as Transylvania picked up their 42nd-straight regular season win in a 76-33 triumph that saw DC shoot just 14-of-54 (26%) from the field.
Now with their slated game with Rose-Hulman on Saturday cancelled due to the Fightin’ Engineers postponing their season because of low numbers, Defiance will only have one game this week following a ENTER SCORE against non-league foe Albion on Monday.
They’ll welcome Anderson (14-7, 11-4 HCAC) to the Weaner Center where the Ravens will try to shoot a lot of threes and cause a lot of turnovers.
On the season no one in Division III NCAA women’s basketball makes more threes per game as the Ravens have made 223 threes in 21 games for an average of 10.6 per contest. Pair that with a defense that causes the 31st most steals (12.7 spg) in the country and you have intentionally manufactured havoc which the Ravens have used to be nation’s 13th highest scoring team (77 ppg) and the HCAC’s worst defensive team (70.7 oppg). Every player that plays at least 10 minutes per game for the Ravens averages at least a three per contest. Nine different players average at least one steal per game.
Lexi Dellinger, a favorite for HCAC player of the year is the HCAC’s highest scoring player at 20 points per game while managing the fourth most assists per game at 2.9 as well. She does it thanks to an efficient game that places her third in the conference in field goal percentage (42%) and 14th in the country in three-point percentage (42%).
Jade Shipley is second on the team with 12.5 points on 38% shooting from deep. Izzy Davis (7.6 ppg, 33% 3P), Makynlee Taylor (7.3 ppg, 25% 3P) and Lauren Smith (7.3 ppg, 42% 3P) all provide shooting a scoring as well.
Tip from the Weaner Center on Wednesday is set for 7:30 p.m.
