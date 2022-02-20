TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A two-point second quarter doomed Defiance College women's basketball on Sunday as they dug themselves into a hole they couldn't get out of falling on the road to Rose-Hulman 51-42 in the HCAC tournament.
It was a competitive first quarter as Nysha Speed scored the first three points for the Yellow Jackets, who finished the season with their best record since 2009-10 at 14-10.
A 6-0 run through the middle of the quarter pushed the Rose-Hulman lead to 10-5 before Kylie Brinkman stopped the bleeding with a trifecta.
At the end of the quarter the score read 13-10 in favor of the Fightin' Engineers.
The second quarter was nothing short of a disaster for Defiance as a Speed layup 1:35 into the quarter was the only bucket they could muster as they went 0-for-8 to end the quarter and turned the ball over five times to go down 30-12 at the half.
"Some days you just don't have your best game and that was our first half," Defiance head coach Allan King said. "I'll give them a little bit of credit, but honestly we just didn't move the basketball on the offensive end and we didn't finish enough possessions on the defensive end."
The work on the defensive boards was also a problem in the Yellow Jackets in the quarter as they gave up three extra possessions, all which ended in buckets for Rose-Hulman.
Because of the large halftime deficit, DC was forced to pressure at full-court, and it energized the team enough so that they were able to go on a 12-0 run down by 22 to cut the led to 37-27 with three minutes left to go.
But the lead didn't get any smaller after that as after three quarters, Rose-Hulman led 42-30.
"We just finally starting playing in the second half," King said. "We needed to do that earlier."
The fact that they didn't do it earlier ended up dooming the Yellow Jackets as they got the lead down to eight but no further and Rose-Hulman walked away with a victory.
All was not lost, despite the ending of the season for Defiance. Having the best season in over a decade can do a lot of things for a program and it is what King has been trying to build towards since he got here four years ago.
"When I took over the program it hadn't been great and the last few years we have been trying to build this program back up," Kings said. "I told them that now we have to make that next step and become consistent winners. We learned how to win this season and but now we have to learn how to be more consistent winners."
A big part of creating that winning culture had to do with the three seniors that played in their last game. None of them had seen a winning season until this year and they were a huge reason why the turnaround was possible.
But King will remember them more for their dedication to the school in multiple facets other than on the court.
"The lasting legacy to me of them is there was a recruit the other day that they're never going to play with and they were the first ones to go and talk to her. That shows me that they care about this program," King said.
"The cool thing about them is they all have the idea of giving back in their careers," King added. "That's who they are as players and people."
Speed totaled seven points and six rebounds in her last game while Day added five points and six boards. Briawana Francis had two points and three rebounds.
Lexie Sparks led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Kylie Brinkman added nine on 3-of- shooting from deep.
Rose-Hulman was led by Ashley Black as she went 4-of-5 from deep in the game for 13 points off the bench. The Fightin' Engineers move onto the HCAC semifinals on Friday against undefeated and No. 3 ranked in DIII Transylvania.
DEFIANCE (42) - Criblez 0; Brinkman 9; Day 5; Steinbrunner 0; Speed 7; Paul 4; Cooper 0; Sparks 10; Francis 2; Hunt 3; Good 2. Totals: 13-49 7-27 9-14 - 42.
ROSE-HULMAN (51) - Barlow 7; Burnham 4; Hein 11; Wilson 2; Baum 5; Randolph 0; Black 13; Jester 0; Miller 3; Fults 2; Igiehon 4. Totals: 18-50 6-16 9-13 - 51.
Three-point goals: Rose-Hulman - Black 4, Miller, Baum. Defiance - Brinkman 3, Sparks 2, Paul, Hunt. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 37 (Barlow 8), Defiance 34 (Good, Speed, Day 6) Assists: Rose-Hulman 14 (Baum 4), Defiance 8 (Criblez, Brinkman, Day, Steinbrunner, Paul, Cooper, Francis, Good). Steals: Rose-Hulman 13 (Hein 5), Defiance (Brinkman, Day 2). Turnovers: Rose-Hulman 19, Defiance 20.
Defiance 10 2 18 12 - 42
Rose-Hulman 13 17 12 9 - 51
