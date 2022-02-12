As time winded down with the game already in hand, Marell Jordan had half of the court all to himself and as the clock hit zero, the senior threw down an emphatic slam, capping a 25-point performance and a 64-57 win over Rose-Hulman on senior day.
It was clear for Jordan, who has only beaten Rose-Hulman once in four years, just how much the win meant.
“This win means a lot, it’s definitely going to mean a lot more when it’s senior night, come on now,” the 6-foot-2 guard from Chicago, Illinois remarked after the game. “We came into this game saying we can’t lose, we’re at home, it’s senior night? It just gave us more momentum coming into the game.”
Jordan and the only other senior, Tyler Andrew were honored before the game. Andrew finished the game with eight points.
“I am really proud of the guys because they found a way to win today, “ Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said. “They don’t all have to be pretty, they just have to be effective and today it wasn’t pretty but they pulled it out.”
The win propels the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 8-5 HCAC) to third in the HCAC standings with two games left to play. Rose-Hulman (12-9, 8-7 HCAC) falls to fourth place. The HCAC is using a RPI type format to decide the standings according to their website due to the differing amount of conference games played.
“For the big picture, this is huge,” Gibson said. “You’ve got to take care of your home court and we would love to not only lock in a tournament spot but host a game as well.”
Outside of the first two minutes of the game, when Defiance took a 4-0 lead, the first half was all played within one possession as the lead never creeped over three points for either team.
For the Yellow Jackets, the scoring came in spurts, and it came from all over the roster as nine different players had at least one point in the first half.
For Rose-Hulman it was a combination of Samvit Ram and Isaac Farnsworth, as the two combined for 15 of the Fightin’ Engineers’ 32 first half points. Farnsworth led the way with eight off the bench including a stretch where he scored six straight points for Rose-Hulman.
The Fightin’ Engineers held the first half advantage, 32-31, as a questionable no-foul call on an Andrew layup caused Gibson to get a technical foul and Max Chaplin sank one-of-two from the charity stripe to give Rose-Hulman the edge.
The second half started with a 7-0 Rose-Hulman run and after neither team seemed to take control in the first half, it seemed the Fightin’ Engineers just might.
But a Jordan jump shot stopped the bleeding and after Trey Wurtz connected down low on a layup Jordan answered with a layup of his own.
The lead would swell back to eight however with 12 minutes left to play in the game. Defiance needed to make a run soon or risk falling to Rose-Hulman for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings.
And the run came as down 45-37, an Edwards layup followed by a Beamon three pushed the deficit to just three. Two free throws by Jackson Kabrick pushed it back to five, but then Defiance went on a 12-0 run, taking back a lead that they never again surrendered.
“I was really proud of the fact that we didn’t quit,” Gibson said. “We got down seven or eight there in the second half, they had a little bit of momentum, but we dug our heels in and said ‘no not today.’”
Jordan was the one that tied it by himself with his only three of the game and two free throws. He had 13 points in the final nine minutes of the game.
“One of the biggest things about Marell is he doesn’t try to force his hand. He’s found other ways to contribute outside of scoring the ball,” Gibson said. “And today he was playing that role but then you could see that light bulb go on and he just said I need to go to the bucket. Sometimes the best coaching call is to just get out of his way.”
“We were down a few points and we just couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Jordan said. “So I guess you could say I took it into my own hands, got some shots to fall and got the team back rolling.”
Rose-Hulman didn’t quite go away after the run, as they brought the deficit back to 60-57 with 16 seconds left to play but two Jordan free throws and the final dunk to end it was enough.
Beamon was the only other Yellow Jacket who got to double figures on the day scoring 11 points. Three different players had four assists as Beamon, Jordan and Swanner all tied for the team lead.
Rose-Hulman was led by Trey Wurtz’s 17 points.
Defiance will be back in action on Tuesday at Earlham with a 3:00 p.m. tip, looking to avenge their loss from earlier in the season.
ROSE-HULMAN (57) - Hicks 6; Wurtz 17; Harden 4; Chaplin 9; Ram 7; Jackson 2; Kabrick 2; Bowman 0; McGowen 2; Farnsworth 8. Totals: 22-55 2-11 11-13 - 57.
DEFIANCE (64) - Andrew 8; Edwards 9; Beamon 11; Jordan 25; Swanner 2; Awls 4; Heidelburg 0; Segulin 2; Jones 0; Johnson 3. Totals: 27-54 5-19 5-6 - 64.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Beamon 2, Edwards, Jordan, Johnson. Rose-Hulman - Wurtz, Ram. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 32 (Hicks 9), Defiance 25 (Edwards 6). Assists: Defiance 16 (Beamon, Jordan, Swanner 4). Rose-Hulman 10 (Ram 4). Steals: Rose-Hulman 5 (Chaplin 3), Defiance 5 (Andrew, Jordan 2). Turnovers: Defiance 8, Rose-Hulman 9.
Rose-Hulman 32 25 - 57
Defiance 31 33 - 64
