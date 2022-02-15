When Marell Jordan and Tyler Andrew played their first game for Defiance College men’s basketball, alongside them were eight other freshmen.
While those eight others left the program, Jordan and Andrew stayed. And four years later, they are pivotal reasons why the Yellow Jackets are on the doorstep of their first HCAC tournament berth since 2016.
Entering their senior year, the two had never even seen a winning season, let alone a chance to compete for a conference title.
With two games left in the regular season, and in the midst of a four-game win streak, they have helped put their team in the position to see both.
But getting themselves there didn’t come without a few major potholes in the road.
The first one was that after a 1-7 finish in a COVID-shortened season last year, six-year head coach Scott Cutter resigned after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 39-94 record in six seasons.
The last three seasons of Cutter’s tenure, and subsequently the first three seasons for Andrew and Jordan, didn’t pan out all that well either, with the team sporting a record of 16-43.
Heading into their senior season, now under the helm of Josh Gibson, who had various head coaching experiences at multiple levels of college basketball, Andrew and Jordan could feel the potential that this team had. The rest of the league, however, didn’t agree.
Picked to finish last in the HCAC via a preseason coaches poll, it wasn’t an understatement to say the Yellow Jackets, especially the veterans like Jordan and Andrew, felt slighted.
“They picked us tenth, I ain’t ever going to forget that,” Jordan said of the preseason ranking. “When I saw that, oh my gosh, that was all I needed. It’s not hard to prove them wrong when they don’t know what’s going on.”
“They think that Defiance is the worst team in the conference and that we’ll always just be the last team in the conference, but we are here to show them that’s not true,” Andrew said.
The results didn’t show right away, however, as with Andrew dealing with an injury that saw him miss an extended period of time to start the season and a young team trying to learn a new system under Gibson, the Yellow Jackets started off 1-4.
The losses took a toll on Jordan, who averaged 25 points per game during the stretch.
“There’s nobody on the team that wants to win more than Marell. A couple of the early non-conference games that we ended up losing, you could tell it meant a lot to him, he really wanted to win,” Gibson said.
The winning eventually came though, as once conference play kicked off, the Yellow Jackets started 3-0 in the HCAC including getting a win early win over Hanover who now resides at the top of the conference with a record of 13-2.
Jordan was a big part of that victory scoring 19 points, four assists and earning the game-winning basket on a coast-to-coast layup as time expired.
Just like the losing affected Jordan, so too did the winning, and it was on full display after the big win over Hanover.
“For me this is everything. I’ve been wanting to win since I came here,” Jordan said. “I came back to win so that’s all I’m looking forward to. All I want to do is win no matter how ugly it is.”
Things continued to get better too, as Andrew returned in limited fashion off the bench in their next game, helping to avenge one of those early-season, non-league losses in a win over Kent State Tuscarawas.
It was their fourth straight victory and after the shaky start, the Yellow Jackets stood at 5-4 overall.
But as the Christmas break approached, disaster in the form of COVID-19 hit, and playing without Jordan and Andrew against Mount St. Joseph as well as having to cancel the two games that followed, led to missed practice time, and a four-game losing streak to kick off the new year.
Eventually, the Yellow Jackets were able to get that rhythm back, as Andrew entered back into the starting lineup and Defiance earned their first win of the new year over Franklin on January 22.
Since that win, the Yellow Jackets are 5-1, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of league-leaders Hanover on the road. Their record currently stands at 10-9, 8-5 HCAC as they sit in third place in the conference standings.
But the work isn’t done yet, as Defiance looks to not only clinch a tournament spot, but secure a home game as well.
“I told myself before the season that ‘whatever we do, we have to make the tournament and I don’t care how we do it.’ I’ve just been here too long without making it and I knew we had the right pieces,” Jordan said.
The Yellow Jackets did have the right pieces, and it started with Jordan who averaged 20 points in six games for the Yellow Jackets last season.
That scoring carried over into this season where at one point, Jordan was third in all of Division III in scoring. That since has changed and it is because of a change of mindset for Jordan, who worked hard on deepening his game coming into this year.
“I think his growth has been really impressive,” Gibson said. “He has done a tremendous job of doing whatever we’ve asked of him. From day one with me, he has been extremely coachable. His priority is winning so if that means he needs to pass more, he’s going to pass more. If that means he needs to focus on scoring, he’ll do that.”
The result has been a career high in assists (3.4, third in HCAC) and rebounds (5.8), while he still leads the team in points per game (18.4, third in HCAC)
“Coming into the year, everybody knew I could score. But I knew that if we wanted to take another step in this league, I had to do more and I knew I could, I just had to do it,” Jordan said.
Jordan has also made it a focus to give back to the younger players and newcomers as well, who have also played a big part in their success this season.
“He’s been a guide and on multiple occasions, he’s pulled a younger player aside and tried to share some wisdom from his experience. We’ve watched film together and he has always been receptive to coaching himself too,” Gibson said.
Dejsani Beamon, a junior college transfer from Mesabi Range College in Minnesota has also been a great facilitator averaging 3.4 assists as well and scoring 9.4 points per game. Freshman Landen Swanner has been a knock down three-point shooter averaging 42.5 percent from beyond the arc and 8.3 points per game.
Andrew has also played a role in bringing in the newer guys as well, especially on the inside when he was down due to injury early in the season.
“I tried to tell them things that I wasn’t told when I first got here,” Andrew said. “Just little things like when they get scored on telling them what they did wrong and what they needed to do the next time.”
“He was really helping Jake (Segulin) to learn and progress when he was out with the injury at the beginning of the season. He has a great IQ, he really sees the game well and he has great things to contribute,” Gibson said of the senior.
Not being able to play at the beginning of this season though, especially coming off a year where they only played seven games, was definitely tough on Andrew and the rest of the team.
“Not having him in the first semester and him having to just watch things until after Christmas, that was hard for him. And it was hard for the team,” Gibson said.
It was hard for the team because they were missing a proven veteran who led the Yellow Jackets in scoring and rebounding his freshman year before Jordan took over the scoring mantle in the next three years.”
“I went from playing 25 games two years ago to last year playing seven games. I was mad that we didn’t play more then to add this year’s injury, it was just really irritating,” Andrew said. “But I had to figure out a way to overcome it.”
And overcome it he did, as now in nine games this season and six starts, the 6-foot-5 senior out of Indianapolis is averaging 11 points and six rebounds. In the games he has played the Yellow Jackets are 6-4.
“He has a high IQ for the game, he really sees the game well and he’s a passionate player. He really wants to win just like Marell does. Those guys have been here for a while and our goal was to be playing meaningful games, January, February.”
The Yellow Jackets playing those games and they aren’t just playing, they are winning those meaningful games too.
It was all made possible four years ago by two freshmen who, while everyone else around them left the program, stayed with the hopes of giving Defiance better days in the future.
And together, no matter what happen the rest of the season, they have done just that.
“We’ve been through it all, we’ve been through the struggles, we’re the only two from our class that stayed. We just wanted to see better for Defiance and prove that Defiance is not what they think we are,” Andrew said. “It’s exciting to see all the growth around here. To go from freshman year and not winning games to now, it’s all just very exciting. But we’ve got to keep growing because there is still work to be done.”
