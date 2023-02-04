LEXINGTON, Ky. — Transylvania was the sight of individual accomplishments for Marell Jordan but a loss each for both the Defiance College men's and women's basketball teams on Saturday.
The Defiance men (6-15, 1-13 HCAC) saw themselves tied at halftime with Transylvania (12-9, 9-5 HCAC) but still were not able to come out with a victory falling 88-76 on the day.
They were tied at 40 at the half with DC going on a 10-4 run to close the first half and erase was at one-point a lead as high as 11 points for Transylvania. Transylvania's lead was back out to 10, five minutes into the second half however, and they never looked back as DC could not make a run to really cut into the lead.
Marell Jordan led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 24 points which made him the fifth Defiance player in the NCAA era to total 1,500 career points while also catapulting him into the top ten in program history in scoring. Freshman Cole Wojciechowski played a career-high 31 minutes and was second on the team with 12 points while coming a rebound short of a double-double.
Transylvania saw Colby Napier go 4-of-9 from three to lead Transy with 22 points while Jaylan Green added 21.
The DC men are back in action on the road for the second game of a three-game road trip as they'll travel to Anderson to play the Ravens at 7:30 p.m.
Nationally second-ranked Transylvania (21-0, 13-0 HCAC) kept their perfect record in tact as they scored 33 points in the first quarter en route to a steamrolling 76-33 victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-14, 2-11 HCAC).
The Pioneers started the game on a 24-0 run going 10-of-12 from the field and 6-of-7 from three during that stretch. For the game Transy shot 28-of-60 (47%) from the field and 11-of-27 (41%) from three. Madison Kellione led the way with 17 points and five assists. Daisia Thornton added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Defiance shot the ball 14-of-54 (26%) from the field in the contest and were just 1-of-15 (7%) from three-point land in the loss. Lexie Sparks had almost half of their points with a team-high 15 points. She knocked down their only three of the game as well.
The DC women will be back in action on Monday for a non-league matchup with Albion on the road. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
Women
Transylvania 76, Defiance 33
DEFIANCE (33) - Sims 0; Brinkman 0; Sparks 15; Day 2; Steinbrunner 1; Clark 0; Friday 6; Paul 0; Cooper 2; Mowen 0; Allen 0; Webb 0; Criblez 2; Trois 0; King 0; Hunt 0; Good 0; Bates 3; Barrett 2. Totals: 15-54 4-7 33.
TRANSYLVANIA (76) - Wright 5; Ball 2; Thornton 12; Kellione 17; Stacy 10; Flores 0; Hall 0; Kemelgor 10; Littlejohn 0 Wurth 3; Murphy 0; Corneilson 2; Harris 8; Hurdle 2; Teall 5. Totals: 28-60 9-14 76.
Three-point goals: Defiance 1-15 (Sparks 1-3), Transylvania 11-27 (Kellione 2-5, Stacy 2-4, Kemelgor 2-3, Harris 2-2, Wurth 1-4, Teall 1-2). Rebounds: Defiance 24 (Steinbrunner, Clark 5), Transylvania 48 (Thornton 8). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Transylvania 14.
Defiance 7 9 12 5 - 33
Transylvania 33 11 17 15 - 76
Men
Transylvania 88, Defiance 76
DEFIANCE (76) - Wojciechowski 12; Trevino 4; Jordan 24; Jones 11; Swanner 4; J. Jury 0; Beamon 2; Johnson 0; McCorkle 3; Heidelburg 10; Lewis 0; Park 0; Segulin 0; Johnson 3; Brooks 3. Totals: 28-52 16-21 76.
TRANSYLVANIA (88) - Smith 15; Penn 4; Madson 9; Green 21; Napier 22; Teague 8; Capps 6; Mullins 0; Roemer 0; Schroeder 3. Totals: 28-61 22-34 88.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-17 (Jordan 1-2, McCorkle 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Brooks 1-1), Transylvania 10-22 (Napier 4-9, Smith 2-4, Madson 2-3, Green 2-3). Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Wojciechowski 9), Transylvania 33 (Teague 7). Turnovers: Defiance 18, Transylvania 9.
Defiance 40 36 - 76
Transylvania 40 48 - 88
