NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind.- The Defiance College women's basketball team returned to action on Saturday evening as they traveled to Manchester University. The Yellow Jackets battled to the end but fell short by a final score of 57-51.
In the opening quarter of play, Defiance saw a spark by way of Briana Townley (Paulding), who set the Yellow Jacket offense in motion. Townley tallied 11 of DC's 19 points in the first period as she went three for three from the three-point territory. Her fellow teammates matched the sophomore's energy and sent Defiance into halftime with a 30-22 advantage.
"Bri came out tonight and got us started right away with a great first possession, knocking down a three and was rolling from there," said head coach Allan King, Jr. "Not only did she have the outside game, but she made moves in the paint, posting up and having another double-digit game in rebounds."
The Spartans added a little pressure in the third quarter as they took the lead, but the competitive battle continued as the teams were tied multiple times throughout the fourth quarter. It came down to the wire as Manchester was able to knock down crucial shots in the final minutes of play to secure the win.
"We're growing and learning while dealing with all of the changing factors of the current world situation," said King. "There are always a few little things that cost us, and that was the case tonight, but we will continue to get better."
As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished with a season-best 41.7 percent (20-of-48) mark from the floor. Townley led the Yellow Jacket attack with a career-high 24 points, finishing the night with a double-double, grabbing ten rebounds. Taylor Day added six points and dished out a game-high five assist.
Defiance slips to 0-6 overall on the season. The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Friday as they host the Earlham College Quakers. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. in the Karl H. Weaner Center.
DEFIANCE (51) - Sims 4; Pickens 3; Townley 24; Day 6; Good 4; Brinkman 2; Sparks 4; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Speed 4. Totals 20-48 7-9 51.
MANCHESTER (57) - Jackson 9; Bieghler 11; Nash 10; Miller 14; Stamm 2; Lindsey 9; Walker 0; Shepherd 2; Pfeil 0. Totals 22-60 12-17 57.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-16 - (Sims 0-1, Townley 4-11, Day 0-3, Good 0-1). Manchester 1-17 - (Bieghler 0-2, Nash 0-1, Stamm 0-5, Lindsey 1-4, Walker 0-5). Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Townley 10), Manchester 37 (Miller 11). Turnovers: Defiance 18, Manchester 11.
Defiance 19 11 7 14 - 51
Manchester 11 11 19 16 - 57
