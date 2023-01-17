As the first half of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference slate comes to a close this week for both the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball teams this week, both coaches know that it’s time for their squads to get it in gear if they want any hope of making the league tournament.
But they both know that it won’t be easy as with just one game remaining in the first half of the conference slate, each squad has just a combined one HCAC win with the women getting a win over Mount St. Joseph back on New Year’s Eve to start 1-6 in league play. The men, have started 0-9 in the conference.
There is hope, however, as they’ll each match up with Earlham on Wednesday and Franklin on Saturday. Both Earlham squads have struggled this season with just a combined three wins this season between the two. And Franklin, though they each downed Defiance earlier this season, have each shown they are beatable.
Women
The Defiance women will enter the final game of the first half of HCAC play holding a four-game losing streak after they let a seven-point fourth quarter lead slip away on Saturday to Miami-Hamilton.
It was a loss that saw DC make critical mistakes late in the game and combine that with some poor free throw shooting throughout the game that kept the Jackets from really blowing the game open early.
Now as they look forward to a struggling Earlham team on Wednesday that have yet to pick up a league win and haven’t won a game since a 58-55 defeat of Kenyon back on Nov. 30th, Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha understands how crucial this juncture of the season is.
“This week is very, very important,” Hersha said. “It begins with Earlham on Wednesday and it is a must win, we just need to win. I think we have some control of our destiny still, but we are going to lose that control if we don’t take care of business this week.”
Taking care of that business starts from within for DC as they continue to look to improve upon an offense that scores just 60.5 points per game (8th HCAC), and has lacked a consistent scoring source throughout the season with no one averaging double figures on the season. Taylor Steinbrunner leads the way at 9.8 points per game.
That being said, both Steinbrunner and Day were consistent scoring forces in their loss on Saturday. Hersha knows that one of the strengths of his team is that he believes they have 8-to-10 players that can lead them in scoring any night.
But he also knows getting some more consistent scoring late in the season can help put them over the top in some games.
“It’s been an emphasis for us throughout the year to get an interior attack going and Taylor Day has stepped up the last couple of games,” Hersha said. “Then Taylor Steinbrunner has become more consistent from the perimeter and Nicole Sims has done a great job handling the ball … Nicole gives us some consistent performances in the strength of her game. Having more people give us consistent performances is going to be critical for us getting into the league tournament.”
Day is second on the team in scoring (8.9 ppg) while leading the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg). Lexie Sparks and Kalista Friday have each provided some scoring as well at 8.5 and 7.5 points per game respectively. Sims leads the team with 2.5 assists per game.
Against Earlham on Wednesday the Jackets will be faced with a third-straight aggressive defensive attack as the Quakers hold the league’s third-best turnover margin (+2.9) despite giving up the eighth-most points per game (61 ppg).
They have shown a lack of offense as well as they are the only team that scores less than DC at 54 points per game. Three players are in double figures for the Quakers with Amari Bradford leading the way at 12.1 points per game and Alexis Gibson (11.5 ppg) and Jay Bright (10.6 ppg) just behind her. After that though, there is a drop off as only five players score more than three points per game. In comparison, DC has eight players that average at least four points per contest.
“Like our last two opponents, they like to be aggressive defensively and come after the basketball,” Hersha said of the Quakers. “So it’s going to be important that we make good decisions with the pressure, whether it is back cuts or getting spacing and dribble driving.”
Then on Saturday, in the second game of a road doubleheader the Lady Yellow Jackets will hope to avenge their 58-51 loss to Franklin earlier this season that saw DC outscored 15-4 in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies are led by their outside game which sees two underclassmen in Jordan Coon (9.6 ppg) and Taylor Cooney (9 ppg) leading the way in scoring. Meanwhile, 6-foot senior forward CiCi Bailey will prove the be a problem on the inside (8.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg).
Franklin is one of the three teams that stand in front of DC and the sixth and final playoff spot. They are currently 6-8, 3-4 HCAC and sixth in the HCAC.
“Earlham, Franklin and Manchester are all three teams that we have to finish above,” Hersha said. “I think that game against Franklin is going to be a tough game because they also know what is at stake. We are gong to have to show up and play on Saturday because they are going to come to play as well.”
They’ll tip off at 7:30 p.m. against Earlham from the Weaner Center on Wednesday and will be the second game at Franklin on Saturday.
Men
The Defiance men are still in search for their first conference win. It’s been a commonality all season to talk about that first win and it will continue being that way until it is finally in their grasp.
They are coming off a particularly heartbreaking week last week, however, that saw them downed at the buzzer in double overtime to league leaders Anderson on Wednesday and then saw an 11-point first half lead slip into a 20-point defeat against Rose-Hulman on Saturday.
All that Defiance can do now, is pick up the pieces and move on to this week where they will play an Earlham team that is just 2-13, 1-7 HCAC on the season thus far.
“I think everyone in that locker room cares and it frustrated and is trying,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of his team following their loss to Rose-Hulman on Saturday. “We just haven’t been able to cross the finish line yet. Hopefully we will, hopefully we will frequently as we finish the first time through the conference at Earlham on Wednesday and then get to go play everybody one more time.”
For Gibson, he feels that this is just a matter of confidence in a lot of ways. They’ve been close to more than a few wins this season in conference, but just haven’t been able to put themselves in winning positions.
“Confidence is a funny thing,” Gibson said. “There is just some human nature to doubt yourself if you’ve lost and at the same time believe in yourself if you’ve won … if you get one win, who knows how many you can get. But you can’t go on a winning streak until you’ve won one.”
Marell Jordan continues to lead the Jackets in nearly every major stat category and is still the conferences leader in points per game (19.5) while also leading the team in rebounds (5.2 rpg), assists (3 apg) and steals (2 spg).
Landen Swanner and Te Jones have each picked up their scoring a bit too, with this last week Swanner notching 25 points and 15 points while Jones has put together back-to-back performances of 22 and 13. They still hold the worst defense however in the conference at 79.2 points per game given up, allowing opponents to shoot a second-best 48% from the field on average.
The only team worse than that though is Earlham, who are the sixth-best defense in the league (74.1 oppg) but let teams shoot 49% from the field against them.
Their offense averages just 65 points per contest with Jaden Terry (17.6 ppg, 38% 3P) and Tommy Makabu (13.8 ppg, 32% 3P) doing the majority of their scoring. No one else has more than 7.1 points per contest.
Their only league win of the season came last Wednesday over Bluffton, 85-59.
“Earlham is the one team in the league that we didn’t beat last year,” Gibson said. “They pressure the ball more intensely than anyone else in our league. They try to speed you up and it is different than most teams approach it.”
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will hope to vanquish the demons of a 111-77 loss to Franklin earlier this season that saw DC give up 23 threes in the game to the reigning HCAC tournament champions.
Franklin is currently 9-6, 5-3 HCAC and in the midst of a two-game winning streak. They are led by Carter Crowe’s 14.3 points per game and shoot more threes than anyone else in the conference while giving up the third-least points in the conference at 65.8.
“Franklin knows who they are, they are very confident in who they are, they are confident in what they need to do to win basketball games,” Gibson said. “We have to do a better job of imposing our will on them and making them play our game.”
The men will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Earlham and then will travel to Franklin where they will tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
