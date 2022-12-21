IMMACULATA, Penn. — Defiance College sophomore Landen Swanner knocked down a game-winning layup with three seconds remaining in overtime as the Yellow Jackets downed Immaculata University 70-69 on Wednesday afternoon.
The game was officially sealed thanks to a block by Te Jones on the game-winner for the Macs (3-9).
Defiance (5-5) trailed by as much as 12 in the second half thanks to cold-shooting that saw them go just 2-of-10 to start the half, but a 10-0 run brought the Immaculata lead down to 42-40 with 12:16 left to play.
The Macs extended their lead back to five with three minutes remaining but a Jerome Johnson three with 1:17 left cut it to two and then on the next possession Jabryis Heidelburg came up with a steal and a layup, tying it at 57 and sending it to overtime.
In overtime, the Jackets jumped out to an early 63-59 lead as Johnson knocked down two more from long distance. Again though, DC ultimately found themselves down 67-65 with 55 seconds left. A Jones layup tied it at 67, both teams traded free throws that made it 69-68 Immaculata before Swanner’s layup won the game.
Fifth-year senior Marell Jordan led the team in scoring with 15 points and was one rebound short of a double-double for the Yellow Jackets, which now move to .500 for the first time since starting 1-1. Dejsani Beamon had four assists while Swanner added 11 points and Jones 13 off the bench.
Defiance won’t pick up play again until New Year’s Eve as they’ll look to get back on track in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play in a road contest with Mount St. Joseph after starting 0-3.
DEFIANCE (70) — Segulin 2; Jury 0; Beamon 3; Jordan 15; Swanner 11; Martin 0; Heidelburg 4; Lewis 4; Wojciechowski 3; Park 2; Jones 13; Graham 4; Johnson 9. Totals: 27-67 7-14 70.
IMMACULATA (69) — Schultice 8; Tillery 13; Proctor 14; Flood 4; Vlassopoulos 14; Perez 6; Flowers 0; Dao 4; Farmer 6; Straub 0; Dorsey 0. Totals: 25-69 14-16 69.
Three-point goals: Defiance — 9-29 (Johnson 3-3, Jordan 2-6, Jones 2-5, Swanner 1-7, Wojciechowski 1-2), Immaculata — 3-11 (Vlassopoulos 3-5). Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Jordan 9), Immaculata 32 (Proctor). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Immaculata 12.
Defiance 25 32 13 — 70
Immaculata 30 27 12 — 69
