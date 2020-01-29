Now well into the second round of conference play, the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball programs continue their separate pursuits of maintaining favorable positions within the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
And with the ultimate goal of securing conference tournament bids still well within reach for both squads, this week’s pair of HCAC sequels will do nothing short of dialing up the excitement and intrigue for area Yellow Jacket fans.
Beginning with rematches against Anderson University on Wednesday before hosting stout Transylvania squads in a Saturday twinbill, the young DC planksters share identical 5-5 HCAC records as each cling to positions within the top half of their respective conference rosters.
Wednesday’s pair of conference parties are slated for differing locations, as the Defiance College men (10-7 overall) welcome the Ravens of Anderson (8-9, 5-5 HCAC) to the Karl H. Weaner Center while the Lady Jackets (6-11 overall) make the two-hour trip southwest to tangle with the Lady Ravens (6-11, 2-8 HCAC).
The DC men remain in the conference chase after winning three of their last four, but head coach Scott Cutter has a few nagging defensive concerns after watching his Jackets come up short in a late-game 88-76 letdown at Hanover over the weekend. While the Yellow Jackets have proven to possess no shortage of offensive firepower – currently second in the conference with 77.5 points per game – their 78.2 points surrendered on average also holds the No. 2 spot among HCAC foes.
This will be a paramount point of preparation for the Ravens, who boast the HCAC’s leading scorer in 6-4 junior wingman Maurice Knight (19.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.8 percent 3-point shooting).
Beyond that, Saturday’s squabble with Transy pits the Jackets against the conference favorite and Michael Jefferson – the conference’s Player of the Week for two weeks running.
“The big thing for us right now is finding a defensive identity,” said Cutter. “We are consistently shooting the ball at a high percentage, and we win some of those games, we lose some of those games. We’re just really struggling right now to find a way to stop the teams we are playing against and make it and for them to score. That’s my job to get our guys to improve in that, and to me that’s more of a mental thing than it is physical.”
A strong mental fortitude will also be required for the Lady Yellow Jackets on heels of a Saturday blow dealt by HCAC power Hanover.
Not only will the DC women be dealing with an improved Anderson squad back intact with sophomore leader Lexi Dellinger (12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 39.5 percent 3-point shooting) – who was recently slowed by injury – but the Lady Jackets will then be faced with a 16-1 (10-0 HCAC) Transylvania squad ranked No. 8 in the nation.
“A lot of times people allow one possession not going well to affect the next possession to affect the next possession … we’ve got to move on,” said DC women’s coach Allan King, Jr. “It’s the exact same thing with the game – very often people allow one game not going well to affect the next game. We have to be able to move on and make sure that what happened on Saturday doesn’t come back to bite us on Wednesday.”
On the men’s side of the coin, Defiance’s first meeting with Anderson on Dec. 18 resulted in a lopsided 90-62 setback that fractured the Jackets’ then-undefeated conference record and created somewhat of a tailspin they eventually pulled out of.
That December downing was paced by a landmark double-double outing by Knight, whose 24 points on the game was nearly matched by 19 rebounds out of the Ravens’ 50-40 glass advantage. Anderson also got a big bench bang from 5-8 junior guard Ronny Williams, who tossed in 23 points off the pine and dished out five assists in a game where the Ravens were only pressured into six turnovers on their home floor.
“They’re doing a lot of the same things that they did the first time we played and that Coach (Owen) Handy has done,” said Cutter of the Ravens. “They’re super athletic and have Maurice Knight, who is probably the toughest player to guard in the league. They have length, athleticism, they press you on defense … so it’s definitely a challenge. We’ve got to make sure our guys learn from the first time we played them, even though it’s been back a month and a half ago.”
While the Yellow Jackets have several things going for them in re-matching the Ravens – home floor, motivation for redemption and a host of young players developing into weapons, to name a few – Anderson will also come to town with a head of steam fueled by a thirst for victory.
That stems from a three-game skid that dropped the Ravens from an HCAC frontrunner to a team perilously close to falling out of conference contention. With that comes determination molded by desperation, which is something Cutter knows will require extra preparation.
“They’ll come in ready to play. They’re trying to get back on the right track,” said the DC mentor. “Throwing all the stuff aside from how the first game went, we need to improve on the defensive end of the floor in a lot of different ways to have a chance to go out and win on Wednesday night.
“I think we’ll be able to figure things out offensively, but we’ve got to be able to keep them under 80 or 90 points,” he insisted. “When you let teams get into the 80s and 90s … you might win a couple of those games, but over the course of time, if you can’t find a solution to slow them down, you’re gonna lose more of those games than you’re gonna win.”
Sophomores Tyler Andrew and Sean Tyson paved the way for the Jackets in the first meeting, turning in respective 18- and 14-point performances while each snagged seven rebounds. Meanwhile, freshman David Perkins came off the bench for 10 tallies on a Defiance roster trying to find its groove.
While the trio is still a leading factor for DC, the Jackets have been stinging lately due to the increased efforts of players such as sophomore Marell Jordan and the freshman tandem of Owen Hiegel and Chase Glock.
The three Yellow Jackets combined for six points in the loss, but have since grown into their roles quite well as threats who have been able to carry a game or provide a spark when needed.
“We’ve had different guys step up when we’ve needed them to,” said Cutter. “We want to keep that going because I do think we have a number of different guys who can play, and we’re trying to get those guys to play to their strengths on each night. The big part for us is to be consistent with that and know what we’re gonna get night in and night out. That’s still a work in progress.”
A similar narrative escorts the Lady Yellow Jackets into Wednesday’s battle with Anderson, with only the rematch factor being a little different.
Attempting to find an identity and a lineup that defined it was the scene nearly two months ago when the hometown hoopsters staved off Anderson for a 56-54 win to open their HCAC schedule on the right foot.
A lot has changed since that Dec. 3 meeting, though, as both the Jackets and the Ravens have gradually diversified their schemes with the help of discovered younger skill.
One thing that has remained steady for the Lady Jackets, however, is the need to keep the wins coming if they are to remain on par as HCAC tourney contenders.
And that starts Wednesday.
“Anderson’s one of those games that … I don’t ever like to say that it’s a must-win game, but if we want to accomplish some of those goals, that’s it. That’s where our girls’ focus and attitude is,” stressed King. “We’re becoming a team. Throughout a season, you either get closer or you separate. What I’m seeing from our girls is we’re getting closer; we’re becoming more mature. So I like where we’re at and I’m confident where we’re headed going forward.”
The Jackets’ triumph in the first go-round against the Ravens saw freshmen Lauren Criblez and Taylor Steinbrunner crank out 10 points each off the bench, while sophomore starter Taylor Day followed with nine points and senior Danielle Carruthers hauled down 11 boards.
Rebounding turned out to be crucial in the close outcome, with Defiance ending the night at plus-10.
But that victory saw very little contributions out of freshmen Nicole Sims, Lexie Sparks or Briana Townley, all of whom have since been branded as potential game-changers.
With Sims now starting at the point with capable junior Kalyn Pickens in reserve, Sparks has burst on the scene as the Jackets’ consistent leading scorer in double figures while Townley’s double-double prowess has been a factor for a DC squad that has won two of its last three.
“Our style of play is a little bit different because of those lineups,” said King. “The lineup has changed, and now some of the things that I wanted to take advantage of in the first matchup that we were unable to take advantage of, now we have some kids in the lineup that can do that.”
Defiance was torched back in December by Dellinger, whose 25 points and three triples were by far the highest contributions in the Lady Ravens’ defeat. But a recent brush with injury to the Anderson standout forced change for the better, setting up a completely different dynamic in the rematch.
With Dellinger somewhat slowed, sophomore Payton Moore (13.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, last season’s HCAC Freshman of the Year) has carried much of the weight while 6-2 junior center Hannah Hawkins (8.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) has also come on strong as a force the Lady Jackets will undoubtedly see more of on Wednesday.
“They have a few young kids like we do, so it’s just that natural growth throughout the season and feeling better,” said King. “They’re going to be harder to defend just because at the time we played them they were really playing seven, eight kids consistently. Now they’re playing 10, and those bottom five are also getting a lot more opportunities playing 10 or more minutes.
“It’s just a completely different team with a completely different outlook, even though they’re doing a lot of the same things.”
