The end of the Division III college basketball season is here and for Defiance men’s and women’s basketball, it will end with a road matchup with their rivals Bluffton on Friday night.
Both men’s head coach Josh Gibson and women’s head coach and 2003 Bluffton graduate Allan King Jr., know what a win in the final game of the season over the Beavers would mean.
“I think for all of the guys, there’s an awareness of the rivalry,” Gibson said. “And they understand that in a rivalry situation like this, there is nothing they would like more than ruin your rival’s chance at hosting a tournament game.”
“There’s always a little extra juice in the gym when it’s Bluffton,” King said. “Our girls know all about the rivalry and they want to win. There are a lot of things people say about rivalry games but none of it really matters. It’s just about getting in there in playing hard.”
For the Defiance women (14-8, 8-5 HCAC), they’ll be facing an uphill battle against a Bluffton squad (17-6, 12-4 HCAC) that is 15-2 in its last 17 games.
The two teams got the chance to face each other earlier in the season with the Beavers coming out on top in a 76-71 overtime victory, just before DC was forced to pause due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Taylor Day led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench.
But there was one key part of the Defiance team missing from the game in Nysha Speed. Speed has been the heart and soul of this team, always hustling for loose rebounds, and at times being their main scoring source.
But the most important stat the senior has put up this season, especially going up against a Bluffton team that is plus 11 on the boards this year, is her conference fifth-best 8.3 rebounds per game and conference-leading 4.3 offensive rebounds per game.
“It’s huge anytime that we have Nysha because she leads us in hustle, she gets those effort plays going for us,” King said. “She’s also really good on the defensive end, she’s got great hands, she gets those little tips that can result in steals.”
It wasn’t just Defiance that was missing players in that earlier season game either as Bluffton saw Morgan Smith, a 13.1 points per game scorer missing from the lineup too.
“I think there will be a lot of similarities in this game because it always seems to be a physical matchup with them,” King said. “But there is going to be some new components too. We’re a different team than when we played them but they are a different team too.”
If Defiance wants to split the season series and hand the Beavers just their third loss since the new year, it will have to start on the boards where Bluffton has been very good at cashing in on their second chances.
“They shoot the three well after the offensive rebounds and those are those hustle plays where they are able to get the other team scrambling and get a kick out to an open shooter,” King said.
The Beavers are led by senior forward Brianna Gillig who leads the team with 15 points and nine rebounds per game. She had 28 points in the first meeting back on January 5th.
Kayla Prigge, a freshman and Patrick Henry graduate will also play a big role. She is averaging just over eight points a game and leading the Beavers in steals per game. She had 13 points in the win earlier in the season.
Defiance will be led first by Speed who averages 12 points and eight rebounds per game. But they’ll also be led by a few players that are coming off career games in their 84-75 win over Earlham on Tuesday.
Lauren Steinbrunner leads the team with 13 points per game, and just notched a career-high 30 points in the win over Earlham. Lexie Sparks also had a career-high 21 points off the bench in the win.
Bench play has been huge down the stretch for the Yellow Jackets, who have seen Sparks and McKenzie Cooper (7.5 ppg, team leading 37.5 percent from three) really add another dimension to their offense.
“Both of them (Cooper and Sparks) have helped us in so many ways. Obviously, it’s good to have that scoring off the bench but they are also great rebounders,” Kings said. “So it’s great to have two kids that can come off the bench and give us consistent play on both sides of the ball.”
A win for the Yellow Jackets would not only mean a win over their rivals but it would also mean a home contest in the first round of the HCAC tournament on Sunday. A loss could still see them traveling in the first round.
The men (10-10, 8-6 HCAC) are in a similar situation as far as controlling their own destiny for the HCAC tournament goes.
They like the women sit in third in the HCAC and a win over Bluffton (6-16, 2-12 HCAC) would all but guarantee a first-round home game on Sunday.
“We’ve definitely been more consistent at home than we have been on the road this season,” Gibson, whose team is 8-3 at home and 2-7 on the road this year, said. “So we would love for the opportunity for not only us but for our family, our fans, and our community to host that first-round game.”
But while a win against Bluffton would give them a home game in the HCAC tournament and end a seven-game losing streak to their rivals, it would also give them momentum heading into their first tournament berth in six years.
“You want to have a sense of momentum and we have been playing fairly well lately up until last night and you want to carry that momentum into the postseason if you can.”
The Beavers will not see tournament play but they are coming off snapping a nine-game losing streak to Manchester on Tuesday in a double-overtime win.
Jameel Crosby, who leads Bluffton in points (20.2), rebounds (7.3), assists (2.8) and steals (1.4) per game, led the way for them in the win notching a double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds.
“He’s a phenomenal player, I mean he really is,” Gibson said of the senior. “And it will be his senior night so just add that to all the motivational things for them but he can hurt you in so many ways. It will be a team effort to try and slow him down but we’ll also have to balance that with not honing in too much just on him.”
The Beavers do have other players that can hurt the Yellow Jackets as well. Marcus Bruns (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg) is coming off a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards in that win over Manchester as well while Michael Stammen (8.4 ppg, 2.7 apg) has also shown an ability to give that offense a lift.
For Defiance on offense, they’ll look to shake off a poor shooting night that saw them swept by Earlham in a 67-60 loss on the road Friday.
They were 0-of-6 from long distance in the loss that saw their two seniors Marell Jordan and Tyler Andrew combine for 37 of their 60 points in the loss.
“The most important thing for us is taking quality shots, getting post touches that will open up opportunities for us on the outside,” Gibson said. “But it all starts on the defense too. We’ve been a good transition team and we won’t get those opportunities unless we are staying principled on defense.
Jordan leads the team in scoring (18.9 ppg) while Andrew has added 11.4 points per game. Andrew leads the team in rebounding with 6.2 per game while Jordan has added six per game. Sophomore transfer Dejsani Beamon and Jordan each have 3.4 assists per game on the season.
The women are scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. from Bluffton on Friday with the men’s tip to follow after the conclusion of that game.
