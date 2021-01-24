Franklin College opened the second half on a 7-0 while Defiance College just could not string consecutive baskets together as the Grizzlies beat DC 69-62 in HCAC women’s basketball at the Weaner Center on Saturday afternoon.
After an eve first half, Franklin came out and set the tone early in the third quarter. The Grizzlies went to post player Destinee Cross, and the 6-2 junior was able to score twice inside of the opening minute.
Franklin also did solid job at the free throw line. After the two buckets from Cross, Jessica Nix got to the line and made the front end of two shots. The Grizzlies were able to get the offensive rebound on the second, which led to Addie Rund going to the line for two more opportunities she would cash in.
The run quickly put Franklin ahead 36-29 with 8:43 still to play in the third quarter.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” admitted DC coach Allan King, Jr. “You have to strings stops together and string baskets together.”
Stringing baskets together is something DC could not do in the second half. Defiance could make shots – they hit 5 0f 12 in the quarter – but Franklin answered every time. The teams traded scores and Franklin led 49-42 after three quarters.
“You have to get more than 12 shots in a quarter,” admitted King. “We shot 41 percent in the third quarter, which was our best quarter.”
The final period turned into a march to the free throw line. In the final 10 minutes, the two teams combined to take 35 shots from the charity stripe, with Franklin making 14 of 18 and Defiance hitting 11 of 17.
Franklin jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, but Defiance came roaring back. Led by Nicole Sims, who closed a run with a free throw and a tough floater in the lane, DC took a 10-7 lead halfway through the opening period.
Sims finished the game with 13 points.
“She’s the straw that stirs the drink,” King said of the sophomore guard. “She’s back to scoring buckets. She’s learning when to take her shots and when to get shots for others.”
Another sophomore who stepped up was Paulding product Bri Townley. She tallied the final basket of the half – a triple – to tie the game at 29. She added a triple in the third to draw the Yellow Jackets within three, plus opened the final period with a bucket to try to get DC going.
Townley led the Jackets with 17 points and finished her double-double with 10 points.
“She played her guts out,” King said of Townley.
Defiance falls to 0-4 while Franklin is now 3-0.
Defiance will take on Anderson for the upcoming doubleheader. Friday night the women will play at the Weaner Center at 7 p.m. and Saturday at Anderson at 3 p.m.
FRANKLIN (69) – Ballard 14; Cross 14; Nix 10; Rund 4; Yant 6; Gates 2; Bailey 0; Anderson 0; Henry 0; Freije 2; Torrance 15; Duncan 2. Totals 19-48 29-36 69.
DEFIANCE (62) – Sims 13; Cooper 4; Townley 17; Day 2; Wolf 4; Esposito 2; Pickens 6; Sparks 5; Francis 1; Steinbrunner 5; Good 3. Totals 19-60 18-30 62.
Three-point goals: Franklin 2-13 (Ballard 2-5, Cross 0-3, Rund 0-1, Gates 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Torrance 0-1), Defiance 6-21 (Sims 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Townley 4-7, Day 0-4, Sparks 1-2, Steinbrunner 2-2, Good 1-2). Rebounds: Franklin 42 (Nix 9), Defiance 33 (Townley 10). Turnovers: Franklin 16, Defiance 9.
Franklin 16 13 20 20 – 69
Defiance 16 13 13 20 – 62
