Defiance entered the second weekend of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action in search of their first win of the season but were denied by Franklin in a home-away split on Friday.
The DC men (0-3) battled a hot-shooting squad from Franklin (2-3) that drained 11-of-17 from long range, including a 7-of-8 showing from 6-5 junior Matt Krause to build an early cushion at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The Grizzlies also were dominant on the glass with a 39-23 edge, paced by 11 from Payton Mills (16 points) and 10 from Krause (22 points). DC battled from a 12-point hole in the first half to cut the lead at half to 46-38 after a jumper from sophomore Jack Kolar. The Jackets made it a two-possesion game at 46-40 on the opening possession of the second half on a Marell Jordan bucket but Franklin countered with a 13-2 run to regain control.
Jordan finished with a team-high 18 points to pace the DC men while Kolar netted 11 and Tyler Andrew put up 15.
In the women’s contest at Franklin, the Jackets (0-3) took a four-point lead into the second quarter as six different DC players recorded points, led by five from guard Taylor Day.
The second period told a different story, however, as DC made just 3-of-16 from the field (18.8 percent), committed six turnovers and were outscored 19-6 by the host Grizzlies (2-0).
The ensuing deficit was too much to overcome as the Jackets only got as close as 54-47 with 4:13 left on a McKenzie Cooper layup.
Sophomore Josi Wolf put up 10 points and four boards in the loss for DC while Day chipped in nine.
Defiance and Franklin will meet again Saturday with the men traveling to Franklin for a 6 p.m. tip and the DC women hosting the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. Then, Anderson will host the DC men on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. while the Lady Jackets tip off at 7 p.m. at the Weaner Center.
Men
FRANKLIN (88) — Jones 8; Gutierrez 17; Wright 7; Mills 16; Krause 22; Love 2; Swan 0; York 0; Crow 5; Stephenson 0; Webb 3; Wiggins 0; Goggans 8; Arens 0; Tharp 0. Totals. 35-63 7-9 88.
DEFIANCE (65) — Jordan 18; Glock 9; Kolar 11; Luers 8; Andrew 15; Heidelberg 0; Jones 2; G. Johnson 0; Awls 0; Piercefield 0; Alexander 0; Lewis 0; Keifer 0; Dewese 0; J. Johnson 0; Edwards 2; Barber 0. Totals 26-59 6-8 65.
Three-point goals: Franklin 11-17 (Krause 7-8, Crowe 1-1, Webb 1-1, Wright 1-2, Gutierrez 1-4), Defiance 7-23 (Kolar 3-7, Luers 2-3, Glock 1-1, Andrew 1-3). Rebounds: Franklin 39 (Mills 11, Krause 10), Defiance 23 (Heidelburg, Glock 4). Turnovers: Franklin 12, Defiance 10.
Franklin 46 42 — 88
Defiance 38 27 — 65
Women
DEFIANCE (47) — Townley 3; Wolf 11; Sims 6; Cooper 7; Day 9; Esposito 0; Pickens 6; Gillig 0; Sparks 0; Criblez 0; Francis 2; Steinbrunner 0; Good 3. Totals 18-58 7-12 47.
FRANKLIN (61) — Cross 4; Yant 9; Ballard 5; Nix 9; Rund 7; Gates 4; Baker 0; Bailey 5; Anderson 0; Henry 0; Freije 6; Barber 0; Torrance 8; Duncan 4. Totals 21-60 15-20 61.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-17 (Good 1-1, Townley 1-4, Cooper 1-4, Day 1-5), Franklin 4-14 (Yant 1-1, Rund 1-1, Gates 1-2, Ballard 1-4). Rebounds: Defiance 39 (Sims 7), Franklin 45 (Nix 12). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Franklin 14.
Defiance 19 6 12 10 — 47
Franklin 15 19 13 14 — 61
