FRANKLIN, Ind. – On the road, the Defiance College men's basketball squad could not recover from an early deficit in an 86-77 loss to the Franklin College Grizzlies inside the Spurlock Center on Saturday night.
Defiance scored the first basket of the game and after a tie, Franklin rattled off 19 straight points for a 23-4 lead. The Yellow Jackets trimmed the margin to 11 points, 32-21, before trailing 44-29 at halftime. In the second half, DC roared back to make it a 67-61 contest with five minutes remaining, but again could not complete the comeback.
From the floor, the Grizzlies were 30 of 65 (46.2 percent) with Defiance shooting 25 of 63 (39.7). The Yellow Jackets made 7 of 19 (36.8 percent) from three-point territory, compared to just 4 of 18 (22.2) for the hosts. DC, which was guilty of only nine turnovers, was outrebounded by a 46-34 margin.
Marell Jordan poured in a season- and game-high 29 points to pace Defiance while freshman Dan Luers scored a career-best 26 and grabbed eight rebounds. Tyler Andrew had 14 points and matched Luers with eight boards
The Yellow Jackets slip to 0-4 overall on the year while FC moves to an even 3-3. DC is scheduled to play again in Indiana against Anderson University next Friday with the tipoff set for 7 p.m.
DEFIANCE (77) - Andrew 14; Heidelburg 3; Jordan 29; Kolar 2; Luers 26; Jones 0; Awls 0; Lewis 0; Keifer 1; Glock 2; Dewese 0; J. Johnson 0; Edwards 0. Totals 25-63 20-29 77.
FRANKLIN (86) - Wright 8; Mills 14; Krause 14; Jones 13; Gutierrez 9; York 0; Crowe 0; Webb 9; Goggans 19. Totals 30-65 22-30 86.
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-19 (Luers 5-8, Jordan 2-2), Franklin 4-18 (Krause 2-3, Wright 1-4, Webb 1-6). Rebounds: Defiance 34 (Andrew, Luers 8), Franklin 46 (Mills 15). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Franklin 10.
Defiance 29 48 - 77
Franklin 44 42 - 86
FRANKLIN, Ind. – On the road, the Defiance College men's basketball squad could not recover from an early deficit in an 86-77 loss to the Franklin College Grizzlies inside the Spurlock Center on Saturday night.
Defiance scored the first basket of the game and after a tie, Franklin rattled off 19 straight points for a 23-4 lead. The Yellow Jackets trimmed the margin to 11 points, 32-21, before trailing 44-29 at halftime. In the second half, DC roared back to make it a 67-61 contest with five minutes remaining, but again could not complete the comeback.
From the floor, the Grizzlies were 30 of 65 (46.2 percent) with Defiance shooting 25 of 63 (39.7). The Yellow Jackets made 7 of 19 (36.8 percent) from three-point territory, compared to just 4 of 18 (22.2) for the hosts. DC, which was guilty of only nine turnovers, was outrebounded by a 46-34 margin.
Marell Jordan poured in a season- and game-high 29 points to pace Defiance while freshman Dan Luers scored a career-best 26 and grabbed eight rebounds. Tyler Andrew had 14 points and matched Luers with eight boards
The Yellow Jackets slip to 0-4 overall on the year while FC moves to an even 3-3. DC is scheduled to play again in Indiana against Anderson University next Friday with the tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.