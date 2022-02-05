Winning at any level of college basketball is hard.
Defiance College women’s basketball has found that out over the past 11 years. Since the 2009-10 season, the Yellow Jackets have recorded just three winning seasons, and two Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament wins.
However, with a trio of seniors and contributors behind them, Defiance (11-6, 6-4) is out to its best start since that 2009-10 campaign. The Jackets are doing it by fostering a family atmosphere that has led to a deep roster full of big contributors to the team.
Nysha Speed, Taylor Day and Briawna Francis were all recruited to be a part of the roster in 2018 and right away they felt some tough losses, losing their first six games.
It was the first six games for head coach Allan King Jr. too, who is currently in his fourth year at the helm of the program.
But behind a big group of upperclassmen, the Yellow Jackets were able to partially right the ship, going 10-11 the rest of the way and qualifying for the conference tournament where they won their first tournament game since 2010 before falling in the semifinals.
It was a good turnaround for DC, and it showed the young players on the squad that despite some of the poor seasons that came before them, winning could be done on Webster Street.
“Our freshman year with Coach King, he only recruited Nysha (Speed) and Taylor (Day) but the rest of us were someone else’s recruits so we were thrown into a new system,” explained Francis, who had committed before King was announced head coach. “We got to the conference tournament after a lot of losses because our seniors were great and set a really great path.”
Despite getting a taste of winning to end their freshmen years, the winning would have to wait as the team brought in 10 freshman the next season and with a young roster went just 7-18 and missed the conference tournament.
“But the following years, we were just so young,” Francis said. “We were outnumbered upperclassmen-wise by our freshman and what do you do with expectations when you’re outnumbered by the ones that don’t know expectations?”
The talent though young, was clearly there, as sophomore Day led the team in scoring and rebounding (9 ppg, 5 rpg) with freshmen Lexie Sparks (8.1 ppg) and Taylor Steinbrunner (7.1 ppg) just behind her in scoring. Freshman Nicole Sims led the way in assists with 2.2.
With more development, they knew that they could blossom into a team that could compete at the top of the conference but the next year had other plans.
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world and sports as a whole. Defiance was able to get a short season in, but with little development in the offseason due to the lockdown, the team went just 2-9 and fell in the first round of the HCAC tournament.
Entering 2021-22 with a closer to normal offseason, those juniors that didn’t get a chance to fully develop were able to progress and it showed: most notably in Speed.
The 5-5 senior guard’s best season was in the COVID-shortened year where she scored five points per game and averaged 3.4 rebounds per contest. In 2021, those numbers exploded as she scored double digits in eight of the teams first 10 games and notched double-doubles in five of them.
The Sterling Heights, Mich. native scored a career-high 22 points in a win over St. Mary’s (Ind.) and in the same game grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.
The surge in production stemmed from a change in her own mindset coming into this season.
“I’m continuing to work hard just for myself. Without being fit for basketball just as the main goal but for my own physical and mental health,” Speed said. “I just want to stay active and not let my past years define me. I shouldn’t have waited until my senior year but I’m glad I made the changes I did because that has drifted on to the court as well.
“I also believe that I’m very underestimated because of my size. So I also want to be like ‘OK, just because you’re bigger than me doesn’t mean anything.’ Just that kind of thinking and also knowing it would give me the opportunity to play more has allowed me to do more for the team.”
It’s that tough mindset that has allowed her to grab nine rebounds a game this season along with scoring 12.1 points despite her small stature.
Off the court however, it’s a different story.
“If you watch Nysha play she is aggressive and fierce and tough. And that’s what we need because we have a bunch of really great young women but they need someone that’s just tough and aggressive like that,” King said. “But if you meet Nysha she is the sweetest girl, easygoing, quiet, softspoken.”
The other two seniors on the team have made an impact in their own right as well, and they’ve done it by putting the team first.
Taylor Day, who started all but two games for the Yellow Jackets in her first three seasons, started this year coming off the bench. Day, a West Mansfield native and Richwood North Union grad, led the team in scoring and rebounding her sophomore season, and this year she’s third on the team in scoring (9.1 ppg) and second in rebounding (5.1 rpg).
She has started nine of the team’s 17 games this year, most coming in the last month due to players testing positive for COVID-19, However, the new role has been a welcome sight for the senior guard.
“Honestly I like coming off the bench because you just get to see the game in a different aspect. You get to see what people are already doing so when you get in the game you already know what your role needs to be that game.”
That has shown this season as Day led the team with seven assists in a Jan. 26 win over Mount St. Joseph without scoring a point. Four days prior, Day led the Jackets with 11 points in a win over Franklin.
“It is vital to have someone that can fit into every role and from her first day here Taylor has done that,” King said.
Day also has the highest basketball IQ on the team as well, according to King, and often is able to calm the team down in tense moments.
“When I say something, she is the first one to get it anytime so it’s great to have someone on the same page as you and can execute some of those tougher things,” King said. “And if you know her personality you know that she loves to have fun, when things are getting kind of tightened she makes a little joke in the huddle and everybody kind of relaxes. She’s that calm during the storm.”
The final senior of the group, Francis, has perhaps put up the least impressive stats, but made an impact far beyond the hardwood.
“A lot of my teammates call me mom on the team because if they need something they know I’m there. And that’s really important because while we’re here, we’re all learning to be adults and to be independent. But doesn’t mean you don’t need somebody just to help you, even if it’s something small,” said Francis, an Indianapolis native.
King, who has seen Francis give so much to the team over the past four years, sees it too, and despite limited playing time to start the season, Francis has made an impact down the stretch, scoring eight points in their latest win against Hanover last Saturday.
“She’s a coaches dream because she couldn’t care less what happens to Bri Francis. She cares what happens with her teammates and our team. And she has put the team first for four years,” King said. “One of my favorite moments against Hanover was watching Bri Francis have a huge game. I’m going to be miserable without her next year because I have just gotten so used to seeing her effort and I don’t have to coach effort because her effort leads the way.”
Arguably the most important feature of this Defiance senior class, howeverwas to make playing at Defiance like playing with family. It’s why they have built such a deep roster that has seen juniors Taylor Steinbrunner (12.2 ppg), Nicole Sims (5.5 apg), Lexie Sparks (8.1 ppg) and Lauren Criblez (5.3 ppg) as well as sophomores McKenzie Cooper (7.2 ppg), Kylie Brinkman (6.8 ppg) and Napoleon grad Cait Good (3.4 ppg) make such an impact this year.
“One thing that they’ve been for me is very good recruiters,” King said. “When kids come on campus, they spend time with that group and and they’re a great group of people. Some of these kids that are here having success along with them are here because they wanted to play with them.”
