HANOVER, Ind. — Defiance women’s basketball earned their fourth-straight conference victory over Hanover while the men fell to the Panthers in a Saturday road doubleheader.
The women (11-6, 6-4 HCAC) are now third in the HCAC standings with a 69-63 win and sweep the season series with Hanover (8-9, 5-6 HCAC).
The two teams played even in the first quarter as Defiance saw seven different players score two points and the game was tied at 14.
The Panthers made it a focus to deny Defiance from three as the Yellow Jackets had found success as of late from distance. It worked, as they only attempted one three in the quarter, missing it.
The second quarter started off with an 8-2 Defiance run as the Yellow Jackets started to see some success from deep, with McKenzie Cooper finding bottom from deep followed closely by Kylie Brinkman.
The rest of the quarter was an 11-8 advantage to Hanover, but the early run by Defiance was enough to give them a 30-27 lead at halftime.
In the third, Hanover was able to go on an 8-2 run to begin the quarter, but a 17-7 run by Defiance the rest of the way gave them a 49-42 lead heading to the final quarter.
That run to end the quarter for Defiance was created solely by senior Taylor Day and junior Lexie Sparks as they combined for 17 points.
Hanover would bring things back in the fourth quarter taking a 56-55 lead with 3:14 left in the game but McKenzie Cooper’s second three of the game right after started a 14-7 run to end the game for the Yellow Jackets as they walked away with a season sweep of the Panthers.
Defiance was incredibly efficient from the charity stripe on the day going 22-of-23 (95 percent) with Sparks leading the charge going 9-of-9 from the free throw line and leading Defiance off the bench with 15 points. McKenzie Cooper was second on the team with 14 points while Taylor Day added 12. Nysha Speed and Lauren Criblez each grabbed eight rebounds.
"Any time you go on the road and get a win against a team like Hanover who has been perennially at the top of the conference, that's got to build some confidence," Defiance head coach Allan King said after the win.
"We're getting it done right now and it's not always in the prettiest of ways but we've been finding ways to make plays. As you get further down the stretch the games get harder and the more we can win these games the better off we will be down the stretch."
Taylor Heath led Hanover and all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field.
Defiance will be back in action again at home on Wednesday as they look to continue this good stretch of play in the HCAC and avenge an early season loss to Manchester. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
The men (7-9, 5-5 HCAC) saw a 70-34 defeat at the hands of Hanover (14-2, 11-1 HCAC), who have now won nine straight and have avenged their only conference loss of the season.
After an Andre Edwards three put the Yellow Jackets up 3-2 to begin the game, the Panthers went on an 8-0 run to open up a 10-3 lead that they never gave up.
Defiance kept within striking distance for much of the first half but Hanover, who were shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent as a team on the season coming in, continued to shoot the cover off the ball going 16-of-28 (57 percent) from the field in the first half to open up a 41-19 lead.
The Yellow Jackets needed a huge run in the second half to even put themselves in consideration for this one and they didn't get it as the offense continued to sputter.
A 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter by Hanover put the nail in the coffin as the Yellow Jackets fell big on the road.
Hanover shot 28-of-54 (52 percent) from the field in the game while Defiance shot just 14-of-53 (26 percent) and went just 1-of-12 (eight percent) from three.
The Yellow Jackets were also outrebounded 41-26 and out assisted 16-3 in the loss.
Marell Jordan led the way for the Defiance with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Cameron Awls was second on the team with six on 3-of-9 shooting. Tyler Andrew led the way on the boards with seven.
Hanover saw three players reach double figures with Ty Houston, who didn't play in the first matchup against Defiance, leading the way on 15 points going 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three.
Defiance is back on the road again Wednesday as they'll look to gather themselves for a 7:30 tip at Manchester. The Yellow Jackets won the first contest with the Spartans earlier this season.
Women
DEFIANCE (69) - Sparks 15; Cooper 14; Day 12; Brinkman 8; Francis 8; Speed 6; Criblez 2; Steinbrunner 2; Good 2; Paul 0. Totals: 22-58 3-13 22-23 - 69
HANOVER (63) - Heath 22; Benter 16; Bezold 12; Tynan 10; Wilder 2; Blume 0; Litzelman 0; Sexton 0; Bell 0; Gardner 0; Crabtree 0; Sears 0; Miler 0; Chastain 0. Totals: 24-73 2-13 13-16 - 63.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Cooper 2, Brinkman. Hanover Tynan, Benter. Rebounds: Defiance 48 (Speed, Criblez 8), Hanover 39 (Tynan 9). Assists: Defiance 13 (Francis 3), Hanover 8 (Benter, Sexton 2). Steals: Defiance 8 (Cooper, Francis, Good 2), Hanover 6 (Tynan, Blume 2). Turnovers: Defiance 21, Hanover 13.
Defiance 14 16 19 20 - 69
Hanover 14 13 15 21 - 63
Men
DEFIANCE (34) - Jordan 9; Awls 6; Swanner 4; Heidelburg 4; Andrew 3; Edwards 3; Beamon 2; McCorkle 2; Jones 1; Wittenbaum 0; Lewis 0; Segulin 0; J. Johnson 0; Griffin 0; Gelhausen 0; Gelhausen; Alexander 0; G. Johnson 0. Totals: 14-53 1-12 5-10 - 34.
HANOVER (70) - Houston 15; Greenamoyer 13; Hibbard 12; Munoz 9; Mitchell 6; Williams 5; Donoho 4; Gilman 3; Sater 3; Morris 0; Miller 0; Crim 0; McCollough 0. Totals: 28-54 7-20 7-8 - 70.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Edwards. Hanover - Houston 3, Greenamoyer, Munoz, Gilman, Sater. Rebounds: Hanover 41 (Morris 9), Defiance 26 (Andrew 7). Assists: Defiance 3 (Jordan, Beamon, Heidelburg), Hanover 16 (Greenamoyer, Hibbard 4). Steals: Hanover 4 (Hibbard 3), Defiance 4 (Jordan, Beamon 2). Turnovers: Defiance 8, Hanover 10.
Defiance 19 15 - 34
Hanover 41 29 - 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.