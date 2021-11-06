After a COVID-shortened season saw Defiance women’s basketball go 2-9 last season, fourth-year head coach Allan King Jr. and the Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign that begins Monday at home against Adrian College.
And they believe that they’ll be able to do so, with a huge cast of players from last year’s team returning. The team lost just one senior last season in guard Kalyn Pickens who averaged eight points and two rebounds per game.
The first thing on the to-do list this offseason for King and his squad, however, was to forget about last year and give themselves a completely new slate to work from heading into this year.
“Honestly really just kind of forgetting about last year and pushing on. Just working on the things that we needed to to improve,” King said of his team’s focus this offseason. “That’s just kind of been our focus is trying to not worry about anything that’s happened in the past and just have this team be the best version of itself that it can be.”
The second thing on the list though, is more hoops-centric and if a team wants to win games, figuring out how to put the ball in the net more often than not is important.
Last season Defiance struggled with that, averaging only 57 points per game while shooting 36 percent from the field and 27 percent from outside the arc. No player averaged double digits for the season.
“One thing that we want to do is just become a more complete offensive team and that’s having multiple ways to score,” King said. “I think we were a little too one-dimensional in the past and we just want to be able to score inside and outside, score in transition and in our half-court offense. That’s something that we’ve been really working on.”
For King and his team, it will start on the inside, where he believes his team is deepest this season.The Jackets will rotate four players in the paint but Napoleon grad Cait Good (5-8, So., 3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and 5-10 junior Lauren Criblez (3.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg) will get the start.
Junior Briana Townley, a Paulding graduate who led the team in points (9.8 ppg) and rebounds (5.3 rpg), will come off the bench.
As concerned as King is about scoring, teams can’t do that without passing and the Yellow Jackets will rely heavily not only on junior guard Nicole Sims, who led the team in assists last season with 3.1 per game, but on their post players as well.
“Sharing the basketball just makes scoring easy. The biggest thing is we didn’t we didn’t get the ball inside enough. And I think the common misconception is that only guards create assist opportunities and really the post creates as many assist opportunities as anything, so the more post touches we get, and then the more movement we have on the perimeter with the basketball the better we’re gonna be,” King said.
On the wings, the Yellow Jackets will start senior Taylor Day and junior Taylor Steinbrunner. Day, who hails from North Union High School in West Mansfield, Ohio, has played in every game that she has been available for since stepping on campus, and she’ll be a big piece of this team, especially on the defensive side.
“Taylor is one of those kids that we rely on heavily to do all of the dirty work. She defends the other team’s best player. She leads us in assists in scoring on different nights rebounds. She’s just a really solid player that way,” King said.
Day led the team in steals per game last season with 1.3.
The Jackets were a young team last year, and it will continue to be this year as well with just three seniors and 11 underclassmen, but King is looking forward to seeing more maturity and experience in the 2021-22 season.
“One of my goals when I got here was to get old and stay old,” King said. “So it’s been nice to have more upperclassmen this year, I don’t have to teach every single thing and every new detail, but also just some of the physical maturity, some of the understanding, some of the things that resonate with them after having gone through a long season.”
Newcomers to the DC roster include freshmen Morgan Foster (5-9, forward, Evergreen), Kaitlin Paul (5-5, guard, Oak Harbor) and Teagan Hunt (5-7, forward, Toledo Central Catholic) and sophomore forwards Cassidy Olson (6-2, Goodrich, Mich.) and Katlin Barrett (6-1, Chicago).
DC will play four straight non-league games, all at home, before its first road and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Nov. 24 at Mount St. Joseph. After a trio of league games to start December, the Jackets will host Hiram on Dec. 14, visit Kalamazoo Dec. 16 and host Heidelberg on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m.
Rival Bluffton will visit the Karl H. Weaner Center on Jan. 5 to begin the 2022 grind of conference action before the Yellow Jackets visit Bluffton on Feb. 18 to round out the regular season.
