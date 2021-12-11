Down five after with 1:11 left in the game after an 8-0 run by Hanover, Defiance women’s basketball assistant coach Susan Smith called timeout. They had led for almost the entire game, but this stretch threatened to upend a hard fought game to this point.
“That's exactly the situation we wanted to be in,” Smith said. “We've been practicing that. As a coaching staff, we have complete trust in all of our girls.”
Out of the timeout Nysha Speed grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul, sinking both free throws. A defensive stop and a Taylor Day layup on the other end cut the Hanover lead to one with 28 seconds left.
Defiance got another stop and they found streaking Napoleon grad Cait Day across the middle where she went to the basket, scored and was fouled. It gave the Wildcats a 61-59 lead with nine seconds left.
“Kate was just very quick and made a great play.” Smith said. "She got her eyes up and we got very excited when that one went in.”
Napoleon's Cait Good lays one in and one with 9 seconds left to pit Defiance up 61-59. pic.twitter.com/D9ZskwdFSL— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) December 11, 2021
On the next play, Defiance forced a turnover and was fouled but Nicole Sims missed both free throws and with just 2 seconds left Hanover’s Liz Tynan slipped free and was found for a wide open layup on the inbounds pass at the buzzer.
“That's what we said was gonna happen. And we are ready for it. We just miss-timed our jump," Smith said of Hanover's buzzer beater.
Hanover finds someone wide open under the basket wit 2 seconds left and they send it to OT tied at 61 with @DCWB_ pic.twitter.com/X4TRUoE5L8— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) December 11, 2021
It was heartbreak for Defiance, who had just hit their own big shot to go ahead, but all was not lost. They still had overtime to come out with a win.
And they were able to come out with a win, outsourcing Hanover 10-6 in overtime and earning a big Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victoyr. . It is the Defiance women’s (5-3, 2-2 HCAC) first victory over Hanover (4-3, 1-1 HCAC) since 2017 and it ends a two game skid by the Yellow Jackets.
“We've been talking about effort from day one of this year, and the toughness that we showed this entire week of practice. Everyone was locked in. Everyone knew what we had to do,” Smith said. “That was a complete team effort.”
“I was really proud though that everyone one through five. We readjusted our mindset after regulation. Going into overtime it would have been really easy have a let down. But we had some seniors and some upperclassmen make some big big plays.”
Throughout the first 39 minutes of regulation, Defiance led for a large portion of it. They jumped out to an early 12-6 lead six minutes into the first quarter, but a Hanover 12-5 run to end the quarter gave the Panthers an 18-17 lead headed to the second.
Hanover controlled the beginning of the second, inching out to a 25-21 lead but the Yellow Jackets fought back with scoring from virtually everyone. After one half of play, Defiance led 34-31 and had nine players make their mark on scoring.
“It's a collective effort I think for the most part, you look at our box score and it's almost someone different each game leading the way for us, which makes everyone understand their importance to our team,” Smith said.
The second half was a back and forth battle, with Defiance barely managing to hold on to the lead. But despite a nine-point third quarter from Katherine Benter, who ended the game with a game-high 22 points, Defiance still led by three.
It was a lead the the Yellow Jackets were able to hold until that fatal 8-0 run by Hanover. Speed (13 pts., 9 reb.), Taylor Steinbrunner (11 pts., 3 reb.) and Good (9 pts., 7 reb) all provided big points down the stretch.
Defiance 71, Hanover 67
HANOVER (67) — Benter 22; Heath 13; Bezold 7; Tynan 6; Sexton 6; Sears 6; Sahatjan 5; Chastain 2; Bell 0; Gardner 0; Bauer 0. Totals: 21-5-10-67
DEFIANCE (71) — Speed 13; Steinbrunner 11; Good 9; Sparks 7; Cooper 6; Criblez 6; Sims 6; Day 5; Francis 4; Brinkman 4. Totals: 21-6-11-71.
Three-point goals: Hanover - Sexton 2, Benter 2, Heath. Defiance - Steinbrunner 2,Criblez, Speed, Francis, Day. Rebounds: Hanover 56 (Tynan 12, Benter 11), Defiance 47 (Speed 9, Criblez 9). Assists: Defiance 16 (Sims 6), Hanover 8 (Heath 3). Turnovers: Hanover 19, Defiance 15.
Hanover 18 13 15 15 6 - 67
Defiance 17 17 15 12 10 - 71
