Defiance women’s basketball was able to get back on the winning track Monday night, defeating Manchester 84-67 at home in a makeup game from last Wednesday’s contest that was postponed due to weather.
The men saw their makeup game with the Spartans postponed for a second time due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols with the Manchester program. The game will not be made up.
It was the fifth conference win in their last six games for the women (12-7, 7-5 HCAC) who now sit in fourth place in the HCAC standings with the win over the Spartans (7-11, 4-7 HCAC), half a game up on fifth-place Hanover who sits at 7-6 for the conference.
A blistering first half of action gave Defiance the lead they needed and they never relinquished it.
They led 22-17 after one quarter of play shooting 9-of-12 (75 percent) from the field in the opening period.
That hot shooting continued into the second quarter, and more notably, the defense picked it up too as the Yellow Jackets scored 22 points again but this time allowed just seven points, jumping out to a 44-24 lead after the second quarter.
The seniors led the way in the first half with Taylor Day notching 12 points and Nysha Speed scoring eight. As a team, they went 18-of-28 (64 percent) from the field and caught fire from three going 6-of-12.
The third quarter didn’t go as well as the first half went for the Yellow Jackets, as after leading by 22 with eight minutes left to go in the third quarter, Manchester went on a 19-5 run to close the period and as the buzzer sounded, Defiance’s lead was just 56-49.
That run by the Spartans didn’t continue into the final period though as Taylor Steinbrunner knocked down a triple 30 seconds in which propelled the Yellow Jackets to a 10-2 run and gave them the cushion they needed to hold on to the win.
Speed ended up leading all scorers notching her seventh double double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Four other Yellow Jackets found themselves in double figures scoring as well with Steinbrunner scoring 16, Day 15, McKenzie Cooper 13 and Lexie Sparks 19.
Defiance is back in action on Wednesday as they’ll travel to Anderson to take on the 6-7 Ravens.
MANCHESTER (67) — Miller 18; Lindsey 4; Pfeil 6; Bazzoni 13; Bieghler 15; Porter 0; Nash 0; Sanchez 0; Walker 0; Shepherd 11. Totals: 23-60 5-18 16-21 — 67.
DEFIANCE (84) — Criblez 4; Brinkman 5; Day 15; Steinbrunner 16; Speed 21; Paul 0; Cooper 13; Linkous 0; Sparks 10; Francis 0; Hunt 0; Good 0; Barrett 0. Totals: 29-52 9-19 17-22 — 84.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Steinbrunner 3, Day 2, Cooper 2, Brinkman, Speed. Manchester — Bazzoni 3, Bieghler 2. Rebounds: Manchester 26 (Miller, Shepherd 6), Defiance 32 (Speed 10). Assists: 19 (Brinkman 4), Manchester 15 (Bieghler 4). Steals: Manchester 8 (Bazzoni 3), Defiance 6 (Cooper 3). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Manchester 11.
Manchester 17 7 25 18 — 67
Defiance 22 22 12 28 — 84
