Defiance College men’s basketball earned a bounceback victory over Transylvania while the women fell to the No. 2 ranked Pioneers in a home doubleheader on Saturday.
The men (8-9, 6-5 HCAC) fended off a furious late run by Transylvania (11-8, 6-6 HCAC) to snap a three-game winning streak by the Pioneers.
The game comes after the snowstorm gave Defiance a week to think about their 70-34 road loss to Hanover the previous Saturday and it starts a stretch of six games in 13 days to end the season.
It's an important win for the Yellow Jackets, who are currently fifth in the HCAC standings after the win and looking to not only enter the six-team conference tournament but host a game as a No. 3 or 4 seed.
“All of our games are essentially playoff games now and I have stressed that to the guys,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said. “The reality is we could do anything from hosting a game in the tournament to not even making it so every one of these games down this stretch is important.”
With 7:54 left in the game, Defiance held a 60-50 lead. It had been an impressive second half for the Yellow Jackets who led 37-28 at the half and to this point had been able to fend off a Transylvania team that had ramped up their intensity.
But back-to-back layups by Zach Larimore and Matthew Teague cut the lead to six and started what ended up being a 17-7 run to tie the game at 67 with just two minutes left to go.
Marell Jordan soon found his way through the lane and drew a foul though, where he went to the line making 1-of-2 to give Defiance a one-point lead.
Then the Yellow Jackets were able to make a nice defensive stand, and elected to chew clock. With one second left on the shot clock and 24 on the game clock, a Dejsani Beamon layup was blocked out of bounds by Matthew Teague.
With the one second remaining, Toledo Central Catholic product Cameron Awls received the inbounds pass and somehow got a shot off, draining a shot from the foul line to give the Yellow Jackets a three-point lead with 23 seconds remaining in the contest.
Only about two minutes prior, Awls put in an and-one layup, sinking the foul shot and giving Defiance a 67-63 lead. He ended with a team second-best 12 points.
Awls, who missed a chunk of the beginning of the season with an ankle injury, has come on late in the season for the Yellow Jackets. Scoring five of the teams last six points to help cement a big HCAC victory is icing on the cake of what has been a good run of late for the sophomore.
“Those buckets at the end of the game were huge,” Gibson said. “Cam has had an interesting season, he put a lot of work in to get back from that injury and then the COVID pause threw a wrench into that recovery as well. But if you look at our last few games he’s stepped up and has been that guy who is really giving us a spark coming off the bench.”
The next possession after the Awls heave ended in a missed three by the Pioneers and a big rebound from Beamon to secure a victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Defiance also saw big games off the bench from Jerome Johnson, who knocked down three triples for nine points and Jabryis Heidelburg who had five assists off the bench as well.
“With this many games in a short period of time, when those bench guys get time, they better be productive if we want to win and I thought they really were today,” Gibson said.
The Yellow Jackets were able to build up their lead with solid play in the first half, especially in the avenue of passing the ball.
It was the Marell Jordan show in the first four minutes of the game though as the senior had both field goals for the Yellow Jackets as they trailed 5-4 at the first media timeout.
Out of the timeout however, the other senior on the team Tyler Andrew knocked down a wide open three from the left wing to give Defiance a lead.
After Larimore tied it back up at seven and Jordan lost the ball out of bounds, Defiance called their usual shift change with 14 minutes left in the half as five new players made their way on the court.
The new crew came in and held the fort down, taking a 12-11 lead into the second media timeout following and Oliver Wittenbaum triple.
The game continued to go back and forth however, until the Yellow Jackets were able to go on a 15-8 run in the final six minutes of the half.
Defiance racked up a total of 16 assists in the game with Jordan leading them in that avenue with six as well as in scoring with 15. Beamon was third on the team with four assists.
Jordan knows that he’s going to draw the focus of defenses and the senior has made it a point to take what the defense is giving him.
“He’s just capable of impacting the game in so many ways,” Gibson said of the senior who is averaging 19 points a game. “He found some guys today in some big spots and he’s the opposite of a selfish player. That’s just a credit to him and his skill set.”
Defiance will now look to make a quick turnaround as they will make up their game that was canceled due to weather with Manchester on Monday. Tip will be at 7:30 p.m. from Stauffer-Wolfe Arena in Manchester.
The women were the first ones on the court on the day and despite hanging with the No. 2 team in the country early, they ultimately fell 87-53.
Transylvania (17-0, 9-0 HCAC) came out of the gates quickly as Grace Shope found bottom on a tough and-one to cement a 7-0 run for the Pioneers to begin the game.
Eventually, Transy got out to a 12-5 lead with 5:30 left to go in the first quarter. But a Lexie Sparks 4-0 run pushed the lead down to 12-9 with 4:33 left to go.
Not much would go from either team after this as a Laken Ball layup and a Taylor Steinbrunner rounded out the scoring for the final four minutes to give Transylvania a 14-12 lead after one.
The scoring drought didn’t last long as the Pioneers caught fire in the second half, starting out on another 8-0 run that ultimately turned into a 28-16 run for the entire quarter as the Pioneers doubled their first quarter score in the second quarter alone.
Specifically Madison Kellone was able to get it going as 12 of the 28 points came from her in the quarter as she led all scorers at the half with 15 points.
A good number of these buckets in the second quarter were due to the Yellow Jackets having difficulties with the Pioneers’ full-court trap. They turned it over 13 times in the first half and that in large part led to the 42-28 deficit.
“Poor passes is what gave us a problem honestly,” Defiance head coach Allan King said. “We’d make pass fakes, get past them, but when we weren’t making the pass fakes they were stealing it. If you aren’t moving their hands in the zone or the press, they’re long and they are going to get tips.”
The Yellow Jackets came out of the second half playing better, cutting the lead down to 10 with six minutes left in the third, but a 26-7 run to close the quarter blew the game wide open.
“We were really bad in the second half executing what we wanted to do offensively and defensively and for the most part we were pretty good in the first half.” King said.”We got into the things that you can’t do against them and that’s putting your head down when they make a bucket.”
Headed to the fourth quarter with the score reading 70-41 after the Pioneers’ second-straight 28-point quarter, it was clean up time as both teams reached far down their benches to close out the game.
Taylor Linkous had some success in the quarter as the sophomore who has played in only five games this season knocked down two threes and a free throw to end with seven points.
The 87 points by the Pioneers was their second-highest single game total this season, only behind a 103-46 win over Eastern Nazarene University in their second game of the season.
Seven players scored at least six points for Defiance in the loss with Sparks leading the way with eight. Linkous, Taylor Day and Taylor Steinbrunner all had seven. McKenzie Cooper notched four assists off the bench.
Defiance now looks ahead to their make up game against Manchester on Monday. With five games left in the season and no tournament spot guaranteed yet, Defiance is hoping to just get a chance at a rematch with the Pioneers.
“We have to make some tweaks but I told my team that I still think if we execute the game plan better for longer, we can have success against them,” King said of what his team can learn from this game. “So now we have to turn our attention to the remaining five games that give us a chance to get that rematch.”
The tip from the Weaner Center on Monday is at 7:30 p.m.
Men
TRANSYLVANIA (67) - Smith 8; Larmore 18; Penn 6; Cromwell 5; Napier 13; Teague 10; Green 4; Patton 3; Stahlman 0; Hudson 0; Schroeder 0. Totals: 25-53 4-12 13-17 - 67
DEFIANCE (70) - Andrew 12; Edwards 3; Beamon 7; Jordan 15; Swanner 2; Awls 12; Wittenbaum 3; Heidelbeurg 3; Lewis 0; Segulin 0; McCorkle 0; Jones 4; Johnson 9. Totals: 25-49 6-12 14-19 - 70.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Johnson 3, Andrew, Beamon, Wittenbaum. Transylvania - Napier 3, Larimore. Rebounds: Transylvania 28 (Penn 13), Defiance 21 (Edwards 6). Assists: Defiance 16 (Jordan 6), Transylvania 15 (Teague 4). Steals: Transylvania 6 (Napier 2), Defiance 8 (Jordan 5). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Transylvania 13.
Transylvania 28 39 - 67
Defiance 37 33 - 70
Women
TRANSYLVANIA (87) - Ball 6; Thornton 12; Kellione 23; Shope 3; Stacy 11; Benjamin 0; Littlejohn 2; Wurth 8; Murphy 2; Cornelison 11; Wright 3; Bringard 2; Harris 0; Teall 4. Totals: 33-65 5-24 16-22 - 87
DEFIANCE (53) - Criblez 0; Brinkman 6; Day 7; Steinbrunner 7; Speed 6; Paul 0; Cooper 6; Linkous 7; Sparks 8; Francis 1; Hunt 2; Good 2; Barrett 1. Totals: 17-50 5-20 14-23 - 53.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Brinkman 2, Linkous 2, Steinbrunner. Transylvania - Cornelison 3, Kellione, Stacy. Rebounds: Transylvania 38 (Stacy 8), Defiance 23 (Steinbrunner 4). Assists: Defiance 10 (Cooper 4), Transylvania 13 (Stacy 3). Steals: Transylvania 12 (Kellione 4), Defiance 4 (Cooper 2). Turnovers: Defiance 20, Transylvania 11.
Transylvania 14 28 28 17 - 87
Defiance 12 16 13 12 - 53
