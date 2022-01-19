Defiance men’s basketball fell for the fourth straight time to Earlham at home on Wednesday while the women ended a two-game skid with a road win over the Quakers.
The men (5-8, 3-4 HCAC) fell in a close battle 66-63 where they led by eight with five minutes left to go in the first half but Earlham (4-8, 1-5 HCAC) went on an 11-0 run to close the half and never gave the lead back.
It was Marell Jordan’s third game back since he missed the team’s New Year’s Day loss to Mount St. Joseph. The leading scorer in the HCAC led Defiance with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting while Swanner had 15 on 3-of-3 shooting from deep.
Tyler Andrew got his first start of the season after being in the beginning of the season with an injury. He started 33 games over the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets and notched 12 points while leading the team in rebounds with eight in his first game back.
The women (8-5, 3-4 HCAC) on the other hand were able to end a two-game skid with a 80-64 road victory over winless Earlham (0-12, 0-5 HCAC).
It was the first game back from a two-game absence for Defiance’s leading scorer and rebounder Nysha Speed. She played 19 minutes and only mustered four points and two rebounds. McKenzie Cooper also returned after missing one game, scoring 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Nicole Sims was absent from the lineup for the second-straight game.
Taylor Steinbrunner led the way in scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Taylor Day was second on the team with 12 points while Cait Good led the way on the boards with six.
Both teams will be back in action with a home doubleheader on Saturday against Franklin. The women are slated to tip at 2 p.m. with the men to follow.
Men
EARLHAM (66) — Makabu 25; Younts 19; Terry 12; Vanlandingham 7; Phillips 3; Andre 0; Joshi 0; Barbel 0. Totals: 27-56 3-16 9-11 — 66.
DEFIANCE (63) — Jordan 20; Swanner 15; Andrew 12; Johnson 8; Beamon 4; Heidelberg 4; Jones 0; Edwards 0. Totals: 22-55 6-19 13-16 — 63.
Three-point goals: Earlham — Makabu, Vanlandingham, Phillips. Defiance — Swanner 3, Johnson 3, Jordan. Rebounds: Defiance 40 (Andrew 8), Earlham 23 (Younts 11). Assists: Defiance 9 (Beamon 3), Earlham 13 (Terry 4). Turnovers: Defiance 22, Earlham 11.
Earlham 33 33 — 66
Defiance 30 33 — 63
Women
DEFIANCE (80) — Steinbrunner 19; Sparks 12; Cooper 11; Day 9; Brinkman 6; Criblez 6; Francis 5; Speed 4; Good 3; Linkous 3; Paul 2; Hunt 0; Barrett 0. Totals: 31-59 9-20 9-16 — 80.
EARLHAM (64) — Trenshaw 17; Bright 13; Bradford 11; Brooks 10; Gibson 6; Runyon 4; Helmkamp 3; Wong 0; Ryle 0. Totals: 26-70 6 -15 6-8 — 64.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Steinbrunner 3, Brinkman 2, Day, Cooper, Linkous, Francis. Earlham — Trenshaw 2, Brooks 2, Gibson, Helmkamp. Rebounds: Earlham 22 (Gibson 6), Defiance 39 (Good 6). Assists: Defiance 11 (Criblez 3), Earlham 9 (Bright 3). Steals: Earlham 10 (Bright 4), Defiance 8 (Day 3). Turnovers: Defiance 19, Earlham 15.
Defiance 22 20 20 18 — 80
Earlham 12 12 12 28 — 64
