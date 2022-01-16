Trailing by as much as 18 points in the second half, Defiance men’s basketball made a valiant comeback effort Saturday afternoon, tying the game at 72 with two minutes left, but ultimately dropped their third-straight in a 78-75 road loss to Rose-Hulman.
Senior guard and leading scorer in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Marell Jordan was back to his usual self after scoring a season-low 11 points in a blowout loss to Anderson on Wednesday.
Jordan led Defiance (5-7, 3-3 HCAC) scoring 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting (45 percent) while also pitching in a team second-best seven assists.. Jordan was the one who tied the game with a layup bringing the Yellow Jackets all the way back from an 18-point deficit. Dejsani Beamon led the team in assists with eight and tied for the lead in rebounds with six alongside Andre Edwards and Tyler Andrew.
Landen Swanner was perfect from beyond the arc going 4-of-4 and notching a team’s second sixteen points. Andrew scored 14 points off the bench.
Rose-Hulman (9-4, 5-2 HCAC) bounced back with a win after falling to Manchester 73-69 on the road on Wednesday.
The Fightin’ Engineers were red hot from three point land as they connected with 12-of-22 of their deep shots (54 percent).
Four of their five starters reached double digits Samvit Ram’s 4-of-5 shooting beyond the arc leading the way with 17 points. Max Chaplin, who was 4-of-6 from three was second on the team with 16.
The Yellow Jackets will look to end their three-game with a home contest against Earlham on Wednesday.
DEFIANCE (75) - Jordan 22; Swanner 16; Andrew 14; Beamon 8; Edwards 6; Johnson 6; Heidelberg 3; Gelhausen 0; Lewis 0; Jones 0. Totals: 29-54 12-23 5-7 - 75.
ROSE-HULMAN (78) - Ram 17; Chaplin 16; Wurtz 14; Hicks 12; Farnsworth 6; Bowman 6; Kabrick 5; Jackson 2; Djuric 0; Harden 0; Blair 0. Totals: 28-58 12-22 10-14 - 78
Three-point goals: Defiance - Swanner 4, Jordan 2, Johnson 2, Andrew 2, Beamon, Heidelburg. Rose-Hulman - Chaplin 4, Ram 4, Bowman 2, Hicks, Wurtz. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 29 (Wurtz 9), Defiance 30 (Edwards, Beamon, Andrew 6). Assists: Defiance 21 (Beamon 8), Rose-Hulman 16 (Kabrick 5). Steals: Rose-Hulman 6 (Kabrick 3), Defiance 7 (Jordan 7). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Rose-Hulman 9.
Defiance 27 48 - 75
Rose-Hulman 37 41 - 78
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.