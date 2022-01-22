Both Defiance men’s and women’s basketball were able to get victories Saturday in a home doubleheader against Franklin that put each of them at 4-4 in the HCAC.
The women were first and after an abysmal first half of shooting from both teams, Defiance women’s basketball exploded from three in the fourth quarter to catapult themselves to a 65-60 win over Franklin.
The win is the Yellow Jackets’ second straight as they move back to .500 in the league (9-5, 4-4 HCAC) and avenge their loss earlier in the season to Franklin (5-12, 3-7 HCAC), who have now lost six-straight.
“We just haven’t been able to string a couple of plays together in the last few games and really get our rhythm going,” Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. said. “Hopefully we found our confidence though because we played pretty well at the end.
Well is probably an understatement as after the Yellow Jackets trailed 42-40 after shooting just 8-of-39 (20 percent) from the field in the first three quarters, they caught fire in the fourth, specifically from three, shooting 4-of-7 (57 percent) from distance.
Nysha Speed, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder coming in (13.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg), got to the free throw line and knocked them both down to start the quarter. Then Otsego graduate Kylie Brinkman followed that up with a three to put the Yellow Jackets in front and start the quarter off on a 5-0 run.
A two-pointer by the Grizzlies put them back within one, but the next time down Lauren Steinbrunner connected from deep. Lauren Criblez went to the foul line making both and then Steinbrunner connected again from deep putting Defiance on a 13-2 run to begin the fourth quarter and forcing Franklin to call timeout.
“We came out and shot really well in that fourth quarter,” King said. “I mean, how many daggone threes did we make in the fourth? And we needed every one of them. We have good shooters and I trust them to shoot. I want them to keep shooting.”
Out of the timeout, Franklin went on a 9-3 run capped off by an and-one by Jessica Nix to bring the Grizzlies within two, 56-54.
But that momentum gained by Franklin was brought to a screeching halt by two of the three seniors on the Defiance roster.
Taylor Day connected on the front end of an and-one, missing the free throw. Then Speed connected on a jump shot from the left wing and finally Speed found a cutting Day with a nice feed to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-2 run in the final two minutes of the game.
“Taylor Day is just a player. I’ve said it 100 times but she just does whatever you need on any given night. Credit to her for taking over the point guard position,” King said.
Starting point guard Nicole Sims missed her third-straight game with Day getting the start in her place. Day led the way in scoring alongside Steinbrunner, who’s two fourth quarter threes gave the Yellow jackets a lift.
Speed, who was coming off her first game back after a two-game absence, had just two points and four rebounds in their win against Earlham on Wednesday. She had eight points and nine rebounds in the win over Franklin.
“She was a little rusty Wednesday and a little rusty again today. It’s hard when you miss some time but she made some huge plays,” King said. “At the end of the day we called something that we hadn’t run all year and she executed it perfectly which hats off to her for doing that after she missed some time. That’s what seniors should do.”
Destinee Cross led Franklin and all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Sarah O’Day added 12 for the Grizzlies. Cross also led the team in rebounds (13) and assists (3).
Defiance is back in action again tomorrow in a road non-league contest with 3-11 Hiram who is on a seven game losing skid.
The Defiance men also started off their game shooting terribly, but they caught fire after the first media timeout, going on a 14-0 run that ultimately propelled them to a 65-52 victory over Franklin.
The win ends a four-game losing streak for Defiance (6-8, 4-4 HCAC) and is their first win of the new year. It also marks the second win over Franklin (8-9, 4-6) this season.
It was a game where Gibson felt that his team needed to get back to playing better defensively and he felt they did that, holding Franklin to just 52 points, and 18-of-55 shooting (33 percent) from the field.
“This win feels great. It feels especially gratifying because we did it by getting back to the way we played defense before Christmas break,” Gibson said. “It took us a while to get into the scoring column, but I was just really pleased with the way we played defensively.”
The Yellow Jackets started out the game going 0-for-8 as their starting five just couldn’t seem to get it going. But Gibson and company had planned in practice on a shift change and that proved to be just the spark Defiance needed.
Five new players came for Defiance at the 14 minute mark including Cameron Awls who scored 8-straight points for the Yellow Jackets, going on an 8-3, run all by himself to give Defiance an 11-8 lead at the under 12 media timeout.
“Cam came in in that January first game and played really well, provided us with a spark. He’s been out with COVID since then and he came in today and proved that wasn’t a fluke,” Gibson said.
That was just the beginning though as some starters returned to the game, up 15-11 and helped Defiance on to that 14-0 run that stretched the lead to 29-11 with 3:54 left to go in the first half. After their 0-of-8 start, Defiance went 13-of-18 (72 percent) over that run.
It wasn’t any one person for the Yellow Jackets that spurred the run, and HCAC leading scorer Marell Jordan was on the bench with two fouls and didn’t return to the game until the second half, only playing six minutes in the first.
“He got two fouls and I told him as long as we stay up two possessions, I was going to let him rest,” Gibson said. “I thought it was a physical game and there were a lot of fouls being called. Fortunately for us we had 31 points off the bench so it allowed us to stay out of foul trouble.”
Jordan did play for 15 minutes in the second but he only managed seven points for the game. The Yellow Jackets didn’t need him to score though, as the damage was already done and they were able to hold on to their 35-19 lead that they held at half, never really letting the Grizzlies get back into it.
It was a complete team effort, with 10 different players scoring and 11 different players grabbing a rebound. Andre Edwards led Defiance in rebounding with 10, seven of those coming in the first half.
Gibson was happy to see the energy and unselfishness that took place to get back in the win column.
“It was really just gratifying to see these guys get back to playing together, playing with principle and playing with a lot of energy for each other,” Gibson said.
Awls ended with 13 points after that impressive first quarter stretch and led the way for Defiance. Senior Tyler Andrew added 12, including eight in the second half in his second game back in the starting lineup.
Andrew started 33 games over the previous two seasons for Defiance but coming off an injury in the offseason, Andrew didn’t play in his first game this year until Dec. 30 coming off the bench.
“It goes beyond rust for him in year one of a new coach,” Gibson said. “So not only is he trying to shake off the rust of not playing, he’s also trying to figure out how he fits in with this team.”
Defiance will look to avenge that New Year’s day loss that spurned the losing streak on Wednesday as they travel to Mount St. Joseph and look to get back above .500 in league play.
Women
FRANKLIN (60) - Cross 13; O’Day 12; Nix 9; Torrance 9; Bailey 6; Baker 3; Barnes 4; Bruner 2; Hanauer 2; Louden 0; Anderson 0; Doan 0; Walker 0. Totals: 20-57 2-13 18-25 - 60.
DEFIANCE (65) - Day 11; Steinburnner 11; Brinkman 10; Speed 8; Sparks 8; Good 6; Criblez 4; Francis 3; Cooper 2; Barrett 2; Paul 0. Totals: 15-53 8-17 27-33 - 65.
Three-point goals: Franklin - O’Day, Torrance. Defiance - Good 2, Steinbrunner 2, Sparks 2, Brinkman, Day. Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Speed 9), Franklin 34 (Cross 13). Assists: Franklin 8 (Cross 3), Defiance 11 (Brinkman 4). Steals: Defiance 10 (Day, Speed, Criblez 2), Franklin (Nix 4). Turnovers: Franklin 24, Defiance 22.
Franklin 9 9 24 18 - 60
Defiance 14 7 19 25 - 65’
Men
FRANKLIN (52) - Wright 13; Love 12; T. Deere 8; Krause 6; Arens 4; King 3; Hudgins 3; Crowe 2; O’Mara 1; Flatt 0; Samples 0; Bostic 0; J. Deere 0. Totals: 19-55 4-23 10-14 - 52.
DEFIANCE (65) - Awls 13; Andrew 12; Beamon 9; Jones 8; Jordan 7; Edwards 4; McCorkle 4; Swanner 2; Heidelburg 4; Segulin 2; Gelhausen 0; G. Johnson 0; Wittenbaum 0; Lewis 0; J. Johnson 0; Griffin 0; Alexander 0. Totals: 26-63 2-16 11-15 - 65.
Three-point goals: Franklin - T. Deere 2, Love, Hudgins. Defiance - Awls, Jordan. Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Edwards 10), Franklin 33 (Krause 7). Assists: Franklin 6 (O’Mara 2), Defiance 9 (Beamon, Heidelburg 3). Steals: Defiance 10 (Jordan, Swanner, Awls 2), Franklin 1 (King). Turnovers: Franklin 18, Defiance 7.
Franklin 19 33 - 52
Defiance 35 30 - 65
