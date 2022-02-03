As the weekend comes and hopefully the mountains of snow are cleared, Defiance men’s and women’s basketball will be looking to get a couple of home victories over Transylvania.
The women (11-6, 6-4 HCAC) have won their last four conference games with the last one being a 69-63 road triumph over Hanover last weekend to put them in third place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. But this weekend they’ll face their toughest test yet.
Transylvania (16-0, 8-0 HCAC) has yet to lose a game and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country in Division III, according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
They don’t have many weaknesses, they have the height and length advantage at almost every position against the Yellow Jackets and they have outscored their opponents by 230 points this season.
But Defiance head coach Allan King Jr. believes his team can be the first to knock off the Pioneers, and the fact that they’re undefeated has a lot to do with it.
“I think the pressure is on them,” King said. “There is a lot of weight that comes with being undefeated and ranked. There is no pressure on us that is definitely an advantage for us.”
Transylvania has dealt with that pressure all season though, and no one has been able to crack the code just yet.
The reasoning for that is they are very solid on both sides of the ball averaging 73 points per game on offense and giving up just 50 points per game on defense.
They are led by a starting lineup that has three players over 5-foot-10 including Laken Ball who is 6-foot-1. Emilie Teall will come off the bench as well standing at 6-foot-1.
Defiance has two players 5-foot-10 or taller including 6-foot-1 Kaitlyn Barrett, who has only played in six games this season and averages just four minutes per game. No one else on the team is over 5-foot-8.
What worries King headed into the matchup is more than just the height, it’s that activity on defense that can really make the Pioneers dangerous.
“They play a 2-3 zone most of the time, they pick you up in the full court and they have length,” King said. “Their length is what bothers people even at the top of their zone they have some size in their guards. And if you get past that they have kids that block or alter shots at the basket.”
Defense isn’t the only thing all that length is good for either, though their top two leading scorers stand at just 5-foot-4 in Madison Kellone (18 ppg, 44 percent from three) and 5-foot-7 in Kennedi Stacy (13 ppg), 6-foot-1 Ball (12.3) and 5-foot-11 Dasia Thornton (10.5 ppg, 50 percent from field) can score on the inside as well.
“Their strength is they can just score in so many different ways so it’s going to take a great effort from the defensive end to shut down all their options.,” King said. “When you take away one thing they come at you in another area. They have size, they have skill, they have big kids inside, they can shoot it outside.”
“We’re probably going to try a few different things they haven’t seen and things we haven’t done. Those things have to work for us to win.”
Defiance will be led on offense by a plethora of shooters who have really come alive in this four-game conference win streak.
Junior guard Lauren Steinbrunner now leads the team in scoring averaging 12.2 a game to Nysha Speed’s 12.1. Speed had led the team in scoring for the majority of the season.
Steinbrunner is scoring in large part because of her long-range shooting where she is taking nearly six threes per game and making them at a 37 percent clip. That percentage is second only to McKenzie Cooper who is averaging three threes a game and shooting 39 percent off the bench.
Kylie Brinkman is shooting only 33 percent from three on the season but she too has come alive as of late, shooting at a clip of 39 percent over the last five games.
Speed continues to lead the team in rebounding averaging nine per game while Nicole Sims, who will still be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, leads the team in assists per game with 3.5. Taylor Day, who has stepped into the starting lineup and taken her place at that point guard role, averages two assists per game.
In order to compete with the second-ranked Pioneers on Saturday, King cited that his team would need to rebound and limit any second chances as well as shoot the ball extremely well to stay in the game.
The tip is set for 1 p.m. from the Weaner Center.
For the men (8-9, 5-4 HCAC), they are coming off an ugly 70-34 road loss at the hands of Hanover last weekend, who were out seeking revenge after Defiance gave them their only conference loss back in December.
They’ll have to shake it off and get ready for a Transylvania (10-7, 5-5 HCAC) team who has won their last two games against Manchester and Bluffton and are currently deadlocked with the Yellow Jackets for fifth in the HCAC.
The Pioneers won their last two games with stifling defense that held their opponents under 65 points in both wins.
That’s not great timing for the Yellow Jackets who are coming off a game in which they shot just 13-of-54 (26 percent) from the field against Hanover.
But Defiance head coach Josh Gibson would like to believe that was a fluke as Defiance is shooting 43 percent from the field on the season.
“You don’t want to make excuses but we’ve been on the road a lot in January and a lot of our shots were flat. I think we were struggling with our legs a little bit.
Now the team has a week off with their contest on Wednesday against Manchester being canceled due to the impending snowstorm and they’ll be back home with the hopes of getting their leading scorer back in a scoring rhythm.
Marell Jordan, who was averaging 21 points per game, good for the top 20 in all of Division III at one point, is averaging just nine a game in his previous three contests.
Part of this is due to foul trouble, but when the Yellow Jackets were successful early in the season, Jordan was scoring in bunches.
Gibson knows that getting Jordan in his scoring rhythm is important as the end of the season nears and he believes that the senior guard is just a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.
“With someone like Marell we try to establish him early but as you progress through the season teams pick up on that,” Gibson said. “But I think it is just a matter of time until he has one of those scoring explosions that we know he’s capable of. So for us, it is just about staying consistent and when he gets going, get out of his way.”
Going up against Transylvania this weekend will be a challenge for Defiance’s forwards as Tyler Andrew and Andre Edwards will be tasked with keeping Hunter Penn (13 ppg, 9.7 rpg) quiet on the inside, which Gibson believes has been a strength as of late for the Pioneers.
“I think offensively, they do a really nice job of establishing the posts. So I think the game plan has to start with making sure we’re doing a good job defensively down low and on the glass,” Gibson said. “But they are a balanced team. They don’t just attack you in one way.”
“Coach (Brian) Lane is a tremendous coach and has been for a long time. They are definitely a team that has found a rhythm lately.”
Forward Zach Larimore and guard Brandon Cromwell are also averaging 13 a game for the Pioneers with guard Colby Napier averaging 11 a game.
The Yellow Jacket men will tip at the Weaner Center following the conclusion of the women’s game.
