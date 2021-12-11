Defiance men’s and women’s basketball is getting set for a home double header against Hanover on Saturday with both teams looking to get valuable conference wins.
In the matchup for the men, it’s a battle of conference unbeatens as both teams come into the game at 2-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
After opening their season with a win over Maranatha Baptist, Defiance turned around and lost four-straight games as well as an exhibition against Miami (Ohio).
But after Miami, the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-0 HCAC) opened conference play with two wins against Manchester and Franklin.
First year head coach Josh Gibson attributes the recent good fortune to a change in mindset after their 99-47 defeat against Miami.
“At the end of the Miami game, when I walked in the locker room, I erased what we had in our game stuff off the board and I just wrote zero and zero. And I said, this is what it’s all about,” Gibson said.
“We have no misgivings about getting an at-large bid or anything this year. We know any success that we are able to have will ultimately come as a result of what we do in conference play.”
Conference play is starting out well, but it ramps up a level with Hanover as they come into the game at 5-0 and 2-0 in conference with wins over Bluffton and Anderson in their previous two games.
The Panthers are led by balanced scoring with four players averaging at least 11 points on the season. Matt Munoz leads the way averaging 15 points per game while also being second on the team in rebounding with five boards per game.
Behind him are Isaac Hibbard (13.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 6 apg), Max Greenamoyer (12 ppg, 3 rpg) and Ty Houston (11.5 ppg, 6 prpg).
Gibson knows the challenge that lies ahead of him, but he likes the way his team has played in recent weeks.
“I thought we rose to the occasion at Franklin and I hope we rise to the occasion again,” Gibson said. “Hanover is without a loss for a reason. They’re a really skilled and really disciplined team and they’re experienced and they just do what they do extremely well.”
On Defiance’s side, they are led by dynamic scorer Marell Jordan, averaging 24 points per game, which ranks 12th in Division III and first in the HCAC so far this season. Jordan also leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 per game and assists with four per game. But players like Dejsani Beamon (11.5 ppg, 4 rpg) Landen Swanner (10 ppg, 3 rpg) are also contributing as well. In the most recent game, Beamon was the leading scorer with 19 points and seven steals.
To continue their winning ways, Gibson knows that while having a scorer and player like Jordan is extremely beneficial, he’ll need to see continued production from further along the bench to overcome the top end of the conference.
“We struggled a little bit to score against Manchester and he (Jordan) kind of put us on the shoulders a little bit. That’s a luxury to have certainly but at the same time, it’s never about one player. We don’t want him to feel like it’s all on his shoulders,” Gibson said.
Gibson did stress however, being able to get Jordan easier shots.
“Marell has such an ability to make some tough shots. But what we’ve got to do is try to work to occasionally get him some easier ones,” Gibson said.
The DC women (4-3, 1-2 HCAC) are scheduled to play first and since starting the season winning four of their last five contests, the team has struggled in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
They defeated Mount St. Joseph 83-70 on the road to move to 1-0 in the conference but ensuing road trips to Manchester and Franklin both resulted in losses.
The team hasn’t played on their home court since Nov. 20 and are looking forward to trying to recapture their winning ways in Defiance.
“It’s gonna be great to be back home, especially with a young team, home always just feels more comfortable. We’ve played really well and defended our home court really well so far this year,” Defiance women’s head coach Allan King said.
The Yellow Jackets, who do have a young core, are still led by senior Nysha Speed averaging a double double with 15 points per game and 10 rebounds per game to lead both categories.
Behind her is junior Taylor Steinbrenner (10 ppg, 5 rpg) and sophomore Kylie Brinkman (7.4 ppg). Sophomore McKenzie Cooper is also averaging seven points per game behind a 43 percent clip from beyond the arc.
As a team the Yellow Jackets score an average of 63 points per game while giving up 60 per game.
Hanover (4-2, 1-0 HCAC) is led by a plethora of balanced scoring as five players are averaging at least seven points per game. Katherine Benter leads the way in both scoring and rebounding (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) but Grace Bezold (10 ppg, 6 rpg) and Addie Gardner (10 ppg) have also been major contributors.
King is most concerned about Hanover’s defensive prowess which is holding teams to 65 points per game and how that defensive prowess can affect their offense.
The Yellow Jackets in their most recent loss to Franklin won the turnover battle giving the ball up 19 times to their 22. But didn’t defend as well off of turnovers as Franklin won the points off turnovers battle 15-12 and the fastbreak points 18-7.
“Their biggest thing is their offense comes off of their defense, and that’s why they’re pretty balanced,” King said. “One of the things that we’ve struggled with in the last couple games is turnovers. And that is what they key off of. So I think really, it starts with us taking care of the basketball.”
King feels that if his team is able to defend Hanover in the halfcourt, they will be much more successful.
“If we get the chance to guard people in the half court, I feel like we’re really good in the half court and I feel like we can match up well with them in the half court,” King said.
The women are slated to tip off their contest first at 2 p.m. while the men are slated for a 4 p.m. start time.
