With both Defiance men’s and women’s basketball coming off a program pause due to COVID health and safety concerns, both will also have to jump right back into heated HCAC play this week as they focus on regrouping after a loss and the pause.
Both teams will face off against Anderson and Rose-Hulman with the men getting both games on the road while the women take on Anderson at home and Rose-Hulman on the road.
The Defiance men (5-5, 3-1 HCAC), whose last game came 10 days ago on New Year’s Day in a shorthanded loss to Mount St. Joseph, are looking to restart their winning ways in conference after a 3-0 start.
But they’ll have to do it on just two practices as they’ll get Anderson (9-4, 4-2 HCAC) on Wednesday and just started practicing again on Monday.
“It’s a daunting challenge,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of having such a quick turnaround after the pause. “Anytime you go into conference play, you face quality opponents, and this week’s no different. But we are all happy to be out there. There was some excitement and just some energy to be back on the court.”
The Ravens have lost just one game at home this season and are coming off an impressive 73-60 home win over Franklin on Saturday.
They are led by Maurice Knight, who is the only player on the team averaging double figures and is averaging a HCAC second-best 20.3 points per game behind only Defiance’s Marell Jordan (21.4 ppg).
“They run a lot of mismatches at you, especially with him (Knight), because he can post up against the guards and he’s too quick for a lot of bigs. So he’s definitely a difficult matchup and one that requires a lot of focus.”
It will be an interesting matchup between the league’s top two scorers in Jordan and Knight, assuming that Jordan will be available as he was not present at their New Year’s Day loss right before the program shut down operations.
Gibson could not comment on which players wouldn’t be back but said that they expect to have all but two players available.
Jordan leads the team in scoring, rebounds (7.8) assists (3.9) and steals per game (2.2) while Dejsani Beamon is second on the team in scoring (11.1 ppg) and assists (3.4) and is tied for first in steals per game.
On Saturday the Yellow Jackets will go up against Rose-Hulman (8-3, 4-1 HCAC) who are winners of five of their past six games. They too are coming off a win over Franklin which took place last Wednesday in a 71-64 triumph.
The Fightin’ Engineers have given up an average of 62.5 points per game over that six game stretch and though Gibson knows it is a tough defense, he also knows his offense has plenty of weapons to attack them if they play their cards correctly.
“We want to make sure that we’re always getting a good shot. And that’s one of our keys offensively in terms of our philosophy overall,” Gibson said. We want the best possible shot every possession, no matter when it comes. So really it is just about what we are trying to accomplish offensively and being unselfish.”
On offense Rose-Hulman is led by Max Chaplin’s 14.1 points per game followed by Terry Hicks’s 12.1 and Dillon Duff’s 11.7.
The men will tip against Anderson at 7:30 p.m. on the road Wednesday and following the women’s 1:30 tip against Rose-Hulman on Saturday.
The Defiance women (7-4, 2-3 HCAC) will be home to face Anderson (6-7, 3-3 HCAC) on Wednesday and then will travel to Rose-Hulman (6-4, 4-1) on Saturday.
It is an important stretch for the Yellow Jackets who find themselves amongst a group of five teams who are 2-3 in conference.
“Where these two teams are in the conference standings, it would be huge to knock them both off,” Defiance head coach Allan King said of the upcoming slate. “But I think the biggest thing that we got to do is just take care of getting us back on that winning track.”
Defiance is coming off a tough overtime loss to Bluffton without their top scorer and rebounder in Nysha Speed (14.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg) who wasn’t present at the game before the team canceled their next scheduled game with Transylvania.
Prior to that though, the Yellow Jackets had won three straight. It is unclear as of now if Defiance will be missing any players for the game on Wednesday as coach King wouldn’t comment on the possibility of missing some players.
But even though it is unclear whether or not Speed or others will miss a second game, the Yellow Jackets gained some invaluable experience against Bluffton playing without Speed as Taylor Day saw a season-high in points scoring 22 off the bench while Napoleon graduate Cait Good got her first start and was third on the team with 11 points.
For the season Taylor Steinbrunner is second on the team averaging 10.6 points per game Day is third on the team with 9.3 points per game in three starts.
With or without Speed on the court, however, the Yellow Jackets will have their hands full with an Anderson team that is led by the NCAA Division III women’s basketball’s fourth-leading scorer in Lexi Dellinger who comes into the game averaging 23.8 points per game.
“You can’t completely focus on her, which is difficult because that’s what you want to do. To stop her you gotta send a whole bunch of different looks at her,” Kings said of the senior guard from Berne, Indiana.
“What we’re going to try to do is never let her become comfortable, show her some different things throughout the game. Whether that be how we hedge screens, switching up defenses,” King said. “We’re mainly a man-to-man defense but we’re gonna show a few other looks to her throughout the game just trying to confuse and hopefully slow her down a little bit.”
But while King knows that she is the focal point of the offense, Anderson does have some other players that can give Defiance problems as well.
“So you want to send her a lot of attention but they also have players like Payton Moore who is a phenomenal player and some knockdown shooters which is why she has been able to put up the numbers she has,” King said.
Moore is second on the team averaging 14.6 points per game. Jade Shipley is shooting 33% from three and averaging 9.4 points per game.
After that contest, Defiance will face a much different challenge in Rose-Hulman who is currently on a four-game winning streak and has held their opponents to an average of 47.3 points per game over those four games.
“They’re (Rose-Hulman) really really good defensively, they’re long. They’re athletic. They have six-footers across the board with wing spans galore,” King said.”
Rowan Hein leads the Fightin’ Engineers on offense with 13.4 points per game while Jordan Barlow and Jamie Baum are both averaging 12.5 a game.
Tip is set at home with Anderson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. while on the road Saturday against Rose-Hulman they’ll tip at 1 p.m.
