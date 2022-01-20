As Defiance men’s and women’s basketball prepare for a weekend Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tilt against Franklin, both are still trying to get over having to pause due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols two weeks ago.
Both teams played against HCAC foe Earlham on Wednesday with the women coming away with an 80-64 win while the men lost their fourth straight conference game, 66-63. The Yellow Jacket men are still looking for their first win of the new year.
“Honestly, we are just trying to get back some sense of rhythm,” Defiance men’s head coach Josh Gibson said of his team’s struggles since the pause. “We just haven’t had any practice time and in year one with an inexperienced team, there’s just no substitute for practice time. It’s just so valuable.”
The pause came at an inopportune time for the Yellow Jackets as they had started 3-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference before falling to Mount St. Joseph on New Year’s Day with the conference’s leading scorer Marell Jordan (21.5 ppg) unable to attend.
They have now since lost three more games first to Anderson last Wednesday in an 80-52 loss where the team had just gotten back to practice two days prior, and then a close 77-74 loss to Rose-Hulman last Saturday.
And with the loss against Earlham yesterday, Defiance is now 5-8 (3-4 HCAC) and still trying to find a win since their hot conference start. In the four losses, their opponents are scoring 75 points per game.
“We’ve been a little bit streaky this year. When you look at our schedule in the conference and it is definitely a streak we don’t want to continue,” Gibson said before the loss against Earlham. “But when you look at those losses we just weren’t defending based on our principles. So this is a huge week in terms of wins and losses but also to get back to our defensive principles.”
The Yellow Jackets will try to get back to .500 this weekend against Franklin (7-8, 3-5 HCAC) who Defiance has already knocked off once this season in a 62-59 road victory back on Dec. 4.
For Franklin, the big men inside caused problems with forward Matt Krause notching 10 points and 15 rebounds and forward Ty Wright leading the way in scoring with 15. Wright leads the team in scoring on the year with 17 ppg while Krause is averaging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
These two aren’t towering at 6-6 and 6-5, respectively, but can cause problems for a DC starting lineup that starts four guards and whose tallest player is forward Andre Edwards at 6-foot-4.
A big piece to solving this puzzle will be forward Tyler Andrew, who started all seven games for Defiance last season and returned at the end of 2021. Andrew has averaged nine points and six boards in three games off the bench.
The Grizzlies aren’t talentless at guard, though, with two guards in sophomore TJ Deere and freshman Mitch O’Mara that are both averaging 11 ppg.
These two teams will go at it on Saturday following the first game of the day between the Defiance and Franklin women.
The DC women (8-5, 3-4 HCAC) enter Saturday after a pause first forced them to cancel their game with Transylvania then this past Saturday Rose-Hulman was forced to cancel their game with the Yellow Jackets.
Leading scorer and rebounder Nysha Speed (14 ppg, 9.8 rpg) was missing from action in losses to Bluffton and Anderson but she returned against Earlham notching 19 minutes, four points and two rebounds in her return.
Starting point guard Nicole Sims, who leads Defiance in assists (5.5 apg) was missing as was bench scorer McKenzie Cooper (6.7 ppg) from the loss to Anderson. Cooper returned to the lineup against Earlham while Sims was still missing.
Defiance head coach Allan King believes that despite the struggles of not having so many productive players in the lineup, it will ultimately make his team better.
“When we are back at full strength, this will make us better because we have had some kids that have had to step up and do a little more,” King said. “It’s going to add some depth and give us some more opportunities.”
The Yellow Jackets will hope to see that come to fruition as they look for revenge against Franklin (5-10, 3-5 HCAC) who they lost to 74-62 in their third conference game of the season on Dec. 4.
Speed went for a double double in that contest leading the team in points with 18 and rebounds with 11. But the team’s lack of size hurt them in that game as they were outrebounded 42-31 and saw CiCi Bailey go for 13 points and 15 rebounds, eight offensive.
“Their inside game is what really hurt us in that first game,” King said. “Specifically Bailey and Destiny Cross, their effort on the offensive glass and ability to keep the ball alive really hurt us.”
The top three scorers from the Grizzlies all play the forward position with Cross (14 ppg) leading the way while Jessica Nix (10 ppg) and Bailey (7.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg) are behind her.
Having Speed back for this game is surely a sigh of relief for the Yellow Jackets, who will need her 10 rebounds per game, but King also knows that others need to step up.
Forwards like Cait Good, who fouled out and only played eight minutes in the first meeting, and Lauren Criblez will be important to keeping Franklin off the glass but King is also looking to get some production on the boards out of his guards as well.
The tip for the women’s game is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Weaner Center with the men’s tip to follow.
