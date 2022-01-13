The Defiance men and women basketball teams both returned after a short pause due to COVID health and safety protocols on Wednesday night with both falling at the hands of Anderson in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
The Yellow Jacket men (5-6, 3-2 HCAC) traveled to Anderson (10-4, 5-2) and definitely saw some difficulties after the break, falling 80-52 at the hands of the Ravens.
HCAC leading scorer Marell Jordan (21.5 ppg) saw his first playing time since the team’s New Year’s Eve victory over Kent State-Tuscarawas. The senior guard struggled in his first action in almost two weeks going just 4-of-12 from the field and dropping 11 points in 35 minutes.
Dejsani Beamon, who is second on the team in scoring this season averaging 11.4 points per game, led the team in scoring against Anderson with 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Avonte Jones was second with 12 points while Tyler Andrew led the team in rebounds with six.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets struggled to shoot the ball from both beyond the arc and the free throw line, going just 2-of-10 from long distance and 6-of-12 from the charity stripe. Defiance was outrebounded by a large margin as well, getting outboarded 38-26 by the Ravens.
Anderson’s Maurice Knight, who was second in the HCAC in scoring coming into the game(20.3 ppg), was second on the team with 17 on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three. Tate Ivanyo led the team in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from three.
As a team Anderson shot a scorching 11-of-21 from three (52.4 percent) and 29-59 total from the field (49.2 percent).
For the Defiance women (7-5, 2-4 HCAC), they were a little bit more competitive falling to the Ravens 77-67 at home despite missing two starters and a key player off the bench coming off of their short pause that saw them only miss one game.
Leading scorer and rebounder Nysha Speed (14.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg) and leading assister Nicole Sims (5.5 apg) were both missing from the game while McKenzie Cooper, who was averaging 6.7 points per game off the bench was also missing from action.
Despite missing those key players, the Yellow Jackets were able to take a seven-point lead to halftime but that lead was brought to nothing headed to the fourth quarter and a 35-point fourth final stanza gave the Ravens the edge.
Taylor Day, who earned her fourth start of the season led the team in scoring for a second straight game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Taylor Steinbrunner was second on the team in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
Day also led the tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven and led the team in assists with five.
As a team, DC struggled from long distance, going 5-of-22 from deep (22.7 percent). They also struggled from the field in general shooting 27-of-78 (34.6 percent) as a team. The rebounding score was even with Anderson holding a slight 41-40 edge.
Anderson was led by Jae Shipley’s 23 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter via 4-of-4 three-point shooting in the final stanza. Lexi Dellinger, who came into the game averaging a NCAA Division III women’s fourth-best 23.9 points per game was second on the team with 19 points while also grabbing 19 rebounds.
Both losses mark the second-straight defeats for both teams. The Defiance men will look to avoid falling to .500 in the HCAC this Saturday in an away tilt with Rose-Hulman. The women, who were also slated to take on the Fightin’ Engineers on Saturday, saw that game postponed due to COVID safety and protocols with Rose-Hulman. They’ll be back in action again next Wednesday on the road against Earlham.
Men
DEFIANCE (52) - Beamon 14; Jones 12; Jordan 11; Griffin 4; Andrew 3; Edwards 3; Gelhausen 3; Heidelburg 2; Swanner 0; J. Johnson 0; G. Johnson 0; Lewis 0; McCorkle 0; Alexander 0. Totals 22-52 6-12 52.
ANDERSON (80) - Invanyo 18; Knight 17; Hunt 9; Uzorh 9; Gadis 8; Bessick 7; Shropshire 5; Brobston 4; Paddock 2; DuBois 1; Durham 0; Lyons 0; Luce 0. Totals 29-60 11-16 80.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-10 (Jordan, Gelhausen). Anderson 11-21 (Ivanyo 4, Knight 3, Gadis 2, Bessick, Shropshire). Rebounds: Anderson 40 (Knight 10), Defiance 26 (Andrew 6). Turnovers: Defiance 16, Anderson 13.
Defiance 24 28 — 52
Anderson 41 39 — 80
Women
ANDERSON (77) - Shipley 23; Dellinger 19; Moore 15; Taylor 11; Pallett 5; Shaffer 4; Beard 0; Holley 0. Totals 28-65 8-10 77.
DEFIANCE (67) - Day 17, Steinbrunner 14; Sparks 11; Barrett 8; Criblez 7; Brinkman 6; Francis 4; Good 0; Hunt 0. Totals 27-78 8-14 67.
Three-point goals: Anderson 13-29 (Shipley 6, Dellinger 3, Taylor 3, Pallett), Defiance 5-22 (Steinbrunner 2, Day, Sparks, Francis). Rebounds: Defiance 40 (Day Francis 7), Anderson 41 (Taylor 19). Turnovers: Anderson 14, Defiance 9.
Anderson 10 13 19 35 — 77
Defiance 12 18 12 25 — 67
