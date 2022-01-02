Defiance women’s basketball earned their third-straight win in a 66-59 non-league victory over Heidelberg while the men dropped their first conference game of the season in a 74-64 loss to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday night.
The women controlled the game the entire way against Heidelberg (2-9), who has now lost nine of their last 10 games to begin this season.
But as easy as it may sound based on record, it was anything but for Defiance. Heidelberg hung in the game all night, taking the lead a couple of times.
But a young Defiance team proved to be strong-willed as whenever it seemed Heidelberg was primed to make a run, Defiance was able to stem it.
After the Yellow Jackets took an early 10-4 lead, the two teams played even for the entire first half. Taylor Steinbrunner knocked down two early threes to help Defiance out to an 18-15 first quarter lead.
It was more of the same in the second half, but this time leading scorer rebounder Nysha Speed proved why she is just that. Scrapping for every loose ball and finding ways to put the ball in through the cylinder in a multitude of ways.
She had seven first half rebounds and nine points to lead the Yellow Jackets. She ended with 19 points and 11 rebounds for yet another double-double. She averaged 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per game on the season.
“She does all the little things,” Defiance head coach Allan King said of the senior guard. “She is rebounding, she's scoring and there were seven or eight defensive plays that she made in that game that no one else in the stands is paying any attention to, but they're exactly how we want to play defense.”
Once the second half, Defiance was looking for a run to start to separate themselves and they got one as they went on an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to ten midway through the third quarter.
But Heidelberg’s three-point shooting kept them in it (9-19, 47%) and they were able to push that lead back down to as small as two with under three minutes left in the game.
It was the sign of a young team that King believes is still learning how to win.
“We're in that phase where we're learning how to consistently win,” King said. “learning how to win is also learning how to put some of those games away so you don't have to make every single one tough.”
But that young team was able to hold the Student Princes off, thanks to a few key stops and made free throws down the stretch.
“The first game back after Christmas break, you never really know what you are going to get,” King said. “We just needed consistency. We got a little more consistency for a while in the second half then we had some breakdowns.”
“I thought overall, we played pretty well and the biggest thing is they're a tough physical gritty team and we were tough and physical and gritty too and got the job done.”
Taylor Day was second on the team with 12 points off the bench while Steinbrunner added eight points.
The women are back in action again on Wednesday against Bluffton at home with tip set for 6 p.m.
On the men’s was a tough-fought game the whole way without Jordan, who was averaging 22 points per game prior to this contest and just had a 16-point game on New Year’s Eve against Kent State - Tuscarawas the day before. Tyler Andrews, who just returned from injury and had 10 points off the bench in the same game was also missing.
“If you're a sports fan in the time of that we currently live and you think real hard about it, you'll come up with a possibility, but I can't comment on it,” Defiance head coach Josh Gibson said of the missing players.
But the Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-1 HCAC) had to plunge forward nonetheless and they did despite not leading at all the entire way.
The Panthers (6-5, 2-2 HCAC) opened up a 7-2 lead to start the game that was quickly cut to two by a Landen Swanner three-ball leading into the first media timeout of the game.
From there, the Yellow Jackets were able to keep the lead tight the entire way but just weren’t able to obtain a run that could put them over the top.
The lead would never reach more than five for Mount St. Joseph and it would be tied up at 18 and 28. A late bucket by the Panthers put them up 30-28 at the half, but Gibson liked the way that his team was battling down two important scoring options.
“The guys that were here I thought they fought really hard,” Gibson said. “I thought we had a lot of guys that stepped up and had opportunities that maybe they haven't gotten. Cameron Awls, for example, did a great job of stepping up for us into that and did a really nice job of giving us a lift in the first half.”
Awls was a spark plug in every sense of the word in the first half, coming off the bench and scoring 15 points to lead all scorers. He scored in a multitude of ways. Both from the outside and through hard drives through the lane proving to be just what the Yellow Jackets needed to stem the loss of two of their best scorers.
In the second half for the first five minutes, Defiance continued to hang thanks in large part to freshman sharpshooter Landen Swanner knocking down two threes to keep the game within one. But in about a five minutes stretch midway through the second half, the Panthers went on a 16-4 run, knocking down threes and causing turnovers.
It pushed their lead to 16 with seven minutes to play and it looked like Defiance’s first HCAC loss was all but a formality at this point.
The Yellow Jackets made sure it wasn’t a formality though, continuing to fight back and cut down the lead to six with over a minute left to play.
It was a complete team effort to get back in the game. As the likes of Swanner, Dejsani Beamon and Avonte Jones all pitching in a solid scoring effort in the second half. But the comeback just wasn’t to be and Defiance ultimately dropped their first conference game of the season.
Awls’s 15-point first half carried the points lead though he only ended with 17 in the game. Beamon ended with 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, Swanner went 3-of-5 from deep in the game and finished with 11.
Although Gibson and company would have loved to keep their perfect record intact, he knew that Jordan being out of the game was going to be tough on his team and liked how many of his players responded to the added responsibility.
“I thought the guys did a nice job today trying to compete and get better,” Gibson said. “We had a couple of chances to completely fold and we didn't, we found a way to at least come back and make it interesting at the end.”
Where the Yellow Jackets missed Jordan most was handling the basketball and that was evidenced by Mount St. Joseph winning the turnover battle 17-5 and scoring 23 points to Defiance’s three points off of turnovers.
“Marrell averages 32 minutes at night, and he's got the ball in his hands a whole lot. And we had a lot of other guys who maybe don't have to make all those decisions,” Gibson said. “We had guys trying to do a little too much too and we told them that ‘you don't have to be superhuman, what you are is good enough, just be you.’”
The men will also be back in action on Wednesday at home against Bluffton. Game time is set for 8 p.m. but will start after the conclusion of the women’s game at 6 p.m.
Women
HEIDELBERG (59) — L. Sweeney 16; Altenburger 11; Rogers 11; Thomas 8; Walter 6; Martin 4; A. Sweeney 3; Ratliff 0; Carter 0; Shoots 0. Totals: 21-53 9-19 8-16 - 59.
DEFIANCE (65) — Speed 19; Day 12; Steinbrunner 8; Sims 7; Good 7; Cooper 6; Sparks 4; Criblez 2; Kylie Brinkman; Francis 0. Totals: 23-58 3-12 17-23 - 66.
Three-point goals: Heidelberg - Sweeney 4; Rogers 3; Thomas, Sweeney. Defiance - Steinbrunner 2, Day. Rebounds: Defiance 35 (Speed 11, Sims 5, Day 4), Heidelberg 31 (Altenburger 9, Ratliff 4, Walter 3, Rogers 3, L. Sweeney 3, Thomas 3, Martin 3). Assists: Heidelberg 8 (Carter 3, Altenburger 2, Rogers 2), Defiance 15 (Steinbrunner 4, Sims 3, Criblez 2). Steals: Heidelberg 9 (Altenberger 3, Rogers 2), Defiance 14 (Cooper 4, Steinbrunner 3, Sims 2). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Heidelberg 23.
Heidelberg 15 15 15 14 - 59
Defiance 18 13 24 11 - 66
Men
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (74) — Thomas 18; Young 15; Gardner 10; Luers 9; Totton 8; Wiehe 6; Clos 5; Cluxton 3; Kolar 0; Kinnett 0. Totals: 25-60 7-20 17-20 - 74.
DEFIANCE (64) — Awls 17; Beamon 14; Swanner 11; Edwards 9; Jones 7; Wittenbaum 3; Lewis 2; J. Johnson 1; G. Johnson 0; McCorkle 0; Griffin 0. Totals: 25-52 7-20 7-10 - 64.
Three-point goals: Mount St. Joseph - Thomas 3, Wiehe 2, Young, Luers. Defiance - Swanner 3, Beamon, Jones, Awls, Wittenbaum. Rebounds: Mount St. Joseph - 30 (Young 7, Thomas 4, Totton 4, Wiehe 4), Defiance 35 (J. Johnson 8, Edwards 5, Beamon 5. , Jones 5). Assists: Defiance 12 (Beamon 5, J. Johnson 3, Jones 2), Mount St. Joseph (Young 4, Gardner 3, Cluxton 3). Steals: Mount St. Joseph’s 10 (Luers 4, Thomas 3, Wiehe 2), Defiance 2 (Edwards, Griffin). Turnovers: Defiance 17, Mount St. Joseph 5.
Mount St. Joseph 30 44 - 74
Defiance 28 36 - 64
