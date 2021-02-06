The Defiance College women’s basketball team hosted by the Manchester University Spartans on Friday evening in the Karl H. Weaner Community Center. The Yellow Jackets took a loss against the Spartans by a final score of 71-59.
Manchester jumped to an early lead in the low scoring first quarter, but Defiance (0-5) answered back with a 25 point second quarter to have the sides deadlocked at 30 as they went into halftime. The Spartans came out of the break to reclaim the lead. Despite outscoring their opponents in the final quarter, the deficit sought too much for the Purple and Gold.
The Yellow Jackets were led by junior Taylor Day, who finished the game with 13 points, going 5 for 10 from the field. Freshman Cait Good (Napoleon) followed close behind with 11 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists as she made her first career start.
“Cait is a smart basketball player that knows how to play and help her team be better,” said head coach Allan King, Jr. “She is getting better and improving every day. “
Kylie Brinkman made an impact off the bench for the Yellow Jackets, recording eight points, going 2 for 3 from behind the arch. “Kylie has been playing her heart out at practice,” said King, “and it showed in the game tonight, especially bringing that energy we needed in the second quarter.”
As a team, Defiance was 21 of 57 (36.8 percent) from the field compared to Manchester, who went 25 of 62 (40.3 percent). The Yellow Jackets were 4 of 12 (33.3) from behind the arch, as the Spartans went 7 for 21 (33.3) from the three-point territory.
Defensively, Briana Townley (Paulding) led the way for the Purple and Gold grabbing a game-high ten rebounds.
MANCHESTER (71) – Jackson 16; Bieghler 6; Nash 7; Miller 21; Stamm 5; Lindsey 6; Walker 6; Shepherd 4. Totals 25-62 14-18 71.
DEFIANCE (59) – Sims 5; Pickens 4; Townley 8; Day 13; Good 11; Esposito 0; Brickman 8; Gillig 0; Sparks 8; Criblez 2; Francis 0; Speed 0. Totals 21-57 13-18 59.
Three-point goals: Manchester 7-21 – (Bieghler 2-4, Nash 0-2, Miller 1-2, Stamm 1-3, Lindsey 1-5, Walker 2-5). Defiance 4-12 – (Sims 1-3, Townley 0-3, Day 1-1, Brinkman 2-3, Sparks 0-1, Francis 0-1). Rebounds: Manchester 35 (Jackson, Miller 7), Defiance 40 (Townley 10). Turnovers: Manchester 11, Defiance 21.
Manchester 11 19 25 16 – 71
Defiance 5 25 11 18 – 59
