The 2020-21 season opener for the Defiance College women’s basketball team, scheduled for Wednesday evening, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Defiance was slated to host a non-conference game against Adrian College inside the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
The next contest currently on the Yellow Jackets’ tentative schedule is a trip to Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 12. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in Adrian, Mich. The DC women also have tentatively-scheduled non-conference home games against Bluffton on Sunday, Dec. 13 and against Rose-Hulman on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The cancellation follows Defiance’s announcement on Monday that the men’s basketball team’s contest at Division I Miami (Ohio) on Monday was canceled, along with a Thursday game at Bowling Green.
According to the Defiance College team schedule, Saturday’s scheduled men’s home game against Adrian has also been cancelled. The Yellow Jacket men’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Dec. 12 at Division I Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m., one of two games against the Mastodons on Dec. 12 and 13.
