The effects of the coronavirus pandemic continued to be felt as once again, cancelled games have affected the Defiance College basketball program.
For the second consecutive weekend, the men’s team will not be in action. However, the DC women’s team will be on the court as the Yellow Jackets (0-6) will host Earlham on Friday at 7 p.m. and will head to Earlham on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“I think they have us circled on their calendar,” admitted DC women’s coach Allan King Jr. “They know we are going through some growing pains. I think this is going to be an evenly-matched game.”
Earlham has been affected by the coronavirus, playing just two games so far this season. The Comets have only been in action in weekend this year, falling to Bluffton 58-49 and 59-38 on Jan 22-23.
Earlham is led by a pair of seniors in Kayla Bowling and Rosie Newhart. Bowling, a 5-5 guard, leads the team with 14.5 points and 3 assists a game. Newhart, a 5-8 center, is at 7 points and 7.5 rebounds.
“The best thing about them is they play hard,” King said of the two seniors. “They shoot the ball well and do their jobs.”
The Yellow Jackets have found a star in local product Bri Townley. The sophomore from Paulding tops the team with 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, plus is shooting 37.5% from long range.
“She’s becoming one of the best offensive threats in the conference,” King said of his sophomore. “Her inside and outside game has given people difficulties. Mentally, she’s taken it to the next step.”
Like the other games this season, King is looking for improvement. That includes cutting down the turnovers, which were on the high side last weekend in 71-59 and 57-51 losses to Manchester.
“The biggest thing I want to see is improvement,” stated King. “Last week, what cost us in the two games is unfinished possessions. A lot of those are on unforced errors and travels. The goal would be to be at 10 turnovers or less. We also need to win the rebounding battle.”
