Hot outside shooting and an active defensive effort helped Defiance to their fourth-straight win as they downed winless Kalamazoo 87-42 at the Weaner Center on Monday night.
The Yellow Jackets (5-5) have displayed stifling defense over this four-game stretch as the 42 points by the Hornets (0-11) marks the fourth-straight game that they’ve held their opponents under 60 and the second-straight game that they’ve held their opponents under 50.
It gives them a .500 record for the first time this season as they now look ahead to an extended Christmas break before getting back into Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action against Mount. St. Joseph on New Years Eve. They are currently 0-3 three in HCAC play.
“We just talked about that after the game, we won’t see the girls for seven days but when we come back, we have to get back into the league race,” Defiance interim head coach Rod Hersha said. “That’s our next goal.”
They held Kalamazoo to a 14-of-60 (23%) shooting night from the field and 6-of-20 (30%) shooting night from three while they themselves shot 33-66 (50%) from the field and 11-29 (38%) from three.
Lexie Sparks scored 14 to lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring while Cait Good and McKenzie Cooper each canned three from long range on the night and had nine. Taylor Steinbrunner had seven points off the bench. Nicole Sims led the team with four assists and Taylor Day had seven rebounds off the bench.
It was an even contest for the first eight minutes of the game, as Defiance pressured the Hornets at full court the entire way but gave up a couple of early open threes in the process.
At the two minute mark, Sara English, who led all scorers in the game with 15, had two threes for Kalamazoo and Macy Ivins had another to keep pace with the Jackets. But following English’s second three that tied the game at 16 with 2:14 left to play, Napoleon graduate Cait Good knocked down her second three of the quarter to give Defiance the lead back.
And from there DC went on a tear scoring on the final three possessions of the first quarter and closing on a 7-0 run with freshman Kalista Friday getting to the rim and Taylor Steinbrunner knocking down a long two.
The run continued into the second quarter as after Laila Vincent made a layup to stem the run, Ali Mowen knocked down a three to give Defiance an eight-point lead and spark a second quarter that saw them go on a 15-0 run following the Vincent basket.
The result was a 38-18 lead and the ultimate result of the first half was a 45-25 lead headed into the locker rooms.
Good hit another three in the second quarter to lead the Jackets with nine.
“I thought we started playing harder defensively. I think the second group moved the ball a little better on offense, we got good, open looks and we started making some shots,” Hersha said of his team that forced 15 steals and 20 turnovers on the night. “We think we have a lot of good shooters, a lot of very capable shooters but Cait (Good) is one of our better ones and I think she’s really learning that we want her to shoot when she gets looks.”
Friday, a freshman who has garnered considerable playing time off of the bench this season, ran the point in Sims’ stead and looked confident doing it as it was her directing that led to a lot of buckets in the first and second quarter run.
“She doesn’t play like a freshman, she’s really been one of our most consistent players,” Hersha said of Friday. “She can shoot the ball, but she’s equally comfortable handing the ball off and she’s one of our better defenders as well. She gives us a lot of good things in a lot of different areas.”
Defiance struggled out of the gates in the second half, as they didn’t score for nearly the first three minutes, but Cooper knocked down back-to- back threes from the top of the key and it got the Jackets moving again. Another Friday layup, three-straight buckets from Sparks and two Lauren Criblez free throws pushed the lead to 31 before the Hornets brought it back to 65-39 at the end of three.
The fourth quarter was manned by the reserves as Wapakoneta product Ally Allen had a nice six-point, three-assist fourth quarter. Sixteen different Defiance players scored before the night was over and 19 of the 20 rostered players on the team saw the court. Transfer Aliza Clark and freshmen Allen as well Taylor Bates all scored their first-ever points as Yellow Jackets as they cruised to a second-straight blowout win.
KALAMAZOO (42) — Davis 1; Vincent 9; Arlington 10; Coffman 0; English 15; Cooke 0; Kirshman 0; Ivins 6; Horn 1; Boyea 0. Totals: 14-60 8-13 42.
DEFIANCE (87) — Good 9; Sims 5; Cooper 9; Brinkman 3; Sparks 14; Clark 2; Friday 6; Paul 2; Mowen 5; Allen 6; Webb 0; Criblez 2; Trois 0; Day 6; King 4; Hunt 3; Steinbrunner 7; Bates 4; Barrett 0. Totals: 33-66 10-12 87.
Three-point goals: Kalamazoo — 6-20 (English 4-6, Ivins 2-8), Defiance 11-29 (Cooper 3-4, Good 3-6, Sims 1-1, Brinkman 1-3, Mowen 1-6, Hunt 1-2, Steinbrunner 1-1). Rebounds: Kalamazoo 36 (Arlington 9), Defiance 46 (Day 7). Turnovers: Kalamazoo 20, Defiance 13.
Kalamazoo 16 9 14 3 — 42
Defiance 23 22 20 22 — 87
