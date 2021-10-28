CARMEL, Ind. — In a vote of league coaches, the Defiance women’s basketball team was selected to finish ninth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
Transylvania University placed first with 95 points and six first-place votes followed by Hanover College with 86 points and a pair of first-pace votes. Mount St. Joseph University (70 points) and Franklin College (66 points) each received a first-place vote as well. Bluffton rounds out the top five with 65 points.
The Yellow Jackets had five players named to the Players to Watch list. A trio of seniors in Taylor Day, Briawna Francis, and Nysha Speed earned the recognition along with junior duo Nicole Sims and Taylor Steinbrunner.
The Yellow Jackets, 2-9 (2-0 HCAC) a season ago, are led by fourth-year head coach Allan King Jr. and will open the season at home against Adrian on Monday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the HCAC announced the results of its men’s preseason coaches poll with the Defiance College squad placing 10th.
Anderson University and Hanover College tied for the top spot with 81 points apiece. Anderson received four first-place votes while Hanover received one. Transylvania University (78 points) and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (75 points) placed third and fourth and each had two first-place votes. Franklin College rounded out the top five with 67 points and a single first-place vote.
Defiance senior Marell Jordan has been named an HCAC Player to Watch for the upcoming season. Jordan has earned Second Team All-HCAC honors each of the past two seasons.
In the shortened 2020-21 season (1-6 record), the 6-2 guard from Chicago appeared in six games. In that limited time, he led the HCAC and DC in points per game (20.3) and steals per game (2.3).
The Yellow Jackets will be led by first-year head coach Josh Gibson, who spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at NAIA Indiana University East and has previously served as head coach at Urbana University, Lourdes University, and Brescia University.
DC will open its season with the Purple & Gold Tournament on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against Maranatha Baptist (Wis.) and Sunday at 3 p.m. against Miami-Hamilton.
