After getting back on track with a win at Adrian on Tuesday, Defiance women’s basketball still has a three game non-conference stretch before Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play resumes on New Years Eve.
During that stretch the Jackets (2-5) are focused on finding what their identity is.
“We’ve talked about players individually and collectively as a team to try and figure out what our strengths are and play to those strengths. I think we are starting to do that,” interim head coach Rod Hersha said. “We’re trying to figure out what our identity is and also trust it.”
A big part of their identity is their ability to have a different person step up on each night. It’s why when you look at their scoring no one stands out.
Right now, senior guard Taylor Steinbrunner leads the team with 9.7 points per game and graduate senior guard Taylor Day is just behind her at 9.3. But others such as Lexie Sparks (7.9 ppg), McKenzie Cooper (6.1 ppg), Cait Good (5.7 ppg), Kyle Brinkman (5.6 ppg) and Kalista Friday (5.4 ppg) have all had their moments this year as well.
In Tuesday’s 67-59 win over Adrian it was the Otsego product Brinkman who shined, as she was unconscious from beyond the arc, sinking 6-of-7 threes on the night for a game-high 18 points.
“I think one of our strengths should be that we have multiple players that can score double digits on any given night depending on how people choose to guard us,” Hersha said. “Kylie was a big piece of us being successful (against Adrian) … So I think hopefully the message to the team is we just have to have different people step up, make plays for us and I think last night we did a pretty good job of figuring that out.”
Their three-game non-league stretch will come against a streaking squad in winners of four-straight in Hiram on Thursday and two teams in Wooster and Kalamazoo on Sunday and Monday that are both a combined 1-17 on the season.
They’ll travel to Hiram to take on the Terriers before welcoming Wooster and Kalamazoo to the Weaner Center.
Hiram (4-3) have defeated Thiel, Hilbert, Mount Aloysius and Kalamazoo in straight games dating back to Nov. 28 by an average margin of 13 points per game.
They average 64.4 points per game and are giving up 61.4 points per game while and are led in scoring by Haley Thompson (5-9, Sr., 18.7 ppg) and Brooke Hickman (6-1, So., 15.6 ppg) who will be tough to handle for an undersized Yellow Jacket squad that sees no one average more than five rebounds a game.
That is just going to be the way things are though for Defiance, and Hersha is focused on making sure they can use games like this against good rebounding teams to be able to find ways to even the score.
“They (Hiram) have size advantages, but candidly, everybody we’ve played so far, typically has size advantages,” Hersha said. “Hiram has a bigger size advantage than say Adrian, but they aren’t as quick so we’ve got to react in different ways and be able to cover both.”
“Offensively the biggest problem for us is rebounding. We just have to do a better job of blocking out deeper. We tend to get pushed too far under the basket and then it is truly difficult for us to secure rebounds,” Hersha continued.
Both of their leading scorers are also their leading rebounders with Thompson averaging eight boards a game and Hickman a whopping 12.1, which is good for 17th in the country.
They also have the ability to score from the outside, though not with much volume as they attempt just under 18 threes a game as a team per game. But when they do shoot them they are going in at a solid 32.3% of the time.
Jocelyn Janda (5-7, So., 11.1 ppg) has been the leader of that charge as she is 18-of-39 from beyond the arc on the season. Maddie Rakestraw (5-7, Jr., 8.1 ppg, 30.4 3P%) has also been a key contributor on that front.
As for their other two opponents Wooster (1-8) is scoring 51.4 points a game this season while giving up 77.6 points per game. Ella Biondi (Fr., 13.6 ppg) and Harley Holloway (Jr., 11.7 ppg) lead the team in scoring. No one else averages more than seven points a game.
Kalamazoo (0-9) only averages 40.1 points per contest and are giving up 77.1 a game. Kaelyn Arlington (Jr., 8.4 ppg) leads the team in scoring.
As the Yellow Jackets try to make their way through these contests unscathed, alongside trying to solidify their identity, Hersha and crew will also hope to become more consistent in their execution.
“As we move forward our focus is on doing the things we work on in practice. All of these teams present challenges but the harsh reality is none of them are going to play in the WNBA next which means they have things that are weaknesses and we have to take advantage of that and do the things that we can do.”
