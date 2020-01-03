With holiday tidings now a chapter of the past, the Defiance College men’s and women’s roundball squads will now sharpen their focus toward the future, which begins on Saturday.
Not only will the Yellow Jackets officially ring in 2020 on the court with an HCAC double-dip against Franklin College, but they will also be showing respect for those who help make it possible off of it.
Tabbed “Hero Appreciation Day,” the DC-Franklin twinbill will be admission-free for all veterans, active military, police, fire and EMT personnel. Highlighting the fun-filled day at Defiance College’s Karl H. Weaner Community Center will be an appearance by the Northwesternaires Barbershop Chorus – a multi-community musical outfit which will deliver a stirring rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the men’s tipoff at 4 p.m.
“We just want to show our appreciation for everything that they do for our country and our community,” said DC men’s coach Scott Cutter of honoring military and first responders. “If you have an opportunity to thank them for that, that’s definitely something we want to do. We want to try to have a great day out at Defiance on Saturday.”
Saturday’s celebration will feature the women’s HCAC showdown at 2 p.m. before the men hit the floor in the late game.
“We’re excited, not only with it being the new year but also to have a game at home and Hero Appreciation Day for our military and first responders,” said Lady Yellow Jackets’ mentor Allan King, Jr. “We’re excited to be back in town with a new year and new excitement, so we’re hoping everybody will come out and enjoy that.”
The Defiance College teams wrapped up their 2019 portions of the season with identical 2-1 conference records after both endured some bumps and bruises through tough December outings. While the Jacket men dropped two straight and sit at 7-3 overall, the Lady Jackets went into the holiday break on a positive, snapping a three-game skid with a win that improved them to 3-7.
Next up on Saturday are the Grizzlies, with both men’s and women’s squads making the trek from Franklin College knotted with DC at 2-1 in the HCAC. The Franklin men enter Saturday’s scuffle on a three-game win streak at 6-4 overall while the Lady Grizzlies roll into town after winding down 2019 with a pair of wins to sit at 6-3.
Tipping off the day in the early game, the Lady Yellow Jackets are hoping to restoke the coals of a 66-60 non-conference triumph over Kalamazoo that was highlighted by 18 assists, nearly doubling the team’s average to that point.
This unselfish play will once again be paramount against an aggressive Franklin squad currently frustrating opponents into 21.9 turnovers per game but committing 19.1 of its own.
“I think if we can limit our turnovers, if we can be under that 15 number and if we can be around that 15 to 18 assists, I think we’ll play well,” said King of his Lady Jackets. “I think we have to control the tempo. The biggest thing they get is a lot of possessions. We want to limit the number of possessions.”
This will be especially important against a Franklin team sporting a do-it-all talent like junior forward Bayleigh Walker. Standing at 5-10, the lead Grizzly has torched the opposition for a team-high 16.1 points per game. Also averaging six boards per game, Walker’s lights-out 47 percent from downtown and 1.5 assists makes her an all-around threat, especially when surrounded by an experienced cast of characters pitching in on a whopping 72.1 points per contest.
Other Lady Grizzlies to watch are sophomores Britney Ballard (G, 8.6 ppg, 1.3 apg) and Destinee Cross (F, 8.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg), with Ballard showing long range capabilities at 33.8 percent and stripe efficiency at 75 percent.
“They’re going to be a tough challenge,” said King. “They have a whole bunch of kids that can score … they’re averaging over 70 (points) a game. They have one of the most efficient scorers in Bayleigh Walker in the conference, so it’s gonna be a fun challenge on Saturday that will kind of start separating where we’re at (in the conference).”
Defiance’s quest for HCAC prominence has been led by sophomore guard Taylor Day, whose 10.1 points and 1.8 steals lead the Lady Jackets as the team’s floor general.
The Lady Jackets have also been big on the boards, as a 40.1-37.4 overall and 15.0-12.5 offensive rebounding advantage hints at an ability to create possessions. Led off the glass by 6-0 senior Danielle Carruthers (5.4 rpg) and 6-1 freshman Josi Wolf (5.1 rpg), King is hoping his Jackets can pick up its winning ways with the HCAC grind now in full effect.
“Our overall record isn’t where we want it to be, but we’re right there league-wise,” said the DC coach. “This is an opportunity … this is the time of year where people start separating themselves in our league. Franklin is a good team capable of beating anybody in the league on any given night, and I think they’re going to be a really tough challenge for us.”
The DC men will also be tested, not only by the visiting Grizzlies but by a strong urge to turn the corner on a stretch of bumpy road after starting the season in stellar fashion.
After dropping their first HCAC loss to Anderson before the Christmas break, the Jackets reconvened on Monday and were handed their second straight setback in a non-league downer to a strong Heidelberg team.
The road is not expected to get any easier against Franklin, an HCAC foe which boasts all five starters averaging double-digit scoring efforts.
“The mentality is we have three really important days of practice, and then all we’re thinking about is Franklin,” said Cutter of getting back into conference action. “When you get into the grind of January and February, you really have to focus on one game at a time and then just those practices that lead up to that game. You really can’t think any further than that.”
One area of improvement Cutter looks for out of his Yellow Jackets on Saturday is off of the offensive glass, which is a path the team has struggled on in their past two losses. After giving up 19 offensive rebounds at Anderson, surrendering 17 more at Heidelberg factored heavily into the game’s final score.
This will again be an area of concern against the Grizzlies, who, led by 8.5 boards from 6-6 sophomore sensation Matt Krause, consistently reap a five-board edge over their foes with a favorable 11.0-8.4 offensive advantage.
“To play defense and then give up an offensive rebound is sort of a punch in the gut when that happens because you work so hard to get a stop,” said Cutter. “And then it only takes one guy to miss a box-out and then you’ve got to guard them all over again. We’ll continue to work on it in practice and our guys will get better and be able to play in those games more effectively than what we have recently.”
Krause also leads the Franklin scoring chart with 16.9 points per game while nailing 46.8 percent from behind the perimeter on a squad shooting 38.2 percent from there as a team. Meanwhile, experienced starters Sam Gutierrez (Jr., 11.2 ppg) and the senior guard combo of Borden Kennedy (10.7 ppg) and Kale Morris (10.4 ppg) have been key playmakers as well.
While netting 10.3 points and hauling down 7.5 boards per game, 6-5 junior forward Payton Mills has also asserted himself as a defensive danger with 1.5 blocks.
“They have a tremendous player in Matt Krause. He was in the conversation as the best or one of the best freshmen last year,” said Cutter. “He’s a 6-6 guy who can, drive it, shoot it, post … he can do a little bit of everything. And he’s surrounded by guys who can do a little bit of everything. They’ve got some different roles filled and they’re a very hard guard.
“I think they’re tough, I really do,” he added. “I thought that before the year started because they basically have their entire team back from last year. I think they’re a team that’s going to be in the conversation at the top of our league throughout this second half of the year.”
The DC duo of sophomores Tyler Andrew (6-5, F, 14.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Sean Tyson (5-10, G, 4.7 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.3 spg) have led the way for the Jackets, while sophomore guard Marell Jordan has been a force off the bench with 10.9 points per outing.
Junior forward Micaiah Cox is one to watch from long range, leading the Yellow Jackets at 52.4 percent while Andrew and Jordan are both hitting a shade over 45 percent from 3-land.
“They push it very, very hard,” he said. “They push it as hard as anybody in our league, and we’re certainly not going to shy away from playing that way. I do think the last two games, even though it’s been a struggle for us to score, it’s been really good for our team. It’s sort of brought to light some detail-oriented things that we need to refocus on, and it’s an opportunity to come back on Saturday and get back to the way we were playing before Christmas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.