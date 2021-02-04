The Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a pair of doubleheaders this weekend as the Yellow Jacket teams will host Manchester on Friday and will visit the Spartans on Saturday.
Each night will have the women playing at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jacket women (0-4) who did not play last weekend, will face a Manchester (1-11) team that has lost three in a row. The Spartans were swept by Bluffton last weekend, 85-68 and 78-60.
Like DC, the Spartans are led by underclassmen in two juniors in Macy Miller and Bridget and freshman Tiara Jackson.
“They are in the same situation,” DC women’s coach Allan King Jr. said of Manchester. “They have some young kids and they are trying to build. They move and shoot the ball really well.”
Nash, a 5-3 guard, is the only player on the team who has started all 12 games for the Spartans. She is currently third on the team with 9.5 points per game. Jackson, a 6-1 forward, has started and played in 11 games and leads the team in rebounds at 9.8 rebounds while she’s second at 10.4 points. Miller, a 5-10 forward, has seen action in nine games and leads the team at 10.8 points a game and is second with 6.6 rebounds.
One issue Manchester has had this year is turnovers, where the Spartans turn the ball over 19 times a game.
“Some of it is seeing some new things,” King said of teams getting to force turnovers against Manchester. “We’re hoping to put them in some of those situations.”
The size of Miller and Jackson does pose a problem for the Yellow Jackets.
“They have a tough inside game,” King said of Manchester. “That is one of their strengths. They will test us inside.”
Jackson is also the central part of the Manchester defense.
“They set their defense on Jackson being able to block shots,” mentioned King. “We want to put them in some pick and roll situations. We want to go from inside out.”
The DC men (1-4) will play Manchester (2-5) at 7 p.m. each night. The Spartans were swept last weekend by Bluffton, 76-66 and 59-54. Overall, the Spartans are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Defiance and Manchester are both fighting to break through into the top half of the HCAC.
“I really do think it (the HCAC) is super balanced,” said DC men’s coach Scott Cutter.
The top scorers for Manchester are a pair of seniors in 6-0 guard Cortiz Buckner and 6-3 forward CJ Hampton. Buckner leads the team with 16 points and 5.4 assists. Hampton is second on the team at 15.6 points and also leads the team in rebounds at seven.
Manchester also has a pair of sharpshooting freshmen in 6-1 guard Jackson Jannsen (12 ppg) and 6-5 combo guard/forward Brandon Christlieb (9.9 ppg). Both are shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.
“Those two guys are good,” Cutter said of the pair of freshmen. “They can shoot. It’ll be hard to guard them.”
DC will look to build some momentum after winning for the first time this season last Saturday.
“We’re looking to build off of Saturday,” stated Cutter. “That win changed our whole team’s mindset.”
Manchester is coached by Nate Conley, a former DC player and graduate.
