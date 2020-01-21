As hard as it may be for some to believe, it is already “cusp week” in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference as teams complete one round of league play before starting the final leg of action.
For the Defiance College men’s and women’s roundballers, the midway point of the conference slate finds both squads in similar situations with tilts against Earlham College on tap in Wednesday competition before heading to Hanover on Saturday.
After each just posted impressive victories against Mount St. Joseph, the Lady Jackets (5-10, 4-4 HCAC) will host Earlham (4-11, 3-5 HCAC) at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the DC men (9-6, 4-4 HCAC) hit the road to face the Quakers (7-8, 3-5 HCAC), with both games crucial stepping stones for the future respective Defiance College conference tournament ambitions at the halfway juncture.
Both DC teams entered the season with relatively young rosters and were not tabbed as major players in the preseason HCAC polls. The women entered the season pegged seventh out of the conference’s 10-team panel while the men were projected to finish ninth.
But the Jackets and Lady Jackets – at least with the first pass nearing its end – have made sound cases for argument, as each squad has battled to control its own destiny and lies solidly within the thick of the tourney hunt.
The first half of the conference schedule has been about as up and down as it can be for the Defiance men. The Yellow Jackets first came out swinging with a pair of consecutive HCAC wins over defending HCAC runner-up Rose-Hulman and returning champion Hanover – both of which was highly respected in preseason voting.
But then came a four-game HCAC skid that threatened to put the young Jackets out of contention, dropping tough losses to league foes Anderson, Franklin, Bluffton and Transylvania. Resiliency followed, however, with consecutive wins over Manchester and MSJ leveling things off heading into Wednesday’s battle with Earlham.
How might this bode for the Jackets’ future with conference sequels coming soon?
“First we have to get through the end of the first round on Wednesday and see where we stand. Either way, we’ll be right in the hunt,” reasoned DC men’s mentor Scott Cutter. “I’m just hoping that having played everybody once for all of our young guys, when we play them the second time there won’t be so many new things to talk about. It will be more about adjustments, which I think will be good for our team.
“The first time you play against Mount St. Joe’s offense, the first time you play against Rose-Hulman and their motion offense – it is hard,” he said. “College is different from high school, and I’m hoping the fact that our guys have done that gets us going and we can string some wins together.”
Similar to the men, the Defiance College ladies have hung on through HCAC thick and thin in order to hold its conference ground.
Also starting out hot with league victories over Anderson and Rose-Hulman – selected to place fourth and third, respectively, in preseason prognostication – the Lady Jackets were struck with ensuing adversity, losing four of its next five HCAC contests.
After two straight setbacks to league favorite Transylvania and Manchester, the DC women answered the bell with a triple-overtime win over Mount St. Joe on Saturday to even things out with Earlham now coming to town.
“If we can wrap things up on Wednesday with a win, that will put us in the mix for that third or fourth spot in the conference tournament with the possibility of hosting a home tournament game,” said Lady Jackets head coach Allan King, Jr. “That’s exactly where we want to be at this time, kind of controlling that destiny and having an opportunity to compete for that.
“I feel that we’re starting to come on, and we’ve learned as well,” he noted. “Is it exactly how I wanted to get here? No, but we knew there was gonna be some bumps and bruises along the way, and we’re there.”
The Defiance College men will be facing a Quakers squad that has been anything but passive, especially out on the perimeter.
Led by junior guard Jamel Barnes, Jr. (15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 42.0 percent 3-point shooting), senior forward Chainey Zolman (14.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 51.6 percent 3-point shooting) and senior guard Kenneth Stalling, Jr. (11.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 40 percent 3-point shooting), Earlham presents an explosive senior-laden team canning an HCAC-leading 42.6 percent from downtown.
The Quakers’ long-range prowess is the only conference effort to top Defiance’s 39 percent, suggesting Wednesday’s matchup might present a battle of the bombs.
“They’re shooting right around 42 percent as a team from three, which is unbelievable. They’re the only team which is better than us in the league,” said Cutter. “They can really shoot it and they do play a bunch of seniors, so they’re an experienced team.
“They’re super aggressive on both ends of the floor, so we’ve got to be able to stay poised and handle their pressure,” he added. “We have to be just better on the defensive end than what we’ve been because they are very hard to guard.”
While the Yellow Jackets’ 76.1 points per game is third in the HCAC, their eighth-ranked defensive average of 76.4 points surrendered – including 90 or more in three conference games – has presented occasional issues between wins and losses.
Despite Earlham’s dangerous propensity for the 3-ball frenzy, the Quakers also lead the conference in turnovers with 14.7, which could also yield opportunities should the Jackets sustain a strong defensive front for two halves of play.
“I feel like throughout the season we’ve been able to maybe defend for 20 minutes of the game in certain games, but not 40,” said Cutter. “I just feel that we really need to make a jump on defense if we’re gonna have a serious conversation about being in the top part of this league … otherwise, we’re just going to get up-and-down performances. Basically, you’re putting tons of pressure on your offense to be really good, which our offense has developed and I think we’re pretty tough to guard”
And the Jackets have only been getting tougher due to the developing presence of playmakers who have been making a statement as of late.
While Defiance is still consistently paced by sophomores Sean Tyson (13.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.2 apg), Marell Jordan (12.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.4 percent 3-point shooting) and Tyler Andrew (12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 39.5 percent 3-point shooting), young guns such as freshmen Chase Glock (6.9 ppg, 60.0 percent 3-point shooting), Owen Hiegel (6.6 ppg, 47.4 percent 3-point shooting) and Jack Kolar (6.4 ppg, 44.8 percent 3-point shooting) have been rapidly emerging as headaches for opponents.
“I feel good that, especially our young guys, will have played everybody once after Wednesday, so all the stuff’s not totally new to them,” said Cutter. “I’m hoping that helps our guys feel a little more comfortable and that the whole experience thing starts kicking in for our young team.”
On the home planks, the DC Lady Yellow Jackets will be looking for two things in order to keep their conference, and both are realistic measures for potential victory against an Earlham squad that matches up very evenly.
“Really, it only starts in the same two spots,” said King. “Quite frankly, after one round through, it’s been still there – taking care of the basketball and rebounding the basketball, giving them extra opportunities and us getting extra opportunities.
“You gain and lose opportunities through turnovers and forced turnovers, and you also gain and lose opportunities through rebounds and giving up rebounds.” he explained. “The more extra possessions you can have in a game really balances out shooting percentages and all of that.”
While the Jackets have been able to rebound with the top half of the conference at 39.3 per game – a significantly higher average than the Quakers’ 34.5 – miscues have continued to be an issue for the Yellow Jackets.
Also sitting second in the HCAC with 14.6 boards off the offensive glass, Defiance’s painful 20.5 turnovers per game ranks higher than all but one of its league adversaries. This is one are of dire importance for the Lady Jackets, as they will be hosting a swarming Earlham defense that has been notorious for causing 21.1 per contest.
“They’re a team that’s gonna pick you up in the full court and pressure you,” said King of the Quakers. “We’ve been much better the last two games against the press, but we’ve got to eliminate some of those lack-of-focus turnovers, those silly ones we have throughout the game. On top of that, we’ve got to finish possessions with a rebound on either end and give ourselves more opportunities.”
Shooting 35.3 percent from the field as a team and averaging 57.3 points per outing, the Lady Quakers are led by junior guard Kayla Bowling (8.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg) and senior guard Camryn White (8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.7 apg).
Starting junior guard Rosie Newhart leads the way in rebounding with 4.7 per game, while junior guard Acacia Tenette has been a major defensive threat with 1.8 of the team’s 10.1 steals per game.
The Lady Jackets, while paced by sophomore Taylor Day (9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and freshman Lexie Sparks (8.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg), have been getting steady improvement and production from a host of young players such as freshmen Nicole Sims, Taylor Steinbrunner and Briana Townley.
While Sims (3.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 35.3 percent 3-point shooting) has been solid at the point, Steinbrunner (7.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 42.9 percent 3-point shooting) and Townley (4.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg) have been lighting things up from the perimeter and off the glass to help the DC cause.
“We’ve been talking a lot lately about what different people’s roles on the team are. And people are not only starting to understand where their roles are, but then they’re kind of blossoming into some new roles,” said King. “I’ve seen a lot of people find their comfort zone within what we’re doing, too, and I think that helps out a lot. They’re more comfortable with each other, they’re more comfortable with what they’re supposed to do and where they’re supposed to be. It’s just consistency now … that’s the main key.”
