With just two weeks remaining in the regular season and HCAC tournament sights still drawing into focus, this week’s conference grind shoehorns the Defiance College men’s and women’s hoopsters into differing circumstances requiring equal focus.
That’s because with tough Wednesday matchups on tap against Earlham topped off by a Saturday home twinbill versus Rose-Hulman, the DC squads are both in situations where a loss could be crucial in determining conference fates.
The differences are in the big pictures, as the Defiance men (10-11, 5-9 HCAC) currently need some help to get a foot back in the door while the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-14, 6-8 HCAC) are still nestled snugly in contention for a tourney bid and possible hosting slot.
Needing to reach one of the top three spots to host out of just six making the final cut, Defiance currently clings tightly to the fourth ticket in the HCAC women’s standings. Despite splitting last week in games against Manchester and Mount St. Joseph, the Jackets still very much control their own destiny as they hit the road on Wednesday for a rematch with Earlham (5-16, 4-10 HCAC).
“It’s crazy. Even after Saturday, it really didn’t change anything, honestly,” said DC women’s coach Allan King, Jr. of a 62-60 weekend heartbreaker at MSJ. “We have to take care of business on Wednesday night. It’s gonna be hard going to Earlham … that’s a hard place to play and their style gives us trouble.”
Saturday visit from Rose Hulman (5-16, 4-10 HCAC) will present another potential problem for the Lady Jackets, as the scholarly Fightin’ Engineers – currently in the basement with Earlham – have been on a 3-3 quest through the second half of HCAC play to climb out of it.
“They have been playing really, really well lately. They’re long and athletic, so they give you a lot of trouble,” said King of R-H. “So this week doesn’t decide the tournament, but it sure either puts you on the outside looking in or with a big advantage heading into the final week.”
The DC men’s predicament is more of a dire one, with the Yellow Jackets’ winless second round of conference clashes comprising a five-game slide that has momentarily pressed pause on the hometown hoop-shooters’ tournament soundtrack.
After a pair of tough losses last week to Earlham and MSJ kept the Jackets in the eighth HCAC position, the Jackets will need to fend off a hungry Earlham (8-13, 4-10 HCAC) squad on Wednesday in order to possibly gain some ground on Saturday when R-H (11-10, 8-6 HCAC) comes to town.
“Without looking too much into it, we’re in a situation where we’ve probably got to win the rest of our games to get in the conference tournament,” remarked Defiance men’s mentor Scott Cutter of the HCAC outlook. “I don’t know that for sure, but I would say that’s probably the case. All we can do is control what we control, so that’s the goal heading down the last two weeks right here.”
What Cutter would most like to see his Jackets control at this stage of the game is the basketball and opposing offenses, both of which have been problematic for a young team struggling to polish games off.
Since the Yellow Jackets’ last win on Jan. 22 – incidentally, a 99-95 triple-overtime marathon at Earlham to close out the first round of conference action – four of their five losses in the current skid have come by way of a mere 7.75-point margin.
Making matters more frustrating is the fact that some of the losses – like both last week – came from squandering comfortable late-game leads via turnovers and defensive lapses.
The imperativeness of preparedness will be key on Wednesday against Earlham, a team that hung around for three extra stanzas in the first meeting after eroding Defiance’s sizeable lead and comfort zone down the stretch in regulation.
“If you look back at a number of games we’ve played here recently, we’ve definitely had our opportunities to win the games and did not come out on the right side,” said Cutter. “We keep having 15 turnovers, 16 turnovers, 17 turnovers. When you have that high of a number … that’s really hurt us, especially in close games. It’s just some careless stuff that’s really hurting us when it comes down to a two-possession game or a three-possession game.”
While a potent DC offense is ringing up a lofty 77.9 points per game in HCAC action – second only to co-frontrunner Transylvania – it is a league-worst average of 82.5 points surrendered that has plagued the Jackets against conference foes.
“The second part that’s been tough for us is getting stops on the defensive end of the floor,” said Cutter. “We’re still a work in progress with that, so we’ll keep working at it and hopefully we can get a win on Wednesday. It would be really big for us.”
Defiance’s initial meeting with Earlham saw four starting Quakers crack double digits, paced by 23 from senior Chaney Zolman (15.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 53.2 percent 3-point shooting) and 21 out of classmate Blake Bonin (10.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 5.5 apg, 46.6 percent 3-point shooting). Meanwhile, junior Jamel Barnes Jr. (15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, 42.5 percent 3-point shooting) tossed in 19 points while senior Kenneth Stalling Jr. (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 40.5 percent 3-point shooting) added 15 to the effort.
Led by five treys from Bonin, four by Zolman and a pair from Barnes, the Quakers canned 12-of-33 (36.4 percent) from the arc when they last saw the Yellow Jackets.
“The big thing is just limiting them offensively,” said Cutter of Earlham. “They have lots of different weapons, especially shooting the basketball. They may be the best 3-point shooting team in our conference.
“Just not letting them get going from three is such a huge deal,” he emphasized. “They’re the sort of team that, if they can get going, they can really get going on you.”
Defiance also spread the scoring wealth in round one against the Quakers, with sophomore scoring threats Marell Jordan (13.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.6 3-point shooting) and Tyler Andrew (13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 38.6 percent 3-point shooting) leading the way with respective point tallies of 22 and 20.
Starting junior forward Micaiah Cox (6.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 46.4 percent 3-point shooting) also turned in 18 points in the win followed by 16 from sophomore point guard Sean Tyson (13.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 32.5 percent 3-point shooting) and 12 off the bench by freshman Jack Kolar (8.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 40.9 percent 3-point shooting). Kolar went off for four triples as the Jackets mirrored Earlham’s 12-of-33 performance from downtown.
Wednesday’s rematch will be against a squad of Quakers that just snapped a four-game losing skid with a huge 81-69 upset over Hanover, which resides as the HCAC runner-up if the season ended today.
“They have a lot of offensive firepower from a bunch of older guys, and they’re coming off a big win Saturday versus Hanover,” said Cutter. “So we will have to play well and be improved on the defensive end of the floor against a good offensive team.”
The Defiance women will be tested this week by a pair of teams they narrowly held off in the respective initial meetings. But as the Lady Jackets’ head coach knows full-well, that means nothing in the sequels.
After handling MSJ in a triple-overtime victory earlier in the year, the Jackets succumbed to a close loss to the Lions over the weekend. While the close 62-60 setback was a bitter pill, DC’s 14 turnovers in its third straight outing – considerably lower than its 19.2 average per outing – suggests marked improvement and patience for the young Lady Yellow Jackets heading into Wednesday against Earlham.
“How you get patience is confidence, and you get confidence through experience – and you really get it through success,” said King, whose squad has already arguably faced most of its toughest HCAC competition for the regular campaign. “We’re picking that up because we’re starting to see ourselves be a little more successful and do some things more successfully, and that has ultimately led us to be a little more patient.”
Patience was a virtue the last time around against Earlham, as some DC halftime adjustments made all the difference in a second-half surge that resulted in a 69-63 triumph. Down 33-24 at the break, the Jackets got busy off the glass and refocused offensively in the second half to grind out the win.
The Defiance ladies were paced by the freshman committee of Lexie Sparks (8.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 29.2 percent 3-point shooting) with 18 points, Taylor Steinbrunner (7.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.6 percent 3-point shooting) with 15 and a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards from Paulding native Bri Townley (5.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg). Following a frenzied first half in which the Jackets were bothered by the Earlham press, the second 20 minutes saw a more relaxed offensive approach that will be needed again in the Wednesday rematch.
“We’ll probably have more adjustments than they will,” King admitted. “What they get you to do is speed up after you get into the half-court and take the shot they want you to. If you move the ball and be patient, you’ll get the shot you want. It just takes some time.”
In addition to Quaker press, the Jackets were troubled by Earlham junior guard Kayla Bowling (9.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), who lit up the night with a game-high 23 points and four triples out of the team’s 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) effort from the perimeter.
Meanwhile, freshmen Neely Trenshaw (3.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Trinity McClendon (8.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 32.6 percent 3-point shooting) chipped in respective and respectable breakout efforts of 12 and 11 points off the pine for the Lady Quakers.
Earlham enters Wednesday’s battle in a must-win situation, having dropped four of its last five in the second round of HCAC play while suffering a three-game losing slump.
“They have a style that they play no matter what. You don’t see them change too often no matter who they’re playing. They’re gonna press, they’re gonna hard-hit screen, they’re gonna be aggressive,” said King of the Quakers. “They’re gonna spread you out, but they still have that post presence and they’re looking to attack that basket relentlessly. They really just want to put you in foul trouble, so as we said in the first game, we really just need to build a wall.”
